150+ School Conversation Dialogues in English

1. Good morning! Good morning! How are you today?

2. May I come in, sir? Yes, please. You’re late.

3. What class do we have next? We have science.

4. Can I borrow your pen? Sure, here you go.

5. What did you get in the math test? I got 18 out of 20.

6. Are you ready for the exam? Not yet, I need to study more.

7. Let's go to the library Good idea!

8. What did you do in the computer class? We learned about MS Word.

9. Do you like online classes? Not really, I prefer classroom learning.

10. Let's study together for the test Okay! That’ll be fun.

11. Who is our new class teacher? Her name is Mrs. Verma.

12. I forgot my book at home You can share mine.

13. Are you coming to the school trip? Yes, I already gave the form.

14. Let’s have lunch together Great! I brought sandwiches.

15. Can I sit here? Of course!

16. Did you complete the homework? Yes, I did. Want to see?

17. What’s your favorite subject? I love history.

18. Who is your best friend in class? My best friend is Aryan.

19. Can we play football after class? Yes, let’s do it.

20. Why were you absent yesterday? I was not feeling well.

21. Can I go to the washroom? Ask the teacher for permission.

23. May I come in, sir? Yes, please. But try to be on time tomorrow.

24. What class do we have now? We have Maths Class right now.

25. Can I borrow your ruler? Sure, Here you go!

26. Where is our classroom? It’s on the first floor, Room 104.

27. What did you bring for lunch? I have paratha and pickle.

28. Did you understand the lesson? A little. I still have some doubts to be get cleared.

29. Why are you late? There was a traffic jam.

30. Are you ready for the class test? Almost, I revised everything last night.

31. Let’s go to the library. Okay, I want to issue a book.

32. Did you complete your homework? Not yet. I will do it during recess.

33. What’s your favorite subject? I like English the most.

34. I forgot my notebook at home. No problem. You can copy from mine.

35. Can I sit with you today? Sure! Let’s share the desk.

36. Are you joining the drama team? Yes, I love acting.

37. Who is absent today? I think Ayesha is not here.

38. Can you explain this topic to me? Yes, I will help you after class.

39. Where is the computer lab? It’s next to the science lab.

40. What time is lunch break? At 12:30 PM.

41. Do you have an extra pencil? Yes, here you go.

42. I don’t feel well. Go and tell the teacher.

43. What did the teacher say? She gave us homework for tomorrow.

44. Let’s practice for the dance performance. Sure, after school?

45. Are you going on the school trip? Yes, I submitted the permission slip.

46. What’s the topic for the project? It’s about water conservation.

47. I am nervous about my presentation. Don’t worry, you’ll do great!

48. Can I use your eraser? Ofcourse, You can

49. Who is our substitute teacher today? Mr. Sharma is taking our class as a subsitute teacher.

50. Did you see my water bottle? I think it’s near the window.

51. I missed school yesterday. What did I miss? We learned a new grammar topic.

52. Will you help me in science project? Yes, I’ll be happy to.

53. I got full marks in the quiz! Wow, Congratulations!

54. What’s the answer to question 4? It’s 26.

55. Can we go to the playground now? Yes, the PT teacher is calling.

56. Have you completed the science project for tomorrow’s presentation? Yes, I stayed up late finishing the conclusion and formatting the report.

57. I’m really struggling with algebra. Did you understand today's class? A little. I’m planning to revise it again tonight with some YouTube tutorials.

58. What topic did you choose for the English debate competition? I’m speaking in favour of online learning replacing traditional classrooms.

59. The teacher said the test will include both objective and subjective questions. Then we need to prepare detailed answers and quick facts side by side.

60. Why didn’t you participate in the annual cultural fest this year? I wanted to, but I had to prioritize my board exam preparation.

61. Our biology teacher explained photosynthesis so well today. Yes! Her examples were so easy to relate to daily life. I finally understood the process.

62. Are you attending the career counselling seminar this Saturday? Absolutely! It’ll help me decide whether to go for commerce or humanities.

63. I accidentally submitted the wrong assignment on the portal. You should email the teacher politely and attach the correct file.

64. What’s your strategy to revise for the finals? I’ve created a weekly study timetable with enough time for each subject and breaks.

65. I feel nervous before every presentation. How do you stay so calm on stage? I practice in front of a mirror, record myself, and take deep breaths before I begin.

66. Are you prepared for the group discussion tomorrow? Almost. I’ve done some research and made notes to support my points.

67. Did you attend the literature workshop last weekend? Yes, it was really inspiring. The speaker gave useful tips on creative writing.

68. I find it hard to manage extracurricular activities and studies. Try setting small goals daily. Time management really helps balance both.

69. Have you decided which stream you’ll choose after 10th grade? I’m leaning towards Science, but I still want to explore my options.

70. What did the principal announce in the assembly today? She spoke about discipline, exam schedules, and some upcoming inter-school competitions.

