Which is the largest crocodile in the world? Most experts consider the saltwater crocodile to be the most notable example of this phenomenon.

Males can grow over 20 ft (6 m) long and weigh more than a tonne. The biggest confirmed one, named Lolong, reached 20 ft 3 in (6.17 m) and weighed 1,075 kg.

Saltwater crocodiles are long, heavy, and muscular. They have powerful jaws and thick skin with bony scales. These crocs live in rivers, swamps, and coastal areas in Asia and Australia.

In this article, we'll take a look at Lolong and other record-setting crocodiles. We'll explore their size, strength, habitats, and stories. You'll learn why they grew so large.

Which is the Largest Crocodile? List of Top 10 Dangerous Crocodiles in the World

The largest living crocodile is the Saltwater Crocodile (Crocodylus porosus), but several species—including ancient extinct giants and notorious modern killers—are recognised for their size and danger.