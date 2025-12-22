Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Indian Woman to Cross 4,000 T20I Runs

Smriti Mandhana became the first Indian woman cricketer to achieve 4,000 runs in WT20Is, thus cementing her reputation as one of the most reliable and destructive batters in the women's game. The milestone was achieved during the first WT20I against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam.

Important Turning Point in Women's T20 cricket

Mandhana joined that elite list previously comprising New Zealand legend Suzie Bates alone, becoming the first Indian woman and only the second woman worldwide to reach over 4,000 T20I runs.

The achievement consolidates her position as one of the all-time greats in women's T20 cricket and shows India's growing dominance in the game. The

Fastest T20I Runs to 4,000

Among the most incredible things about this record is the pace at which Mandhana achieved it: