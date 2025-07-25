Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
School Assembly News Headlines Today 26th July, 2025: Operation Sindoor Ongoing, Military Preparedness Must Remain Very High: Chief Of Defence Staff And Other Important News Updates Here

School Assembly: The purpose of the morning school assemblies is to educate, motivate, and engage students in the latest global events. Every day, several important announcements and events occur that all students need to be aware of. Check the important news headlines for today.

Jul 25, 2025, 18:23 IST

School Assembly News Headlines: Need a script to present yourself as the speaker for the news headlines of tomorrow's school assembly news headlines? Don’t worry, we have got you covered.  All of the important news events that you can address at your school assembly will be covered in this article, with a focus on sports, the national economy, and international politics. This allows you to write your screenplay the day before the school assembly. The news highlights offer valuable information that keeps young minds grounded in reality, ranging from environmental projects and awareness days to national education reforms and adjustments to school policies.

National News Headlines For School Assembly

  • Mumbai sees heavy rain amid orange alert; IMD issues red warning for Raigad

  • ALTT, ULLU among over 20 OTT apps banned for 'indecent' representation of women

  • PM Modi receives ceremonial welcome in Maldives – 21-gun salute, national anthem, dance performance and more

  • Operation Sindoor ongoing, military preparedness must remain very high: Chief of Defence Staff

  • Parliament Monsoon session: Both Houses adjourned; Lok Sabha to take up discussion on Operation Sindoor on July 28

  • Phase 1 Of Bihar Poll Roll Revision Complete, 65.2 Lakh Voters Risk Being Removed

International School Assembly News Headlines

  • France says Palestine's recognition 'goes against' Hamas' stance

  • Iran is meeting European powers amid threats of renewed nuclear sanctions

  • Lifesaving food for starving children in Gaza to run out by mid-August, warn UN agencies

  • Zelenskyy says Russian negotiators have 'begun to discuss' possible Putin meeting

  • Green Card holders received a stark warning amid Trump's crackdown on immigrants

  • US and Israel recall negotiating teams from Gaza talks, raising doubts over truce

Sports School Assembly News Headlines

  • IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2: Rishabh Pant returns to bat like a warrior, but England well on top — Action in Images

  • India vs India in FIDE Women’s World Cup final: Humpy beats China’s Lei Tingjie to set up Divya Deshmukh battle

  • Veda Krishnamurthy retires from all forms of cricket

  • Women's Premier League: Abhishek Nayar, ex-India assistant coach, takes charge of UP Warriorz

  • Unnati Hooda Bows Out Of China Open After Quarterfinal Loss To Akane Yamaguchi

Thought Of The Day

“Grow through what you go through.”

Meaning:
Every challenge, failure, or difficult situation in life is not just an obstacle, but an opportunity to learn, evolve, and become stronger. Instead of simply enduring tough times, use them as stepping stones for personal growth and self-improvement.

