What is the chemical name and formula of iron?

Iron makes up about 5 per cent of the Earth's crust and is the most abundant element in the whole Earth (about 35 per cent). It is the second most abundant metal after aluminium and the fourth most abundant overall after oxygen, silicon, and aluminium by weight.

The Earth's core is primarily iron and nickel. The outer core is liquid, while the inner core is solid. Heat from the inner core and Earth's rotation cause the liquid iron in the outer core to swirl and convect.

This movement of conductive iron generates electrical currents, which in turn produce the magnetic field. This abundance of iron (and a smaller amount of nickel) in the core is crucial for Earth's magnetic shield.

Iron in the human body is found to be about 4.5 grams, of which approximately 65 per cent is in the form of haemoglobin, which transports molecular oxygen from the lungs throughout the body.