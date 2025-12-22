BARC Scientist Recruitment 2025: Apply Online Begins at barcocesexam.in Check Eligibility and More

NEET SS Admit Card 2025
By Upasna Choudhary
Dec 22, 2025, 15:16 IST

BARC Scientist Apply Online 2025: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) Training Schools invites Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates to apply for recruitment as Scientific Officers (Group-A post of Government of India) through its training programmes- Orientation Course for Engineering Graduates and Science Postgraduates (OCES-2026) and DAE Graduate Fellowship Scheme (DGFS-2026). Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 22nd December 2025 to 21st January 2026 at the official website barcocesexam.in. Check this article for details on eligibility, application procedure, important dates, fee and more.

BARC Scientist Recruitment 2025 Application Dates

BARC has started the application process for the recruitment of Scientific Officers through their prestigious training programmes. The candidates can apply between 22nd December and 21st January 2026.

BARC Scientist Recruitment 2025 Overview

The BARC Scientist Recruitment 2025 is being conducted to recruit young engineering graduates and science postgraduates who would relish challenges in frontier areas of Science and Technology, and who would like to be part of an expanding programme of Nuclear Reactors, Accelerators and Fuel Cycle Technologies. Below is a quick overview:

Particulars

Details

Recruiting Body

Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Department of Atomic Energy (DAE)

Post Name

Scientific Officer (Group-A)

Programmes

OCES-2026 & DGFS-2026

Application Mode

Online at barcocesexam.in

Apply Start Date

22 December 2025

Last Date to Apply

21 January 2026

Selection Process

Online Screening / GATE Score + Interview

Training

OCES: 1 year; DGFS: 2 years

Official Website

barcocesexam.in

How to Apply for BARC Scientist Recruitment 2025

Follow the steps below to apply for BARC Scientist Recruitment 2025:

STEP 1: Go to the official application portal at barcocesexam.in.

STEP 2: Scroll down the homepage, and click on “OCES/DGFS-2026 RECRUITMENT PROGRAMME”. You will be redirected to another site for applying to the OCES programme.

STEP 3: New Candidates must click on the registration link and register by mentioning all the details that have been asked.

STEP 4: Log in to the portal using User ID/ Email ID and password.

STEP 5: Fill in all the details such as personal, educational, and qualification details as required.

STEP 6: Upload scanned documents in the prescribed format

STEP 7: Pay the application fee online as mentioned in the notification.

STEP 8: Review and submit the form. Download a copy for future references.

BARC Scientist Recruitment 2025 Application Link

The candidates who are interested in applying for the BARC Recruitment 2025 can visit the official website of BARC through the link provided below and fill the application form.

BARC Scientist Recruitment 2025

Apply Here

BARC Scientist Recruitment 2025 Application Fee

A non-refundable application fee of ₹ 500/- is chargeable from the male applicants belonging to General and OBC categories, Dependents of those who died in the riots of 1984 (Dep 1984), Persons domiciled in Kashmir Division of Jammu & Kashmir State from 01/01/1980 to 31/12/1989 (Dom Kashmir). 

Category

Application Fee

General / OBC (Male)

₹500 (Non-Refundable)

SC / ST / Female / PwBD / Transgender / DODPKIA

Exempted

