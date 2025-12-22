TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026 for Assistant Manager And Other Vacancies: Check Notification, Salary, Application Process & Other Details

TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released detailed notification for the posts of Combined Technical Services Examination (Interview Posts) - II. A total of 76 posts are to be filled through the recruitment posts including Assistant Manager, Accounts Officer

Class III, Assistant Director of Agriculture, Senior Accounts Officer and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before January 20, 2026. Those registered successfully on the official website can avail the facility of correction window will be open from January 24 to 26, 2025. TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026 Notification A total of 76 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive Combined Technical Services Examination (Interview Posts) - II including Assistant Manager, Accounts Officer Class III, Assistant Director of Agriculture, Senior Accounts Officer and others. You can download the detailed pdf through the link given below-

TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF TNPSC CTS Recruitment 2026 Overview A total of 76 posts are to be filled through the recruitment posts including Assistant Manager, Accounts Officer Class III, Assistant Director of Agriculture, Senior Accounts Officer and others. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same- Particulars Details Organization Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Post Name Assistant Manager, Accounts Officer

Class III, Assistant Director of Agriculture, Senior Accounts Officer and others Total Vacancies 76 Official Website http://www.tnpscexams.in TNPSC CTS 2026 Important Date The online application process for these posts has commenced from December 22, 2025. You can check the detailed schedule given below.

Opening date for online application December 22, 2025 Last date for submission of application January 20, 2026 Application Correction Window period January 24 to 26, 2026 TNPSC CTS 2026 Eligibility Criteria Assistant Manager (Accounts): Candidates should have qualified CA/ICWA course i.e. Must have passed the Final Examination conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India / Institute of Cost Accountants of India (or) its equivalent qualification.

Accounts Officer Class III: Must have passed the Final Examination conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants / Cost Accountants.

Manager (Mechanical): B.E/B.Tech., Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University / Institute.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility of the posts.