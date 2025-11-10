BTEUP Odd Semester Date Sheet 2025 OUT at bteup.ac.in; Download BTEUP Tentative Exam Schedule PDF

BTEUP December 2025 Exam Dates OUT: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has recently declared the tentative Exam Dates for the November 2025 odd semester and special back paper exams. BTEUP November 2025 Exam Dates have been released online on the official website- bteup.ac.in. The odd semester examinations will start on November 17, 2025, and will finish on January 02, 2026; however, the special back paper exams are scheduled to be held from November 17, 2025, to January 05, 2026.
BTEUP December 2025 Odd Semester Exam Schedule PDF
As per the latest update, the board released the final exam dates for the November 2025 Odd semester exams. All the students who are going to appear in the November 2025 Odd Semester exam can check the final BTEUP Odd Semester Exam Dates on the official website of the University- bteup.ac.in
BTEUP Odd Semester 2025 Exam Dates PDF
BTEUP Special Back Paper 2025 Exam Dates PDF
BTEUP Odd Semester Exam Form 2025
Online link for submission of the examination form by the eligible students for the November 2025 Odd Semester Exam/Annual Exam/Only Back Paper Exam has been extended till November 10, 2025. The students may submit the online examination form accordingly, by following the instructions and guidelines.
BTEUP Odd Semester 2025 Exam Form Date Extended Notice
BTEUP Odd Semester 2025 Exam Form Link
BTEUP Odd Semester Exam Important Dates
All the eligible students can check the important dates regarding the BTEUP November 2025 exam.
Event
Date
BTEUP December 2025 Odd Semester Exam Start Date
November 17, 2025
BTEUP December 2025 Odd Semester Exam End Date
January 02, 2026
BTEUP December 2025 Special Back Paper Exam Start Date
November 17, 2025
BTEUP December 2025 Special Back Paper Exam End Date
January 05, 2026
