RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th Time Table Out; Download Schedule PDF at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 20, 2025, 13:57 IST

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) released the Class 10th Exam 2026 date sheet today, December 20, 2025, on its official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Theory exams will take place from February 12 to February 28, 2026, in a single morning shift.

RBSE Board 10th Exam 2026 Date sheet: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the Rajasthan Board Class 10th Exam 2026 schedule today, December 20, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the class 10th exam date sheet at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. According to the official notice, the theory exams will be held from February 12 to February 28, 2026 in a single morning shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. 

Official Notice: TIME-TABLE MAIN EXAM.2026

Rajasthan Board Class 10th Date Sheet 2026

Check the following table carrying the date sheet of RBSE class 10 Board Exam 2026: 

Exam date

Subjects

February 12, 2026

English

February 14, 2026

Automotive

Beauty and Health

Health Care

Information Technology and IT Services

Retail

Tourism and Hospitality

Private Security

Garment Manufacturing, Textiles and Home Furnishings

Electronics and Hardware

Agriculture

Plumbers

Telecom

Banking Financial Services and Insurance

Construction

Food Processing

February 17, 2026

Social Science

February 19, 2026

Hindi

February 21, 2026

Science

February 24, 2026

Mathematics

February 26, 2026

Sanskrit (First paper)

February 27, 2026

Third Language- Sanskrit / Urdu / Gujarati / Sindhi / Punjabi

February 28, 2026

Sanskrit (Second Paper)

RBSE Date Sheet Release Official Twitter Update

    Latest Education News