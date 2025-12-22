School Assembly Headlines (Dec 23): India-New Zealand Announce Landmark Free Trade Deal, Dense Fog Disrupts Delhi-NCR, India-Pak U-19 Final Showdown and Other News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are today's main headlines for our school assembly. Staying informed about national and international developments in news, sports, business, science, and technology is important. This morning's update is designed to keep you current on major happenings in India and globally across different sectors. Reading the news is crucial because it helps bridge the gap between your studies and real-world events, allowing you to understand national development, global affairs, and emerging career opportunities. By staying updated, you improve your critical thinking and develop into well-informed, responsible citizens. Let's start with the top stories that are shaping our world right now.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
Civil Servants to play pivotal role in translating Viksit Bharat by 2047 into reality: VP Radhakrishnan
Dense Fog Disrupts Flights and Trains in Delhi-NCR
Indian Posts & Telecommunications Accounts & Finance Service celebrates its 51st Foundation Day
India–New Zealand Trade Reaches $2.4 Billion in 2024-25
India, New Zealand announce Free Trade deal
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal says, FTA will bring opportunities for farmers, entrepreneurs, students, Women & innovators
National Commission for Women launches ‘SHAKTI Scholars’ young research fellowship on women-centric policy issues
Over Two Lakh PUCs Issued Since Delhi’s ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Campaign: Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa
DRDO and Rashtriya Raksha University Sign MoU for defence and internal security
Civil Aviation Ministry Seeks Report from Air India on Technical Issue
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina accuses Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of stoking anti-India sentiment
PTI protests against 17-Year sentence to Imran Khan in Toshakhana-II Case
Japan takes final step to restart world’s largest nuclear power plant
Southeast Asian Diplomats Meet in Malaysia to End Thailand-Cambodia Clashes
US Recalls Nearly 30 Career Diplomats from Overseas Mission
Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Leads World Meditation Day Celebrations
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
cricket: India Women Beat Sri Lanka by 8 Wickets in Opening T20I
East Bengal FC Clinch SAFF Women’s Club Title with 3–0 Win in Final
BCCI Announces 15-Member Squad for T20 World Cup 2026
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Win Bronze at BWF World Tour Finals 2025
Five-Match Women’s T20 Series Between India and Sri Lanka Begins Today
U-19 Asia Cup Final: India, Pakistan Set for Showdown
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
GeM’s Forward Auction Module Facilitates ₹2,200 Crore in Government Asset Sales Since 2021
New Petroleum and Natural Gas Rules 2025 to Boost Domestic Hydrocarbon Production: Union Minister Hardeep Puri
FPIs Pull Out ₹14,185 Crore from Indian Equities, Invest ₹915 Crore in Debt
GeM Registers 11 Lakh MSE Sellers, Secures Over ₹7 Lakh Crore in Orders
Union Minister Piyush Goyal attends World Hindu Economic Forum 2025 in Mumbai
RBI Central Board approves risk-based deposit insurance framework for banks
India’s electronics exports reached 31 billion dollars in 1st 8 months of this FY: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
Telangana, West Bengal account for 70% of 0 enrolment school: Edu Min Data
IIT Kanpur’s 1986 batch to contribute Rs 11 crore for campus transformation
IIT Delhi’s Abu Dhabi campus set to host 400 Students in next academic session
6 out of 10 employees plan job-switch within a year; ‘workplace culture’ a key factor
ICSI CSEET June 2026 registration begins at smash.icsi.edu: Check important dates
IBPS RRB PO Mains Admit Card 2025: Hall tickets out for scale 1 posts at ibps.in
Thought of the Day
Thought: "The capacity to learn is a gift; the ability to learn is a skill; the willingness to learn is a choice." — Brian Herbert
Meaning: This quote highlights that while every human is born with the natural potential to learn, true education requires more than just raw intelligence. While our brain’s power is a "gift" and our study techniques are "skills" we practice, the most important factor is our personal "choice." You can have the best teachers and resources in the world, but real growth only happens when you decide to be curious, stay disciplined, and take responsibility for your own progress. Ultimately, your success in school and life depends on your daily decision to show up with an open mind and a desire to improve.
As board examinations draw nearer, efficient and focused preparation is essential for success. To support your study efforts, we have compiled a list of crucial educational resources, including updated syllabi and sample papers for CBSE Class 10 and 12 and more. We strongly encourage all students to utilise these materials diligently to structure their revision, practice effectively, and maximise their academic performance. Please refer to the links provided below.
