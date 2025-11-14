Nitish Kumar: Check Education, Political Career and Achievements

Nitish Kumar is one of India’s most respected political leaders and the longest-serving Chief Minister of Bihar. He is known for his focus on development, education reforms, women’s welfare, and good governance. His simple lifestyle and honest image earned him the popular title “Sushasan Babu”. Over the years, he has shaped Bihar’s political journey and remains a central figure in the state. Early Life of Nitish Kumar Nitish Kumar was born on 1 March 1951 in Bakhtiarpur, a small town in Patna district. His father, Ram Lakhan Singh, was a freedom fighter and Ayurvedic practitioner, while his mother, Parmeshwari Devi, cared for the family. Growing up in a modest middle-class home, Nitish developed qualities like discipline, simplicity, and responsibility. These early values played a major role in his approach to politics and public life.

Education and Early Career He completed his schooling in Bakhtiarpur and later studied engineering in Patna. Nitish earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from Bihar College of Engineering (now NIT Patna). After graduating, he worked for a short time at the Bihar State Electricity Board. But his growing interest in social issues made him leave his job and enter full-time politics. 2025 Bihar Election The 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly election was an important moment in state politics. Voting took place in two phases, and the turnout was around 67%, showing strong public participation. In this election, the ruling NDA alliance, which included Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and the BJP, registered a big and convincing victory. The alliance won close to or more than 200 seats out of 243, giving it a powerful majority.