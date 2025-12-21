India in Sports 2025: List of Winners, Event Name and Host Place

India had an intense and exciting year in sports in 2025. Our teams and athletes won medals and titles at many significant events. The Indian men's cricket team won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai, beating New Zealand in the final. India also lifted the Asia Cup T20 title by defeating Pakistan in the final. In women's cricket, India made history by winning their first Women's Cricket World Cup at Navi Mumbai. Indian para athletes shone at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, bringing home many medals. India also did well at the Asian Youth Games, winning a big medal tally. In this article, we'll take a look at the 2025 winners, event names, and host places where Indians made their mark this year. You'll find a complete list of India's top performances and proud moments in sports for 2025.

List of Sports Events Won by India: Winners, Event Name and Host Place India demonstrated exceptional sporting prowess throughout 2025, participating in numerous international tournaments and securing historic achievements across multiple disciplines. Here is the complete list of major international sports events in which the Indian team participated: S. No. Event Name Winner Host Place Description 1 Kho-Kho World Cup 2025 (Men) India India Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi The inaugural Kho-Kho World Cup saw India's men's team triumph over Nepal 54-36 in the final, showcasing exceptional skill and dominance in the traditional Indian sport. 2 Kho-Kho World Cup 2025 (Women) India India Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi Historic achievement as India's women's team also claimed the Kho-Kho World Cup title, defeating Nepal in a commanding performance at the debut tournament. 3 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 India UAE Dubai International Cricket Stadium India triumphed in the ODI cricket championship, beating New Zealand by four wickets. Rohit Sharma scored 76 runs, securing India's third Champions Trophy title undefeated. 4 Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships 2025 China China Qingdao The mixed-team badminton championship held in China saw India finish as Group D runners-up and qualify for the quarter-finals despite competitive matches against strong opponents. 5 India Open (Badminton) 2025 Multiple India New Delhi A prestigious badminton tournament hosted in New Delhi in January 2025, featuring the world's top players across singles and doubles. 6 Davis Cup World Group I 2025 India Switzerland Biel, Switzerland India defeated Switzerland 3-1, with Sumit Nagal and Dhakshineswar Suresh playing pivotal roles, qualifying for the 2026 Davis Cup Qualifiers. 7 Sudirman Cup 2025 China China Xiamen India participated in the mixed-team badminton World Championships, finishing 9th overall. The team was placed in Group D but failed to advance to the quarter-finals. 8 World Games 2025 (Archery) Multiple China Chengdu India won 3 medals at the World Games 2025, with Rishabh Yadav securing bronze in men's individual compound archery, marking India's best archery performance. 9 World Archery Championships 2025 India (Men's Compound) South Korea Gwangju Historic achievement as India's men's compound team won its first-ever gold medal, beating France 235-233. The mixed team secured silver against the Netherlands. 10 World Archery Youth Championships 2025 India Canada Winnipeg India finished third in the medal tally with 8 medals (4 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze), showcasing young archery talent competing against international youth. 11 Asia Cup T20 Cricket 2025 India UAE Dubai International Cricket Stadium India retained the Asia Cup title, defeating Pakistan by five wickets. Tilak Varma scored a fighting 69 runs, securing India's ninth continental T20 championship. 12 Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 India India Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium, Rajgir India won its fourth Asia Cup hockey title, defeating defending champions South Korea. The tournament doubled as a Hockey World Cup 2026 qualifier. 13 Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2025 Multiple Indonesia Surakarta Junior badminton tournament where India reached the quarter-finals but lost to Japan 110-104 in a relay scoring format, showcasing young talent. 14 India Open (Golf) 2025 Multiple India New Delhi A professional golf tournament held in New Delhi in March 2025, hosting both national and international professional golfers competing for the title. 15 Chennai Open (Tennis) 2025 Multiple India Chennai The ATP Challenger tennis tournament held in Chennai in February attracted top international players competing for the title and ranking points. 