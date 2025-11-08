SSC CHSL Cut Off 2025: Tier 1, 2 Previous Year Cut Off Category-Wise Minimum Qualifying Marks for All Posts

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2025: The Staff Selection Commission releases SSC CHSL cut off after the successful conclusion of the exam. The Tier 1 exam is scheduled to begin from November 12 onwards at various examination centres. Aspirants who score equal to or above the cut off marks will proceed to Tier 2 exam. To understand the cut off variation and set a safe target score, candidates must go through the SSC CHSL Previous Year Cut Off. The cut off marks depends on several factors including the difficulty level of the examination. Scroll on to check category-wise SSC CHSL Previous Year Cut Off for Tier 1 and Tier 2 here. SSC CHSL Cut Off 2025 The Staff Selection Commission will conduct SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam from November 12 onwards to fill 3131 vacancies for LDA, JSA and DEO posts. The cut off marks for the same will be released after the conclusion of the exam. Aspirants who will clear the Tier 1 exam will be called to appear for the SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam.

SSC CHSL cut off is the minimum qualifying score that candidates need to secure to get the desired post. It is determined based on various factors, including the difficulty level of the examination, the number of candidates who appeared, and the total vacancies available. SSC CHSL Previous Year Cut Off Going through the SSC CHSL Previous Year Cut Off can help candidates get an idea of the probable score they need to secure in the written exam. It familiarises them with the difficulty level of the exam and help them set a realistic target. Having a thorough knowledge of SSC CHSL Previous Year Cut Off will aid them in formulating an effective preparation strategy and clearing the exam. SSC CHSL Previous Year Cut Off Trend Comparison Referring to the SSC CHSL previous year cut off trends helps candidates understand the increase or drop in this year's cut off. The variation in cut-off trends usually depends on factors such as the number of vacancies released, the difficulty level of the exam, and the total number of applicants. Candidates can review the SSC CHSL previous year cut off marks below to analyse trends and plan their preparation more effectively.

Categories 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 UR 153.91142 157.72984 140.18226 141.88710 159.52 135.6 143.5 127.5 119 SC 136.41166 135.46972 112.86061 114.16235 136.1 110.09 122.5 108 99 ST 124.52592 125.79702 104.78368 108.88518 127.32 99.09 112 99 89.5 OBC 152.26953 153.25024 140.1237 139.42190 156.1 133.74 139 120 110 EWS 151.09782 151.02975 131.40838 117.59855 149.98 127.25 NA NA NA ESM 102.47651 97.98679 55.5861 72.06370 87.32 56.11 NA NA NA EXS NA NA NA NA NA NA 83 64.5 45.5 OH 132.44172 122.72118 107.63592 106.37481 124.36 102.75 111.5 97.5 88 HH 94.08797 86.70978 65.89994 63.80870 81.08 58.43 73.5 65 55 VH 132.21752 138.31927 89.87114 93.81684 123.78 84.87 95.5 96 83.5 PwDOthers 115.27865 83.24763 56.41375 51.12050 74.32 50 NA NA NA

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2024 SSC CHSL 2024 cutoff marks are the minimum qualifying marks required to progress to the subsequent stage. Analyzing the cut-off helps aspirants understand the competition level and estimate their chances of selection. The category-wise cut-off was highest for UR and EWS candidates. Refer to the detailed table below to check the breakdown of SSC CHSL previous year cut off for all posts. SSC CHSL Tier 1 Cut Off 2024 As per SSC CHSL Cut Off PDF for Tier 1, a total of 39835 candidates qualified for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) posts and 1630 candidates for Data Entry Operator (DEO)/DEO Grade A posts. The category-wise SSC CHSL Cut Off marks are shared in the table below. SSC CHSL Tier 1 Cut Off 2024 for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

Category Cut Off Marks Candidates Available UR 157.36168 6362 SC 139.68408 7003 ST 129.44568 2950 OBC 156.61665 10887 EWS 150.51731 6656 ESM 78.23008 3698 OH 124.70219 763 HH 81.06810 532 VH 123.78593 583 PwD – Other 72.53530 401 SSC CHSL Tier 1 Cut Off 2024 for Data Entry Operator (DEO)/DEO Grade ‘A’ Category Cut Off Marks Candidates Available UR 176.27042 408 SC 166.67647 276 ST 165.07894 65 OBC 176.27042 486 EWS 176.27042 192 ESM 133.93856 150 OH 166.25113 53 SSC CHSL Cut Off 2024 Tier 2 Tier 2 is divided into 3 modules. The commission announces cut off marks for each module separately. You can check category-wise SSC CHSL Previous Year Cut Off for Tier 2 in the table below.

Module SC ST OBC EWS ESM OH HH VH PWD-others UR Module 1 of Section 3 [Category-wise cut off] 9 9 11.25 11.25 9 9 9 9 9 13.5 Module 2 of Section 3 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 7% Module -II of Section III 7% 7% 7% 7% 7% 7% 7% 7% 7% 5% SSC CHSL Cut Off 2023 The commission announces SSC CHSL cut off marks separately for Tier 1 and Tier 2. It is released in PDF format along with final answer key and result. You can check the SSC CHSL previous year cut off 2023 for tier 1 and 2 here. SSC CHSL Cut Off 2023 Tier 1 The commission announced the category-wise SSC CHSL Tier 1 cut off 2023 for JSA, LDC, DEO & other posts on 27 September. Check out the cut off marks for all categories in the table below.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 Cut Off 2023 for LDC/JSA Category Cut off Marks Candidates Available UR 153.91142 2890 SC 136.41166 3290 ST 124.52592 1450 OBC 152.26953 5405 EWS 151.09782 2536 ESM 102.47651 878 OH 132.44172 245 HH 94.08797 199 VH 132.21752 265 PwD – Other 115.27865 37 Total 17495 SSC CHSL Tier-1 Cut Off 2023 for CAG & DCA Category Cut off Marks Candidates Available UR 169.92585 342 SC 157.67965 165 OBC 169.92585 247 Total 754 SSC CHSL Cut Off 2023 for Other Posts Category Cut off Marks Candidates Available UR 169.28877 323 SC 157.32139 227 OBC 168.77506 378 ST 154.58030 65 EWS 169.28877 164 ESM 126.84662 100 HH 115.87954 50 Total 754

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Cut Off 2023 SSC CHSL Tier 2 Cut Off 2023 has been released on the official website — ssc.gov.in. The cut-off marks have been determined based on candidates’ performance in the Tier 2 exam and several other factors. SSC CHSL Cut Off 2022 Candidates can check the SSC CHSL 2022 cut off for all the categories including General, OBC, SC, ST, etc. Check the category-wise SSC CHSL Previous Year Cut Off for LDC, JSA and DEO posts in the table below. SSC CHSL Tier 1 Cut Off 2022-23 Category Cut off Marks Candidates Available UR 157.72984 5496* SC 135.46972 7414 ST 125.79702 3189 OBC 153.25024 12960 EWS 151.02975 7132 ESM 97.98679 2247 OH 122.72118 729 HH 86.70978 455 VH 138.31927 347 PwD – Other 83.24763 255 Total 40224