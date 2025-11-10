BTEUP Odd Semester Date Sheet 2025 OUT at bteup.ac.in; Download BTEUP Tentative Exam Schedule PDF

BTEUP December 2025 Exam Dates OUT: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has recently declared the tentative Exam Dates for the November 2025 odd semester and special back paper exams. BTEUP November 2025 Exam Dates have been released online on the official website- bteup.ac.in. The odd semester examinations will start on November 17, 2025, and will finish on January 02, 2026; however, the special back paper exams are scheduled to be held from November 17, 2025, to January 05, 2026.

BTEUP December 2025 Odd Semester Exam Schedule PDF

As per the latest update, the board released the final exam dates for the November 2025 Odd semester exams. All the students who are going to appear in the November 2025 Odd Semester exam can check the final BTEUP Odd Semester Exam Dates on the official website of the University- bteup.ac.in