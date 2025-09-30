UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 Soon
CBSE Class 10 Board English Exam 2026: Best 5-Month Daily Study Plan to Score Top Marks

By Aayesha Sharma
Sep 30, 2025, 14:51 IST

CBSE Class 10 Board English Exam 2026: This article provides a detailed five-month study plan for the CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam 2026, covering grammar, writing, literature, and reading. It includes month-wise goals, revision strategies, and additional tips like daily practice and mock tests, helping students prepare effectively, strengthen weak areas, and boost confidence to score top marks in the CBSE Class 10 Board 2026 exam.

CBSE Class 10 English Study Plan 2026

CBSE Class 10 Board English Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to conduct the Class 10 English Board Exam on 21 February 2026. This is the perfect time for students to follow a structured day-wise preparation strategy to ensure thorough coverage of the syllabus and boost their confidence. 

A well-planned five-month study plan can help students systematically revise grammar, writing, literature, and reading comprehension, while also identifying and improving weak areas. In this article, students will find a detailed month-wise study plan along with essential tips and strategies to practice effectively, manage time, and maximize their scores in the CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam 2026.

CBSE Class 10 Board English Syllabus 2025-26

CBSE Class 10 English 5 Month Study Plan for Board Exam 2026

Students preparing for their CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam 2026 need a structured approach to cover grammar, writing, literature, and reading effectively. This 5-month study plan will help them organize their preparation, strengthen key concepts, and boost confidence for the exam.

Month

Focus Areas

Goals

Revision

Month 1: October

Grammar: Determiners, Tenses, Subject–Verb Concord. Writing: Letters, Notices, Posters. Literature: “A Triumph of Surgery”, “The Thief’s Story” Reading: Short passages

Build a strong grammar foundation, understand basic writing formats, and read and summarize literature chapters

Revise grammar rules and notes for the first 2 chapters; practice 1-2 comprehension passages weekly

Month 2: November

Grammar: Modals, Reported Speech, Prepositions, Clauses. Writing: Articles, Story Writing, Literature: “The Hundred Dresses – I & II”, Poems, Reading: Longer passages

Expand grammar knowledge, improve creative writing skills, and memorize important quotes and character details

Revise grammar topics, re-read summaries and poems, attempt 2–3 comprehension passages

Month 3: December

Grammar: Full syllabus review, common mistakes. Writing: Essays, Letters, Articles under timed conditions. Literature: All prose and poetry chapters. Reading: Case-based passages

Deepen understanding of literature and writing, practice under exam conditions, and improve comprehension skills

Solve 2–3 sample papers weekly, revise all chapters, and revise grammar rules

Month 4: January

Grammar: Mixed exercises, weak areas. Writing: Essays, Articles, Letters daily. Literature: Previous years’ questions, summaries, and key points. Reading: Daily comprehension passages

Strengthen weak areas, consolidate writing and literature knowledge, and improve speed

Revise grammar, writing formats, summaries, and poems daily; take 2 full-length mock tests

Month 5: February

Grammar: Quick revision, tricky questions. Writing: All formats practice under a time limit. Literature: Key points, quotes, characters. Reading: 1–2 passages daily

Final preparation, build confidence, improve accuracy, and speed

Final revision of notes, mind maps, and flashcards; attempt final mock tests; focus on weak areas

CBSE Class 10 Board English Exam 2026

Additional Tips to Score Well in CBSE Class 10 Board English Exam 2026

To do well in the CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam 2026, students need to follow a consistent practice routine, revise effectively, and maintain a healthy study schedule. Check the given points to score well in the CBSE Class 10 exam 2026:

CBSE Class 10 Board English 2025 Exam

  • Daily Practice: Solve at least one grammar exercise, one writing task, and one comprehension passage daily.

  • Mock Tests: Take full-length tests to improve speed and time management.

  • Active Revision: Use notes, flashcards, and mind maps for quick recall.

  • Focus on Weak Areas: Identify topics you struggle with and practice them more.

  • Healthy Routine: Sleep well, eat healthy, and exercise lightly to maintain focus.

Revision Tips Before the CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2026

Students preparing for the CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam 2026 should follow these effective revision tips to strengthen their preparation and boost confidence before the exam.

  • Create a Quick Revision Schedule: Allocate specific time slots to revise grammar, writing formats, literature summaries, and important quotes. Focus more on weak areas.

  • Use Short Notes: Summarize important points, character details, and poems on flashcards or in a notebook for quick recall.

  • Practice CBSE Class 10 English Sample Papers and Previous Year Questions: Attempt at least 2–3 sample papers under exam conditions. This helps improve speed, accuracy, and confidence.

  • Revise Writing Formats: Quickly go through letters, notices, articles, story-writing structures, and essays to ensure you remember the formats clearly.

  • Focus on Important Literature Chapters and Poems: Revise summaries, key points, character sketches, and important quotes to answer literature questions accurately.

  • Solve Quick Grammar Exercises: Practice commonly tested topics like tenses, modals, determiners, and subject–verb concord for last-minute reinforcement.

By following this structured five-month study plan and incorporating daily practice, mock tests, and active revision, students can approach the CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam 2026 with confidence. Consistent effort, time management, and focus on weak areas will not only improve accuracy but also help in achieving top marks. 