71. I got fewer marks than expected in English. Don’t worry. Analyze your mistakes and talk to the teacher for feedback.

72. How was your internship experience during the summer break? It was great! I learned a lot about teamwork and communication skills.

73. Our chemistry practical exam is next week. Have you started revising? Yes, I’m going through the lab manual and making a checklist of experiments.

74. You’re so good at public speaking. What’s your secret? I just rehearse multiple times and try to connect with the audience naturally.

75. The new student seems very quiet. Yeah, maybe we should include him in our group activities and make him feel welcome.

76. Are you attending the farewell party next week? Definitely! It’s our last chance to celebrate school memories together.

77. I heard you got selected for the science exhibition. Congratulations! Thank you! I’ll be presenting a working model on renewable energy.

78. Have you started preparing for the scholarship exam? Yes, I’ve joined an online course to strengthen my aptitude and reasoning skills.

79. I was absent yesterday. Could you help me with the class notes? Of course! I’ll share the scanned pages with you after school.

80. Why do you always sit in the front row during classes? It helps me concentrate better, and I feel more engaged with the teacher.

81. Are you ready for the student council elections? Yes, I’ve prepared my speech and campaign posters. I hope it goes well!

82. Did you understand the concept of probability in math today? Not completely. I’m planning to ask the teacher during the doubt-clearing session.

83. How do you stay motivated to study every day? I set small goals and reward myself when I complete them. It keeps me going.

84. The annual report submission deadline is near. Have you completed yours? I’ve done most of it, just need to finalize the charts and conclusion.

85. What do you think about switching to digital textbooks? It’s convenient and eco-friendly, but I still prefer reading from printed books.

86. I’m thinking of applying for an international exchange program. What do you think? That’s a great idea! It’ll be a valuable experience and boost your confidence too.

87. Our history assignment requires a lot of research. Any suggestions on where to begin? Start with the school library and then check academic articles online. Make proper notes.

88. You seemed really confident during your presentation today. Were you nervous at all? I was at first, but deep breathing and practicing in front of a mirror helped a lot.

89. The school is organizing a mental health awareness week. Will you be volunteering? Yes, I’ve signed up to manage the poster display and the student help desk.

90. How are you preparing for your college interviews? I’ve been watching mock interviews, practicing common questions, and working on my body language.

91. Have you checked the new school timetable? Yes, and I’m glad they shifted math to the first period. I focus better in the morning.

92. We have to submit the eco club project by Friday. Are you free after school? Yes, let’s meet in the library and finalize the report together.

93. You’re always so calm before exams. Don’t you feel the pressure? I do, but I try to stay organized. A clear plan helps me manage stress.

94. What are you planning to do after your board exams? I might take a short break and then join a skill development course.

95. I loved your speech during the morning assembly. It was powerful. Thank you! I worked really hard on it and practiced every night.

96. Are you coming to the library after lunch? Yes, I need to finish my research for the history assignment.

97. You always score well in English. What’s your secret? I read a lot of novels and practice writing essays regularly.

98. The inter-school quiz competition is next week. Are you nervous? A little, but I’m revising current affairs daily to stay prepared.

99. I lost my ID card again! Oh no! You should report it to the office before they fine you.

100. I think we should rehearse our skit one more time. Agreed. Let’s make sure our timing and expressions are perfect.

101. I’m planning to start a study group for math. Would you like to join? That sounds helpful! I’ve been needing some group practice lately.

102. Did you hear that the school trip has been postponed? Yes, I’m a bit disappointed, but at least we have more time to prepare.

103. What topic are you choosing for the science fair? I’m working on a model that shows how solar panels generate electricity.

104. Why didn’t you participate in the poetry recitation contest? I wanted to, but I wasn’t confident enough. Maybe next time.

105. Our class is planning a farewell video for the seniors. Want to help? Sure! I can handle the editing and collect messages from the juniors.

106. Good morning, Nancy. How are you? Good morning, Ma’am. I am fine. How are you?

107. That's what I believed! I am aware of your passion for English. Have you made up your mind on the college you want to attend to pursue English honors? Yes, Ma'am, I have compiled a list of a few reputable colleges. In the end, though, it will depend on how well I do on my board examinations.

108. I have no doubt that you will perform well on the tests and that you will receive the maximum possible score! Ma'am, I hope so.

109. I hope you do well on your board exam and in the future. Thank you for your encouragement.

110. I'll pardon you for today, though. Try to finish it by the end of the day, or at the latest, tomorrow morning, with your friend's assistance. Alright, Ma'am. I'll attempt to do the assignment by recess.

111. Raj, be careful not to do this again. Your internal marks will be calculated using all of these. I apologize, Ma'am. I'm not going to do this again. I sincerely appreciate your understanding.

112. Hello, sir I wanted to know whether I could take a few days off work the following week. How many days of leave do you want and why?

113. My older sister is getting married, so I need time off from Wednesday through Friday. Oh, is it? Although I wish her luck on her new path, your half-yearly exam begins next week, don't you?

114. Yes, sir, but the days I need leave are not exam days. All right. During the wedding, do you believe you'll have enough time to study?

