Krishna University Result 2025 OUT at kru.ac.in; Download KRU Result, UG and PG Marksheet PDF- Link Here

KRU Result 2025: Krishna University (KRU) has recently released the semester results of various courses like BTech, BPharmacy, LLB, BA LLB, BPEd, DPEd, MA, MCom, MBA, and MCA. Krishna University Results 2025 has been released online on the official website- kru.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the kru.ac.in results 2025, the students need to enter their hall ticket number.
Krishna University Results 2025
As per the latest update, Krishna University released the results of various semesters for UG, PG and diploma programs. The students can check their KRU Results on the official exam portal of the University- kru.ac.in.
|
KRU Result 2025
How to Download KRU Results PDF.
Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG, PG and diploma courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the KRU Results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website -kru.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Result’ segment
Step 3: Select the Course from the list and click on “View”
Step 4: Enter your Hall Ticket Number
Step 5: Result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Download the scorecard or take the printout for future reference
Direct Links to Check Krishna University Results 2025
Check here the direct link for Krishna University Results for various examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Links
|
B.Tech Sem 5 Reg and Supple Net Results Nov-2025 & RV
|
B.Pharmacy-II Sem Reg & Supplementary Result Declaration & RV Oct-2025
|
B.Pharmacy-VII sem Reg & Supplementary Result Declaration & RV
|
LLB/BLB-2/6 Semesters Reg & Supplementary Results & RV Sep-2025
|UG I Semester Regular & Supplementary Examinations, December, 2024
|Click here
|
BPharmacy 2, 4 and 6 Semesters RV Results
|
UG III Semester Regular & Supplementary Examinations, November, 2024 Results & RV
|
LLB/BLB-5/9 Result Declaration and RV Notification
Krishna University: Highlights
Krishna University (KRU) is located in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh. It was established in the year 2008. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
KRU offers courses in various departments like Faculty of Sciences, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce and Management, Faculty of Pharmacy.
|
Krishna University Highlights
|
University Name
|
Krishna University
|
Established
|
2008
|
Location
|
Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh
|
KRU Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation