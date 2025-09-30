CBSE Class 10 Board English Exam 2026: Best 5-Month Daily Study Plan to Score Top Marks

CBSE Class 10 Board English Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to conduct the Class 10 English Board Exam on 21 February 2026. This is the perfect time for students to follow a structured day-wise preparation strategy to ensure thorough coverage of the syllabus and boost their confidence.
A well-planned five-month study plan can help students systematically revise grammar, writing, literature, and reading comprehension, while also identifying and improving weak areas. In this article, students will find a detailed month-wise study plan along with essential tips and strategies to practice effectively, manage time, and maximize their scores in the CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam 2026.
|
CBSE Class 10 Board English Syllabus 2025-26
CBSE Class 10 English 5 Month Study Plan for Board Exam 2026
Students preparing for their CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam 2026 need a structured approach to cover grammar, writing, literature, and reading effectively. This 5-month study plan will help them organize their preparation, strengthen key concepts, and boost confidence for the exam.
|
Month
|
Focus Areas
|
Goals
|
Revision
|
Month 1: October
|
Grammar: Determiners, Tenses, Subject–Verb Concord. Writing: Letters, Notices, Posters. Literature: “A Triumph of Surgery”, “The Thief’s Story” Reading: Short passages
|
Build a strong grammar foundation, understand basic writing formats, and read and summarize literature chapters
|
Revise grammar rules and notes for the first 2 chapters; practice 1-2 comprehension passages weekly
|
Month 2: November
|
Grammar: Modals, Reported Speech, Prepositions, Clauses. Writing: Articles, Story Writing, Literature: “The Hundred Dresses – I & II”, Poems, Reading: Longer passages
|
Expand grammar knowledge, improve creative writing skills, and memorize important quotes and character details
|
Revise grammar topics, re-read summaries and poems, attempt 2–3 comprehension passages
|
Month 3: December
|
Grammar: Full syllabus review, common mistakes. Writing: Essays, Letters, Articles under timed conditions. Literature: All prose and poetry chapters. Reading: Case-based passages
|
Deepen understanding of literature and writing, practice under exam conditions, and improve comprehension skills
|
Solve 2–3 sample papers weekly, revise all chapters, and revise grammar rules
|
Month 4: January
|
Grammar: Mixed exercises, weak areas. Writing: Essays, Articles, Letters daily. Literature: Previous years’ questions, summaries, and key points. Reading: Daily comprehension passages
|
Strengthen weak areas, consolidate writing and literature knowledge, and improve speed
|
Revise grammar, writing formats, summaries, and poems daily; take 2 full-length mock tests
|
Month 5: February
|
Grammar: Quick revision, tricky questions. Writing: All formats practice under a time limit. Literature: Key points, quotes, characters. Reading: 1–2 passages daily
|
Final preparation, build confidence, improve accuracy, and speed
|
Final revision of notes, mind maps, and flashcards; attempt final mock tests; focus on weak areas
Additional Tips to Score Well in CBSE Class 10 Board English Exam 2026
To do well in the CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam 2026, students need to follow a consistent practice routine, revise effectively, and maintain a healthy study schedule. Check the given points to score well in the CBSE Class 10 exam 2026:
-
Daily Practice: Solve at least one grammar exercise, one writing task, and one comprehension passage daily.
-
Mock Tests: Take full-length tests to improve speed and time management.
-
Active Revision: Use notes, flashcards, and mind maps for quick recall.
-
Focus on Weak Areas: Identify topics you struggle with and practice them more.
-
Healthy Routine: Sleep well, eat healthy, and exercise lightly to maintain focus.
Revision Tips Before the CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2026
Students preparing for the CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam 2026 should follow these effective revision tips to strengthen their preparation and boost confidence before the exam.
-
Create a Quick Revision Schedule: Allocate specific time slots to revise grammar, writing formats, literature summaries, and important quotes. Focus more on weak areas.
-
Use Short Notes: Summarize important points, character details, and poems on flashcards or in a notebook for quick recall.
-
Practice CBSE Class 10 English Sample Papers and Previous Year Questions: Attempt at least 2–3 sample papers under exam conditions. This helps improve speed, accuracy, and confidence.
-
Revise Writing Formats: Quickly go through letters, notices, articles, story-writing structures, and essays to ensure you remember the formats clearly.
-
Focus on Important Literature Chapters and Poems: Revise summaries, key points, character sketches, and important quotes to answer literature questions accurately.
-
Solve Quick Grammar Exercises: Practice commonly tested topics like tenses, modals, determiners, and subject–verb concord for last-minute reinforcement.
By following this structured five-month study plan and incorporating daily practice, mock tests, and active revision, students can approach the CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam 2026 with confidence. Consistent effort, time management, and focus on weak areas will not only improve accuracy but also help in achieving top marks.
