CBSE Class 10 Board English Exam 2026: Best 5-Month Daily Study Plan to Score Top Marks

CBSE Class 10 Board English Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to conduct the Class 10 English Board Exam on 21 February 2026. This is the perfect time for students to follow a structured day-wise preparation strategy to ensure thorough coverage of the syllabus and boost their confidence.

A well-planned five-month study plan can help students systematically revise grammar, writing, literature, and reading comprehension, while also identifying and improving weak areas. In this article, students will find a detailed month-wise study plan along with essential tips and strategies to practice effectively, manage time, and maximize their scores in the CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam 2026.