115. Recess is over. Please pick up your backpack from me and get in line. May I please get my backpack?

116. Good evening. I know you. Aren’t you Dhruv Sehgal of batch 2012? Yes! Ma’am, I am so happy that you recognise me! How are you?

117. I am good. What about you? Where are you these days? What are you doing? I am doing good, Ma’am. Just came home a few days back for a family function. I’m working in Canada for a foreign bank.

118. Oh, wow! That’s so good to hear. I knew you would land up in some banking jobs as you were so good with numbers. It is all your constant guidance back in school that motivated me to take up the job. Thank you for all your love and support.

119. Sir, I have been suffering from fever since morning. Do you have any other problems?

120. Yes, I am also feeling headache and body pain. Let me check your fever. It is 101 degrees F. Don’t worry. I am giving you medicine. Take your medicine thrice a day with hot water.

121. Sir, what’s the homework for tomorrow? Please complete the exercise on page 45 of your textbook.

122. Ma'am, can we have an extra class for the upcoming test? Yes, I can arrange one on Saturday morning if everyone agrees.

123. I’m really confused about this math problem, sir. Show me. Let’s break it down step-by-step together.

124. Ma'am, my parents want to meet you to discuss my performance. Of course. They can meet me during my free period after lunch.

125. Sir, can you please repeat the last point? I didn't quite catch it. Certainly. I was explaining the concept of photosynthesis.

126. Ma'am, I finished my assignment early. What should I do now? You can start reading the next chapter, or help a classmate who needs assistance.

127. Sir, is it okay if I submit my project tomorrow? I had a family emergency. Alright, but please make sure it's complete and well-researched.

128. Ma'am, the projector isn't working. Let me check the connections. If not, we'll use the whiteboard.

129. Sir, can we have a class discussion on this topic? That’s an excellent idea. Let’s dedicate the last 15 minutes to it.

130. Ma'am, I'm finding it hard to memorize these definitions. Try making flashcards or drawing diagrams. Visual aids can help.

131. Sir, will this topic be included in the final exam? Yes, it's a crucial part of the syllabus, so study it well.

132. Ma'am, is there a specific format for the essay? Yes, it needs to be in MLA format, and remember to cite your sources.

133. Sir, what time is the parent-teacher meeting? It's scheduled for 3 PM on Friday in the main hall.

134. Ma'am, I forgot my lunchbox. Don't worry, you can share mine today, or visit the canteen.

135. Sir, are there any extra credit opportunities for this subject? Yes, you can write a short research paper on a related topic for bonus marks.

136. Ma'am, can I leave class early today? I have a doctor's appointment. Do you have a permission slip from the office?

137. Sir, the lights are flickering in our classroom. Thank you for letting me know. I'll inform the school administration.

138. Ma'am, how can I improve my handwriting? Practice regularly, focus on forming letters clearly, and write slowly.

139. Sir, will we have a pop quiz today? Keep studying, and you'll be prepared for any surprise!

140. Ma'am, I'm really excited about the upcoming science fair. That's wonderful! What project are you working on?

141. Sir, I think I left my sports shoes in the locker room. Go check quickly before it gets locked.

142. Ma'am, can you recommend some books for extra reading? Certainly. I'll write down a list of some excellent titles for you.

143. Sir, what's the best way to prepare for the oral exam? Practice speaking clearly and confidently, and review your notes thoroughly.

144. Ma'am, my pen ran out of ink. Here, you can borrow one of mine for now.

145. Sir, how do I apply for the student scholarship? You need to fill out the application form available in the administrative office.

146. Ma'am, I'm feeling a bit overwhelmed with all the assignments. Let's create a schedule to help you manage your time effectively.

147. Sir, the school bus is late today. I've already called the transport department to inquire about it.

148. Ma'am, I'm interested in joining the school newspaper. That's great! Come to the media room after school for more details.

149. Sir, what's the purpose of this experiment? We are trying to observe the reaction between acid and base.

150. Ma'am, can we have a short break? I'm feeling tired. Yes, let's take a five-minute stretch break before we continue.

151. Sir, I forgot my geometry box today. You can share with your desk partner for now. Just ensure you bring it tomorrow.

152. Ma'am, will we be visiting the museum this year? Yes, the field trip to the museum is planned for next month.

153. Sir, can you sign my leave application? Yes, just make sure your parents have signed it too.

154. Ma'am, how do I access the online learning portal? I'll give you the login details and a quick tutorial after class.

155. Sir, I'm not feeling well enough to participate in sports today. Please go to the infirmary and inform the nurse.

156. Ma'am, when is the last date to submit the science project? The final deadline is next Monday. Don't leave it until the last minute.

157. Sir, where can I find reference books for my history project? You'll find a good collection in the reference section of the library.

158. Ma'am, I'm having trouble with my group project members. Let's talk about it after class. We can find a solution together.

159. Sir, is there an art club in school? Yes, the art club meets every Tuesday. You can sign up with Mrs. Kumar.