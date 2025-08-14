Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Which is the Largest Crocodile in the World?

The largest crocodile ever recorded is Lolong, a saltwater crocodile measuring 20 feet 3 inches (6.17 meters) and weighing 2,370 pounds. Captured in the Philippines in 2011, Lolong held the Guinness World Record until he died in 2013. Among living crocodiles, Cassius, residing in Australia, is the largest in captivity at 17.9 feet. The saltwater crocodile species (Crocodylus porosus) is the largest extant crocodilian, known for its immense size, aggression, and dominance in riparian ecosystems.

ByKriti Barua
Aug 14, 2025, 14:00 IST

Which is the largest crocodile in the world? Most experts consider the saltwater crocodile to be the most notable example of this phenomenon. 

Males can grow over 20 ft (6 m) long and weigh more than a tonne. The biggest confirmed one, named Lolong, reached 20 ft 3 in (6.17 m) and weighed 1,075 kg. 

Lolong' was the largest saltwater crocodile in captivity. He died because of 'fungal infection' and 'stress' two years after being captured. : r/interestingasfuck

Saltwater crocodiles are long, heavy, and muscular. They have powerful jaws and thick skin with bony scales. These crocs live in rivers, swamps, and coastal areas in Asia and Australia. 

In this article, we'll take a look at Lolong and other record-setting crocodiles. We'll explore their size, strength, habitats, and stories. You'll learn why they grew so large.

Which is the Largest Crocodile? List of Top 10 Dangerous Crocodiles in the World

The largest living crocodile is the Saltwater Crocodile (Crocodylus porosus), but several species—including ancient extinct giants and notorious modern killers—are recognised for their size and danger. 

Rank Species (Common Name) Max Length (m/ft) Max Weight (kg/lb) Notable for Danger to Humans
1 Saltwater Crocodile 7 m / 23ft 2,000 kg / 4,400lb Largest living, aggressive Extremely High
2 Nile Crocodile 6.5 m / 21ft 1,090 kg / 2,400lb Widespread, aggressive Extremely High
3 American Crocodile 6 m / 20ft 1,283 kg / 2,830lb Large, wide range High
4 Orinoco Crocodile 7 m / 23ft 1,100 kg / 2,425lb Critically endangered High
5 Black Caiman 6 m / 20ft 1,100 kg / 2,425lb Largest of South America High
6 Mugger Crocodile 5.63 m / 18.5ft 700 kg / 1,540lb Indian subcontinent Moderate-High
7 Cuban Crocodile 3.5 m / 11.5ft 215 kg / 474lb Very aggressive, rare High
8 American Alligator 5.8 m / 19ft 1,000 kg / 2,205lb North America's largest Moderate
9 Gharial 7 m / 23ft 1,000 kg / 2,205lb Long snout, endangered Low (to humans)
10 False Gharial (Tomistoma) 7 m / 23ft 800 kg / 1,764lb Southeast Asia, rare attacks Low-Mod

The largest individual ever reliably measured was "Lolong", a saltwater crocodile captured in the Philippines in 2011, which measured 6.17m (20.24ft) and weighed over 1,000kg (2,200lb).

The Nile and Saltwater Crocodiles are responsible for the most attacks on humans yearly, with the Nile crocodile considered the deadliest, accounting for hundreds of fatal incidents annually.

Ancient crocodilians (like Sarcosuchus) were much larger but are excluded as only extinct species.

Which Crocodile Species Is Considered The Most Dangerous To Humans In The World?

The Nile crocodile (Crocodylus niloticus) is considered the most dangerous crocodile species to humans worldwide.

This species is responsible for the highest number of human fatalities among all crocodilians, with estimates suggesting it causes over 300 attacks on people each year, many of which are fatal.

The Nile crocodile is widespread across sub-Saharan Africa and Madagascar. Its proximity to human populations, aggressive territorial behaviour, and immense power make it especially dangerous.

Reports and studies consistently rank it above all other crocodilians—including the formidable saltwater crocodile—for frequency and severity of attacks on humans.

Saltwater crocodiles are also very dangerous and often cited due to their aggressiveness and massive size, but statistically, the Nile crocodile is considered the deadliest to humans.

What Is The Largest Recorded Size Of A Saltwater Crocodile?

Lolong - Wikipedia

The largest saltwater crocodile ever reliably measured was Lolong, captured in the Philippines in 2011. Lolong measured an astonishing 20 feet 3 inches (6.17 metres) long and weighed nearly 2,400 pounds.

He was confirmed by experts and is recognised as the largest crocodile ever measured in captivity or the wild in modern history.

Other notable large saltwater crocodiles include:

  • A specimen shot in Papua New Guinea measured 20.3 feet (6.2 metres).
  • Cassius, the largest living saltwater crocodile in captivity, currently measures 18 feet (5.48 metres).
  • Official records and scientific estimates suggest that the absolute maximum length a saltwater crocodile might reach could be up to 23 feet (7 metres). 
  • Still, no specimen of that size has ever been scientifically verified.
  • So, Lolong, at 20 feet 3 inches (6.17 metres), holds the record as the largest recorded saltwater crocodile.

Crazy Facts About the World's Largest Crocodiles

  • Lolong's Enormous Size: Lolong, a male saltwater crocodile, measured 6.17 metres (20 feet 3 inches) long and weighed 1,075 kilograms (2,370 pounds).
  • Cassius's Longevity: Cassius, another saltwater crocodile, lived to be around 120 years old. He was over 5.48 meters (17 feet 11.75 inches) long and weighed approximately 998 kilograms (2,200 pounds).
  • Massive Jaws: These crocodiles possess powerful jaws that can exert immense pressure, enabling them to capture and hold onto large prey.
  • Record-Breaking Swimmers: Saltwater crocodiles are renowned for swimming long distances across open seas, showcasing their impressive endurance and adaptability.
  • Ecological Importance: As apex predators, they play a crucial role in maintaining the health of their ecosystems by controlling populations of other species.

Kriti Barua
Kriti Barua

Executive Content Writer

Kriti Barua is a professional content writer who has four years of experience in creating engaging and informative articles for various industries. She started her career as a creative writer intern at Wordloom Ventures and quickly developed a passion for crafting compelling narratives that resonate with readers.

Currently working as a content writer for the GK section of Jagran New Media, she continues to hone her skills in writing and strives to deliver high-quality content that educates and entertains readers.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News