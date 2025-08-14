Which is the largest crocodile in the world? Most experts consider the saltwater crocodile to be the most notable example of this phenomenon.
Males can grow over 20 ft (6 m) long and weigh more than a tonne. The biggest confirmed one, named Lolong, reached 20 ft 3 in (6.17 m) and weighed 1,075 kg.
Saltwater crocodiles are long, heavy, and muscular. They have powerful jaws and thick skin with bony scales. These crocs live in rivers, swamps, and coastal areas in Asia and Australia.
In this article, we'll take a look at Lolong and other record-setting crocodiles. We'll explore their size, strength, habitats, and stories. You'll learn why they grew so large.
Which is the Largest Crocodile? List of Top 10 Dangerous Crocodiles in the World
The largest living crocodile is the Saltwater Crocodile (Crocodylus porosus), but several species—including ancient extinct giants and notorious modern killers—are recognised for their size and danger.
|Rank
|Species (Common Name)
|Max Length (m/ft)
|Max Weight (kg/lb)
|Notable for
|Danger to Humans
|1
|Saltwater Crocodile
|7 m / 23ft
|2,000 kg / 4,400lb
|Largest living, aggressive
|Extremely High
|2
|Nile Crocodile
|6.5 m / 21ft
|1,090 kg / 2,400lb
|Widespread, aggressive
|Extremely High
|3
|American Crocodile
|6 m / 20ft
|1,283 kg / 2,830lb
|Large, wide range
|High
|4
|Orinoco Crocodile
|7 m / 23ft
|1,100 kg / 2,425lb
|Critically endangered
|High
|5
|Black Caiman
|6 m / 20ft
|1,100 kg / 2,425lb
|Largest of South America
|High
|6
|Mugger Crocodile
|5.63 m / 18.5ft
|700 kg / 1,540lb
|Indian subcontinent
|Moderate-High
|7
|Cuban Crocodile
|3.5 m / 11.5ft
|215 kg / 474lb
|Very aggressive, rare
|High
|8
|American Alligator
|5.8 m / 19ft
|1,000 kg / 2,205lb
|North America's largest
|Moderate
|9
|Gharial
|7 m / 23ft
|1,000 kg / 2,205lb
|Long snout, endangered
|Low (to humans)
|10
|False Gharial (Tomistoma)
|7 m / 23ft
|800 kg / 1,764lb
|Southeast Asia, rare attacks
|Low-Mod
The largest individual ever reliably measured was "Lolong", a saltwater crocodile captured in the Philippines in 2011, which measured 6.17m (20.24ft) and weighed over 1,000kg (2,200lb).
The Nile and Saltwater Crocodiles are responsible for the most attacks on humans yearly, with the Nile crocodile considered the deadliest, accounting for hundreds of fatal incidents annually.
Ancient crocodilians (like Sarcosuchus) were much larger but are excluded as only extinct species.
Which Crocodile Species Is Considered The Most Dangerous To Humans In The World?
The Nile crocodile (Crocodylus niloticus) is considered the most dangerous crocodile species to humans worldwide.
This species is responsible for the highest number of human fatalities among all crocodilians, with estimates suggesting it causes over 300 attacks on people each year, many of which are fatal.
The Nile crocodile is widespread across sub-Saharan Africa and Madagascar. Its proximity to human populations, aggressive territorial behaviour, and immense power make it especially dangerous.
Reports and studies consistently rank it above all other crocodilians—including the formidable saltwater crocodile—for frequency and severity of attacks on humans.
Saltwater crocodiles are also very dangerous and often cited due to their aggressiveness and massive size, but statistically, the Nile crocodile is considered the deadliest to humans.
What Is The Largest Recorded Size Of A Saltwater Crocodile?
The largest saltwater crocodile ever reliably measured was Lolong, captured in the Philippines in 2011. Lolong measured an astonishing 20 feet 3 inches (6.17 metres) long and weighed nearly 2,400 pounds.
He was confirmed by experts and is recognised as the largest crocodile ever measured in captivity or the wild in modern history.
Other notable large saltwater crocodiles include:
- A specimen shot in Papua New Guinea measured 20.3 feet (6.2 metres).
- Cassius, the largest living saltwater crocodile in captivity, currently measures 18 feet (5.48 metres).
- Official records and scientific estimates suggest that the absolute maximum length a saltwater crocodile might reach could be up to 23 feet (7 metres).
- Still, no specimen of that size has ever been scientifically verified.
- So, Lolong, at 20 feet 3 inches (6.17 metres), holds the record as the largest recorded saltwater crocodile.
Crazy Facts About the World's Largest Crocodiles
- Lolong's Enormous Size: Lolong, a male saltwater crocodile, measured 6.17 metres (20 feet 3 inches) long and weighed 1,075 kilograms (2,370 pounds).
- Cassius's Longevity: Cassius, another saltwater crocodile, lived to be around 120 years old. He was over 5.48 meters (17 feet 11.75 inches) long and weighed approximately 998 kilograms (2,200 pounds).
- Massive Jaws: These crocodiles possess powerful jaws that can exert immense pressure, enabling them to capture and hold onto large prey.
- Record-Breaking Swimmers: Saltwater crocodiles are renowned for swimming long distances across open seas, showcasing their impressive endurance and adaptability.
- Ecological Importance: As apex predators, they play a crucial role in maintaining the health of their ecosystems by controlling populations of other species.
