CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Syllabus 2025-26: The CBSE board has released the revised syllabus for Class 10th English Language and Literature for the academic year 2025-26. Students can look at the detailed syllabus, which will have the unit-wise course structure, the question paper design, and the practicals. The paper consists of a total of 100 marks, of which 80 marks are for the theory part and 20 marks are for the practicals or activities. The board has the syllabus aligned with the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and NEP 2025 guidelines. Students, teachers and parents can download the syllabus PDF for free here. The syllabus is important for all the students who want to pursue their careers in the related field.
CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Syllabus 2025-26: SECTION-WISE WEIGHTAGE
|
Sections
|
Details
|
Weightage
|
A
|
Reading Skills
|
20 Marks
|
B
|
Writing Skills with Grammar
|
20 Marks
|
C
|
Language through Literature
|
40 Marks
CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Syllabus 2025-26: Detailed Course Structure
Students can check the detailed course structure below:
Section- A
|
I) Reading Comprehension through Unseen Passage 20 Marks
|
1. Discursive passage of 400-450 words. 10 marks
|
2. Case-based factual passage (with visual input- statistical data, chart, etc.) of 200-250 words. 10 marks
|
(Total length of two passages to be 600-700 words)
|
Multiple Choice Questions / Objective Type Questions, and Short Answer Questions (to be answered in 30-40 words) will be asked to assess comprehension, interpretation, analysis, inference, evaluation and vocabulary.
Section-B
|
Writing Skills and Grammar
|
II Grammar 10 Marks
|
· Determiners
· Tenses
· Modals
· Subject–verb concord
· Reported speech
o Commands and requests
o Statements
o Questions
|
3. The courses at the secondary level seek to cement a high professional grasp of grammatical items and levels of accuracy. Accurate use of spelling, punctuation and grammar in context will be assessed through Gap Filling/ Editing/Transformation exercises. Ten out of 12 questions will have to be attempted.
|
III. Writing Skills 10 marks
|
4. Writing a Formal Letter based on a given situation, in 100-120 words. One out of two questions is to be answered. 5 marks
|
5. Writing an Analytical Paragraph in 100-120 words on a given Map/ Chart/ Graph/Cue/s. One out of two questions is to be answered. 5 marks
Section- C
|
Language through Literature
|
III. Reference to the Context 5+5=10 Marks
|
1. One extract out of two from Drama / Prose.
|
2. One extract out of two from poetry.
|
Multiple Choice Questions / Objective Type Questions, Very Short Answer Questions (one word/one sentence), Short Answer Questions (to be answered in 30-40 words) will be asked to assess inference, analysis, interpretation, evaluation and vocabulary.
|
IV. Short & Very Long Answer Questions 30 Marks
|
3. Four out of Five Short Answer Type Questions to be answered in 40-50 words from the book FIRST FLIGHT to assess interpretation, analysis, inference and evaluation. 4x3=12 marks
|
4. Two out of three short-answer type Questions to be answered in 40-50 words each from FOOTPRINTS WITHOUT FEET to assess interpretation, analysis, inference and evaluation. 2x3=6 marks
|
5. One out of two Long Answer Type Questions from FIRST FLIGHT to be answered in about 100- 120 words each to assess creativity, imagination and extrapolation beyond the text and across the text. This can be a passage-based question taken from a situation/plot from the text. 6 marks
|
6. One out of two Long Answer Type Questions from FOOTPRINTS WITHOUT FEET, on theme or plot involving interpretation, extrapolation beyond the text and inference or character sketch to be answered in about 100-120 words. 6 marks
Prescribed Books: Published by NCERT
|
1. FIRST FLIGHT
|
A. Prose
|
1. A Letter to God
|
2. Nelson Mandela - Long Walk to Freedom
|
3. Stories About Flying
|
4. From the Diary of Anne Frank
|
5. Glimpses of India
|
6. Mijbil the Otter
|
7. Madam Rides the Bus
|
8. The Sermon at Benares
|
9. The Proposal (Play)
|
B. Poems
|
1. Dust of Snow
|
2. Fire and Ice
|
3. A Tiger in the Zoo
|
4. How to Tell Wild Animals
|
5. The Ball Poem
|
6. Amanda!
|
7. The Trees
|
8. Fog
|
9. The Tale of Custard the Dragon
|
10. For Anne Gregory
|
2. FOOTPRINTS WITHOUT FEET
|
1. A Triumph of Surgery
|
2. The Thief's Story
|
3. The Midnight Visitor
|
4. A Question of Trust
|
5. Footprints Without Feet
|
6. The Making of a Scientist
|
7. The Necklace
|
8. Bholi
|
9. The Book that Saved the Earth
CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Syllabus 2025-26: Marking Scheme
Students can check the marking scheme below:
|
Sections
|
Competencies
|
Total marks
|
Reading Comprehension
|
Conceptual understanding, decoding, analysing, inferring, interpreting and vocabulary
|
20
|
Writing Skills and Grammar
|
Creative expression of an opinion, reasoning, justifying, illustrating, appropriate style and tone, using appropriate format and fluency. Applying conventions, using integrated structures with accuracy and fluency
|
20
|
Language through Literature
|
Recalling, reasoning, appreciating, applying literary conventions, illustrating and justifying. Extract relevant information, identifying the central theme and sub-theme, understanding the writer’s message and writing fluently.
|
40
|
Total
|
80
Students can check the full syllabus given below:
DIRECT LINK HERE:
|
CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Syllabus 2025-26
