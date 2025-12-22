Which Gas is known as Marsh Gas?

Marsh gas is a naturally occurring gas commonly found in wet and swampy areas such as marshes, bogs, and swamps. It is mainly formed due to the anaerobic decomposition of plants, leaves, and other organic matter in waterlogged soil where oxygen is absent. In such conditions, microorganisms break down organic materials and release methane (CH₄) as the main product.

Since oxygen is not available in these environments, methane becomes the dominant gas formed during decomposition. Marsh gas is an important topic for students preparing for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, SSC, and other school-level exams, as it helps in understanding basic concepts of hydrocarbons, biogas formation, renewable energy sources, and greenhouse gases. Learning about marsh gas also strengthens concepts related to environmental science and climate change.