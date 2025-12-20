RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th Time Table Out; Download Schedule PDF at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Key Points
- RBSE released the Class 10th Exam 2026 date sheet at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Theory exams will take place from February 12 to February 28, 2026.
- Exams will be held in a single morning shift.
RBSE Board 10th Exam 2026 Date sheet: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the Rajasthan Board Class 10th Exam 2026 schedule today, December 20, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the class 10th exam date sheet at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. According to the official notice, the theory exams will be held from February 12 to February 28, 2026 in a single morning shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 am.
Official Notice: TIME-TABLE MAIN EXAM.2026
Rajasthan Board Class 10th Date Sheet 2026
Check the following table carrying the date sheet of RBSE class 10 Board Exam 2026:
|
Exam date
|
Subjects
|
February 12, 2026
|
English
|
February 14, 2026
|
Automotive
Beauty and Health
Health Care
Information Technology and IT Services
Retail
Tourism and Hospitality
Private Security
Garment Manufacturing, Textiles and Home Furnishings
Electronics and Hardware
Agriculture
Plumbers
Telecom
Banking Financial Services and Insurance
Construction
Food Processing
|
February 17, 2026
|
Social Science
|
February 19, 2026
|
Hindi
|
February 21, 2026
|
Science
|
February 24, 2026
|
Mathematics
|
February 26, 2026
|
Sanskrit (First paper)
|
February 27, 2026
|
Third Language- Sanskrit / Urdu / Gujarati / Sindhi / Punjabi
|
February 28, 2026
|
Sanskrit (Second Paper)
RBSE Date Sheet Release Official Twitter Update
राजस्थान बोर्ड :- 9वीं और 11वीं कक्षा की वार्षिक परीक्षा 10 मार्च से 25 मार्च तक होगी। वहीं, 10वीं-12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षाएं 12 फरवरी से 12 मार्च तक होगी। @Rajasthanboard #12thBoardExam ll #10thBoardExam ll #Rbse— Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan Ajmer (@Rajasthanboard) December 4, 2025
