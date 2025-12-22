GATE CSE Previous Years Cut off; Check Computer Science Engineering Past Years Qualifying Marks Trends

GATE CSE Previous Years Cut-off: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) will counducte the GATE 2025 exam for Computer Science & Information Technology paper on February 08, 2026 in two sessions. The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is one of the most competitive exams in India for engineering graduates, enabling them to pursue postgraduate studies or secure lucrative job opportunities in public sector undertakings (PSUs). All the aspirants are advised to check the GATE CSE past year cut-off to estimate the probable score they need to secure to clear the exam. The exam conducting authority releases the GATE exam cut-off after the announcement of results. The GATE CSE previous year cut-off helps the aspirants to set a target score so that they can make a well-designed preparation strategy.

GATE CSE Previous Year Cut-off The GATE cutoff is the minimum score a candidate must obtain to qualify for further processes, such as admissions into postgraduate programs or securing jobs in PSUs. Remember, scoring well above the cutoff not only ensures qualification but also improves your chances of getting into top institutes or securing a job with a reputed PSU. There are three primary types of cutoffs for GATE: Qualifying Cutoff : This is the minimum score required to be declared GATE qualified. This score is different for each paper and varies according to the category of the candidate (General, OBC, SC/ST, etc.). Admission Cutoff : Institutes such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IIScs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs) set their own cutoffs for GATE CSE, which determine the eligibility for admission into their postgraduate programs. PSU Cutoff : Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) use GATE scores to shortlist candidates for jobs. Each PSU may have its own cutoff score based on the number of vacancies and the overall performance of candidates.

GATE CSE Past Year Cut-off The table provided below shows the GATE CSE cutoff, let’s look at the cutoff scores over the past five years for different categories: Year GATE CSE Qualifying Marks General OBC-NCL/EWS SC/ST/PWD GATE CSE Cut off 2025 29.2 26.2 19.4 GATE CSE Cut off 2024 27.6 24.8 18.4 GATE CSE Cut off 2023 32.5 29.2 21.6 GATE CSE Cut off 2022 25 22.5 16.6 GATE CSE Cut off 2021 26.1 23.4 17.4 GATE CSE Cut off 2020 28.5 25.6 19 GATE CSE Previous Year Cut-off Trend Analysis To understand the trends in the GATE CE cutoff, let’s look at the graph provided below. Understanding these trends can help candidates get a sense of what to aim for during their preparation. After analysing the trends, the following conclusions can be drawn: