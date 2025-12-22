NEET SS Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Krishna University Result 2025 OUT at kru.ac.in; Download KRU Result, UG and PG Marksheet PDF- Link Here

By Sunil Sharma
Dec 22, 2025, 15:31 IST

KRU Result 2025 OUT: Krishna University (KRU) declared the results of various UG, PG and Diploma courses on its official website- kru.ac.in. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Krishna University results 2025.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Direct link to download KRU Result 2025 PDF here.
Direct link to download KRU Result 2025 PDF here.

KRU Result 2025: Krishna University (KRU) has recently released the semester results of various courses like BTech, BPharmacy, LLB, BA LLB, BPEd, DPEd, MA, MCom, MBA, and MCA. Krishna University Results 2025 has been released online on the official website- kru.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the kru.ac.in results 2025, the students need to enter their hall ticket number.

Krishna University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Krishna University released the results of various semesters for UG, PG and diploma programs. The students can check their KRU Results on the official exam portal of the University- kru.ac.in. 

KRU Result 2025

Click here

How to Download KRU Results PDF.

Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG, PG and diploma courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the KRU Results 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website -kru.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ segment 

Step 3: Select the Course from the list and click on “View”

Step 4: Enter your Hall Ticket Number

Step 5: Result will be displayed on the screen. 

Step 6: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference

Direct Links to Check Krishna University Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Krishna University Results for various examinations.

Course

Result Links

B.Tech Sem 5 Reg and Supple Net Results Nov-2025 & RV

  

B.Pharmacy-II Sem Reg & Supplementary Result Declaration & RV Oct-2025

  

B.Pharmacy-VII sem Reg & Supplementary Result Declaration & RV

  

LLB/BLB-2/6 Semesters Reg & Supplementary Results & RV Sep-2025

  
UG I Semester Regular & Supplementary Examinations, December, 2024 Click here

BPharmacy 2, 4 and 6 Semesters RV Results

Click here

UG III Semester Regular & Supplementary Examinations, November, 2024 Results & RV

Click here

LLB/BLB-5/9 Result Declaration and RV Notification

Click here

Krishna University: Highlights

Krishna University (KRU) is located in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh. It was established in the year 2008. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

KRU offers courses in various departments like Faculty of Sciences, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce and Management, Faculty of Pharmacy. 

Krishna University Highlights

University Name

Krishna University

Established

2008

Location

Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh

KRU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • +

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News