BTEUP Admit Card 2025; Download BTEUP Odd Semester Admit Card PDF Soon at bteup.ac.in

BTEUP June 2025 Admit Card: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh will shortly release the admit cards for the odd semester and special back paper exams for various diploma and PG diploma courses and other exams. The BTEUP admit card 2025 will be released online on the official website- bteup.ac.in. The odd semester examinations will start on November 17, 2025, and will finish on January 02, 2025; however, the special back paper exams are scheduled to be held from November 17, 2025, to January 05, 2025. All prospective students can check and download their bteup.ac.in admit cards using the direct link provided below. To access the UPBTE admit card PDF students need to login using their enrollment number and password. BTEUP Odd Semester Admit Card 2025 BTEUP will release the admit cards for the odd semester exams. The students can download their admit cards from the official website- bteup.ac.in

Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh Admit Card 2025 Click here BTEUP Exam Date 2025 The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh Exam Datesheet has been released by the exam conducting authority. As per the official notification, the exams have started on November 17, 2025. The students can check the course-wise exam date sheet provided below. BTEUP Odd Semester 2025 Exam Dates PDF Click here BTEUP Special Back Paper 2025 Exam Dates PDF Click here How to Download BTEUP Annual Exam Admit Card PDF? Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the BTEUP admit card 2025: Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- bteup.ac.in Step 2: Select the “Login” option given on the menu bar and click on the “Student Login” segment. Step 3: A new page will open, login using your enrollment number and password.