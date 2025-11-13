Revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026
Focus
Quick Links

BTEUP Odd Semester Exam 2025 Centre List: Check the Zone-wise Complete List of Exam Districts

By Sunil Sharma
Nov 13, 2025, 10:58 IST

BTEUP Exam Centre 2025: The BTEUP has released the BTEUP Odd Semester Exam Centres List on its official website- bteup.ac.in. BTEUP will be conducting the Odd Semester Exam from November 17, 2025, on 186 exam centres in UP. Check out the complete list of BTEUP Exam Centres here, along with the cities’ names and codes.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

BTEUP Exam Centre 2025: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) released the BTEUP 2025 Exam Centre List for the odd semester and special back paper exams for various diploma and PG diploma courses. The odd semester examinations will start on November 17, 2025, and will finish on January 02, 2025; however, the special back paper exams are scheduled to be held from November 17, 2025, to January 05, 2025, at 186 designated test centres in 4 Zones, namely Bundelkhand, Central, East, and West. In this article, we will see the complete list of BTEUP Exam Centres here, along with the cities’ names and codes, along the exam schedule.

BTEUP Exam Centres 2025: Exam City List

Along with the official information bulletin, the BTEUP releases details and information regarding the BTEUP Exam Centres. The notification for the BTEUP 2025 Odd Semester exam has already been released. You can visit the official website to download the BTEUP 2025 notification PDF.

Direct Link to Download the BTEUP Odd Semester 2025 Exam Centre List Notice

BTEUP 2025 Exam Centre List 

The examination centres are divided into 4 zones, including Bundelkhand, Central, East, and West. Below is a table of the exam centres in the Bundelkhand and Central Zones based on the official list:

Zone

List of Examination Cities/Towns

Zone 1: Bundelkhand

  • Auraiya

  • Banda

  • Chitraкоот

  • Etawah

  • Farrukhabad

  • Hamirpur

  • Jalaun

  • Jhansi

  • Kannauj

  • Kanpur

  • Kanpur Dehat

  • Lalitpur

  • Mahoba

Zone 2: Central

  • Ambedkar Nagar

  • Amethi

  • Ayodhya

  • Baharaich

  • Balrampur

  • Barabanki

  • Bareilly

  • Budaun

  • Gonda

  • Hardoi

  • Lakhimpur Kheri

  • Lucknow

  • Pilibhit

  • Raebareli

  • Shahjahanpur

  • Shravasti

  • Sitapur

  • Sultanpur

  • Unnao

Zone 3: East

  • Azamgarh

  • Ballia

  • Chandauli

  • Deoria

  • Fatehpur

  • Ghazipur

  • Gorakhpur

  • Kaushambi

  • Kushinagar

  • Maharajganj

  • Mau

  • Mirzapur

  • Pratapgarh

  • Prayagraj

  • Santkabir Nagar

  • Siddhartha Nagar

  • Sonbhadra

  • Varanasi

Zone 4: West

  • Agra

  • Aligarh

  • Amroha

  • Baghpат

  • Bijnor

  • Bulandshahak

  • Etah

  • Firozabad

  • Gautam Buddh Nagar

  • Ghaziabad

  • Hapur

  • Hathras

  • Kasganj

  • Mainpuri

  • Mathura

  • Meerut

  • Moradabad

  • Muzaffar Nagar

  • Rampur

  • Saharanpur

  • Sambhal

  • Shamli

BTEUP Exam Date 2025

The Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh Exam Datesheet has been released by the exam conducting authority. As per the official notification, the exams have started on November 17, 2025. The students can check the course-wise exam date sheet provided below.

BTEUP Odd Semester 2025 Exam Dates PDF

Click here

BTEUP Special Back Paper 2025 Exam Dates PDF

Click here

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News