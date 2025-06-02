CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Syllabus 2025-26: The CBSE board has released the revised syllabus for Class 10th English Language and Literature for the academic year 2025-26. Students can look at the detailed syllabus, which will have the unit-wise course structure, the question paper design, and the practicals. The paper consists of a total of 100 marks, of which 80 marks are for the theory part and 20 marks are for the practicals or activities. The board has the syllabus aligned with the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and NEP 2025 guidelines. Students, teachers and parents can download the syllabus PDF for free here. The syllabus is important for all the students who want to pursue their careers in the related field.

CBSE Class 10 English Language and Literature Syllabus 2025-26: SECTION-WISE WEIGHTAGE