TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025
TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026 for Assistant Manager And Other Vacancies: Check Notification, Salary, Application Process & Other Details

By Manish Kumar
Dec 22, 2025, 17:51 IST

TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has commenced the online application for the Combined Technical Services Examination (Interview Posts) - II from December 22, on its official website. A total of 76 various posts including  Assistant Manager, Accounts Officer and others. Check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit, selection process, and other details here.

TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released detailed notification for the posts of Combined Technical Services Examination (Interview Posts) - II. A total of 76 posts are to be filled through the recruitment posts including Assistant Manager, Accounts Officer
Class III, Assistant Director of Agriculture, Senior Accounts Officer and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before January 20, 2026. Those registered successfully on the official website can avail the facility of correction window will be open from January 24 to 26, 2025.

TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026 Notification

A total of 76 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive Combined Technical Services Examination (Interview Posts) - II including Assistant Manager, Accounts Officer Class III, Assistant Director of Agriculture, Senior Accounts Officer and others. You can download the detailed pdf through the link given below-

TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026 Overview  

A total of 76 posts are to be filled through the recruitment posts including Assistant Manager, Accounts Officer Class III, Assistant Director of Agriculture, Senior Accounts Officer and others. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
Post Name Assistant Manager, Accounts Officer
Class III, Assistant Director of Agriculture, Senior Accounts Officer and others
Total Vacancies 76
Official Website  http://www.tnpscexams.in

TNPSC CTS 2026 Important Date

The online application process for these posts has commenced from December 22, 2025. You can check the detailed schedule given below.

Opening date for online application December 22, 2025
Last date for submission of application January 20, 2026
Application Correction Window period January 24 to 26, 2026

TNPSC CTS 2026 Eligibility Criteria

Assistant Manager (Accounts): Candidates should have qualified CA/ICWA course i.e. Must have passed the Final Examination conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India / Institute of Cost Accountants of India (or) its equivalent qualification.
Accounts Officer Class III: Must have passed the Final Examination conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants / Cost Accountants.
Manager (Mechanical): B.E/B.Tech., Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University / Institute.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.

TNPSC CTS 2026 Selection Process

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the Combined Technical Services Examination (Interview Posts) comprising two stages
(i) Written Examination and
(ii) Interview.
Onscreen certificate verification will be conducted before admission to the physical certificate verification and interview.

How To Apply For TNPSC CTS 2026?

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below. 

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website http://www.tnpscexams.in/
  • Step 2: Click on the link TNPSC CTS recruitment 2025 on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Provide the required details to the link.
  • Step 4: Now submit the application form to the link.
  • Step 5: Submit the required documents as per the guidelines.
  • Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

