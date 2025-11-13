BTEUP Odd Semester Exam 2025 Centre List: Check the Zone-wise Complete List of Exam Districts

BTEUP Exam Centre 2025: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) released the BTEUP 2025 Exam Centre List for the odd semester and special back paper exams for various diploma and PG diploma courses. The odd semester examinations will start on November 17, 2025, and will finish on January 02, 2025; however, the special back paper exams are scheduled to be held from November 17, 2025, to January 05, 2025, at 186 designated test centres in 4 Zones, namely Bundelkhand, Central, East, and West. In this article, we will see the complete list of BTEUP Exam Centres here, along with the cities’ names and codes, along the exam schedule.

BTEUP Exam Centres 2025: Exam City List

Along with the official information bulletin, the BTEUP releases details and information regarding the BTEUP Exam Centres. The notification for the BTEUP 2025 Odd Semester exam has already been released. You can visit the official website to download the BTEUP 2025 notification PDF.