16 Delhi Open (Tennis) 2025 Multiple India New Delhi Professional tennis tournament in New Delhi featuring ATP Challenger matches with international and Indian players competing for ranking points. 17 FIH Pro League 2025 (Matches in India) Multiple India Bhubaneswar An elite international field hockey league where India hosted matches against Argentina and Belgium from February 10 to 15. 18 India Open Athletics Continental Tour 2025 Multiple India Bhubaneswar World Athletics Continental Tour event held in Bhubaneswar in August 2025, featuring elite international and Indian track and field athletes. 19 World Athletics Championships 2025 Multiple Japan Tokyo India fielded 19 athletes (5 women, 14 men) at the World Championships, including defending champion Neeraj Chopra and rising sprinter Animesh Kujur. 20 Syed Modi International 2025 Multiple India Lucknow The BWF World Tour Super 300 badminton event held in Lucknow from November 25 to 30, 2025, with a $240,000 prize pool, attracted the world's elite. 21 ISSF World Cup Final 2025 Multiple Qatar Doha India finished the shooting season with six medals (2 gold, 3 silver, and 1 bronze). Suruchi Singh created history with her fourth gold medal achievement. 22 Asian Shooting Championships 2025 India Multiple Multiple India's men's 10m air rifle team won gold, with Rudrankksh Patil, Arjun Babuta, and Kiran Jadhav, at the competitive shooting championship. 23 Squash World Cup 2025 India India Chennai Historic triumph as India won its first-ever Squash World Cup title, defeating Hong Kong China 3-0 in the final while remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament. 24 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 India India Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Historic achievement as India won its first-ever Women's Cricket World Cup, beating South Africa by 52 runs. Deepti Sharma took 5/39 in a brilliant performance. 25 CAFA Nations Cup 2025 (Football) India Tajikistan Hisor, Tajikistan India's men's football team beat Tajikistan 2-1 in a CAFA Nations Cup group match, demonstrating competitive performance in the Central Asian tournament. 26 SAFF U-17 Championship 2025 (Football) India Sri Lanka Colombo India's under-17 football team won the SAFF U-17 Championship, defeating Bangladesh on penalties (4-1) in the final after an exciting tournament campaign. 27 National Games 2025 (Multi-sport) Multiple India Uttarakhand The multi-sport national championship held in Uttarakhand in January-February showcases domestic athletic talent across various sports, including cricket and athletics. 28 Khelo India Winter Games 2025 Multiple India Ladakh & Jammu & Kashmir The winter sports championship was held across Ladakh and J&K from January to February, showcasing talent in snow and ice sports and supporting their identification and development. 29 India vs Australia Hockey Series 2025 Australia Australia Perth, Australia A four-match friendly hockey series in which Australia won 3-1, providing India with crucial preparation for the Asia Cup, all matches in Perth. 30 Mumbai Marathon 2025 Multiple India Mumbai The annual athletics marathon held in Mumbai in January 2025 attracted thousands of runners, including elite marathoners and recreational participants.

I) ICC Champions Trophy 2025 India's undefeated campaign at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai represents a pinnacle moment for the nation's one-day cricket format. Hosted at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India claimed their third Champions Trophy title by defeating New Zealand by four wickets in the final on March 8, 2025. The Indian team, led by captain Rohit Sharma, showcased exceptional cricket throughout the tournament, winning every match without a single loss. Rohit Sharma's Player of the Match performance in the final, where he scored a crucial 76 runs off 83 balls, epitomised India's batting prowess and tactical acumen. This undefeated victory made India the first team to win all matches and clinch an ICC Champions Trophy title simultaneously. II) Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 stands as a watershed moment in Indian women's cricket, marking the nation's maiden World Cup triumph. Hosted in India and held at the iconic Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, 2025, India's women's team overcame South Africa in a thrilling final by 52 runs. Led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian team delivered an exceptional performance, with Deepti Sharma emerging as the match-winning bowler, taking an outstanding 5/39. The batting unit, anchored by Shafali Verma, set a competitive total of 298/7, while India's disciplined bowling restricted South Africa to 246 all out. This historic victory culminated India's long journey spanning three World Cup finals, finally breaking through to claim the sport's ultimate prize. III) Asian Youth Para Games 2025