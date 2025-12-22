BARC Scientist Recruitment 2025: Apply Online Begins at barcocesexam.in Check Eligibility and More

BARC Scientist Apply Online 2025: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) Training Schools invites Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates to apply for recruitment as Scientific Officers (Group-A post of Government of India) through its training programmes- Orientation Course for Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates (OCES-2026) and DAE Graduate Fellowship Scheme (DGFS-2026). Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 22nd December 2025 to 21st January 2026 at the official website barcocesexam.in. Check this article for details on eligibility, application procedure, important dates, fee and more. BARC Scientist Recruitment 2025 Application Dates BARC has started the application process for the recruitment of Scientific Officers through their prestigious training programmes. The candidates can apply between 22nd December and 21st January 2026.

BARC Scientist Recruitment 2025 Overview The BARC Scientist Recruitment 2025 is being conducted to recruit young engineering graduates and science postgraduates who would relish challenges in frontier areas of Science and Technology, and who would like to be part of an expanding programme of Nuclear Reactors, Accelerators and Fuel Cycle Technologies. Below is a quick overview: Particulars Details Recruiting Body Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) Post Name Scientific Officer (Group-A) Programmes OCES-2026 & DGFS-2026 Application Mode Online at barcocesexam.in Apply Start Date 22 December 2025 Last Date to Apply 21 January 2026 Selection Process Online Screening / GATE Score + Interview Training OCES: 1 year; DGFS: 2 years Official Website barcocesexam.in

How to Apply for BARC Scientist Recruitment 2025 Follow the steps below to apply for BARC Scientist Recruitment 2025: STEP 1: Go to the official application portal at barcocesexam.in. STEP 2: Scroll down the homepage, and click on “OCES/DGFS-2026 RECRUITMENT PROGRAMME”. You will be redirected to another site for applying to the OCES programme. STEP 3: New Candidates must click on the registration link and register by mentioning all the details that have been asked. STEP 4: Log in to the portal using User ID/ Email ID and password. STEP 5: Fill in all the details such as personal, educational, and qualification details as required. STEP 6: Upload scanned documents in the prescribed format STEP 7: Pay the application fee online as mentioned in the notification. STEP 8: Review and submit the form. Download a copy for future references.