Alligator Vs Crocodile – Check All the Differences Here!

Alligator vs Crocodile: Alligators and crocodiles are two of the most famous reptile species on the planet. At first glance, most people think they look the same: long bodies, powerful tails, sharp teeth, and that cold, prehistoric stare. Due to these similarities, many people assume they belong to the same group and behave similarly. However, once you take a closer look, you’ll realise that these ancient reptiles have several clear differences in their shape, size, behaviour, and habitats. Both creatures belong to the broader Crocodylia order, but they come from different families. This difference alone affects how they look and where they live. Their snouts are shaped differently, their bodies grow to various lengths, and even their feet are designed in unique ways depending on their surroundings. Although both are apex predators and hunt similar prey, the two reptiles have evolved in separate directions for millions of years.

In this article, we will break down all the major differences between alligators and crocodiles in simple terms. So, the next time you spot one in a documentary, a wildlife park, or even in the wild, you will know exactly which reptile you are looking at. Key Differences Between Alligators and Crocodiles Alligators and crocodiles look similar but aren't the same; they have several features that set them apart. Below are the major differences you should know. 1. Snout Shape The most noticeable difference is the shape of their snouts. Crocodiles have a V-shaped, pointed snout. This sharp snout helps them deliver extremely powerful bites, strong enough to crush hard shells and thick skin.

Alligators have a U-shaped, rounded snout. Their upper and lower jaws fit neatly together, hiding most of their teeth except a large fourth tooth that slots into a special pocket.

Because of this, crocodiles often appear more “toothy”, while alligators have a slightly broader, rounded look. Trivia Time: The saltwater crocodile has one of the strongest bites in the entire animal kingdom, around 3,700 PSI, which is strong enough to crush bone. Crocodile 2. Size Size is another major difference. Alligators are generally smaller. Male American alligators grow up to around 14 feet (4.2 m).

Crocodiles are much larger. Saltwater crocodiles can reach 20 feet (6 m), making them one of the largest reptiles alive today. The biggest crocodile ever measured was over 20 feet long, far larger than the largest alligator ever recorded. 3. Habitat These animals do not live in the same waters. Crocodiles prefer brackish or salty water, like coastal areas and estuaries.

Alligators prefer freshwater, like lakes, ponds, and slow-moving rivers.

American Alligator Crocodiles have special salt glands on their tongues that help them survive in salty environments, something alligators cannot do as well. Trivia Time: The Florida Everglades is the only place in the world where alligators and crocodiles live side by side. 4. Feet Their feet also differ slightly. Alligators have webbed feet, which help them move smoothly in freshwater.

Crocodiles have more separated toes with a rougher edge along their hind legs. 5. Species There are only two species of alligators in the world: the American alligator and the Chinese alligator.

There are 14 species of true crocodiles. Most belong to freshwater environments, but a few live in saltwater too. Trivia Time: Crocodiles use a special hunting technique called the ‘death roll’, where they spin rapidly underwater to tear apart prey.