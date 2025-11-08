WBSSC Result 2025 OUT
SSC CHSL Cut Off 2025: Tier 1, 2 Previous Year Cut Off Category-Wise Minimum Qualifying Marks for All Posts

By Meenu Solanki
Nov 8, 2025, 10:40 IST

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2025 will be released by Staff Selection Commission after the conclusion of exam. The Tier 1 will commence on November 12 to fill 3131 vacancies. Candidates preparing for the exam must check SSC CHSL Previous Year Cut Off for tier 1 and tier 2 here. Check category-wise SSC CHSL Previous Year Cut Off for 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021 and more. 

SSC CHSL Cut Off for Tier 1 & 2
SSC CHSL Cut Off for Tier 1 & 2

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2025: The Staff Selection Commission releases SSC CHSL cut off after the successful conclusion of the exam. The Tier 1 exam is scheduled to begin from November 12 onwards at various examination centres. Aspirants who score equal to or above the cut off marks will proceed to Tier 2 exam. To understand the cut off variation and set a safe target score, candidates must go through the SSC CHSL Previous Year Cut Off. The cut off marks depends on several factors including the difficulty level of the examination. Scroll on to check category-wise SSC CHSL Previous Year Cut Off for Tier 1 and Tier 2 here.

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2025

The Staff Selection Commission will conduct SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam from November 12 onwards to fill 3131 vacancies for LDA, JSA and DEO posts. The cut off marks for the same will be released after the conclusion of the exam. Aspirants who will clear the Tier 1 exam will be called to appear for the SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam.

SSC CHSL cut off is the minimum qualifying score that candidates need to secure to get the desired post. It is determined based on various factors, including the difficulty level of the examination, the number of candidates who appeared, and the total vacancies available.

SSC CHSL Previous Year Cut Off

Going through the SSC CHSL Previous Year Cut Off can help candidates get an idea of the probable score they need to secure in the written exam. It familiarises them with the difficulty level of the exam and help them set a realistic target. Having a thorough knowledge of SSC CHSL Previous Year Cut Off will aid them in formulating an effective preparation strategy and clearing the exam.

SSC CHSL Previous Year Cut Off Trend Comparison

Referring to the SSC CHSL previous year cut off trends helps candidates understand the increase or drop in this year's cut off. The variation in cut-off trends usually depends on factors such as the number of vacancies released, the difficulty level of the exam, and the total number of applicants. Candidates can review the SSC CHSL previous year cut off marks below to analyse trends and plan their preparation more effectively.

Categories

2023

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

UR

153.91142

157.72984

140.18226

141.88710

159.52

135.6

143.5

127.5

119

SC

136.41166

135.46972

112.86061

114.16235

136.1

110.09

122.5

108

99

ST

124.52592

125.79702

104.78368

108.88518

127.32

99.09

112

99

89.5

OBC

152.26953

153.25024

140.1237

139.42190

156.1

133.74

139

120

110

EWS

151.09782

151.02975

131.40838

117.59855

149.98

127.25

NA

NA

NA

ESM

102.47651

97.98679

55.5861

72.06370

87.32

56.11

NA

NA

NA

EXS

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

NA

83

64.5

45.5

OH

132.44172

122.72118

107.63592

106.37481

124.36

102.75

111.5

97.5

88

HH

94.08797

86.70978

65.89994

63.80870

81.08

58.43

73.5

65

55

VH

132.21752

138.31927

89.87114

93.81684

123.78

84.87

95.5

96

83.5

PwDOthers

115.27865

83.24763

56.41375

51.12050

74.32

50

NA

NA

NA

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2024

SSC CHSL 2024 cutoff marks are the minimum qualifying marks required to progress to the subsequent stage. Analyzing the cut-off helps aspirants understand the competition level and estimate their chances of selection. The category-wise cut-off was highest for UR and EWS candidates. Refer to the detailed table below to check the breakdown of SSC CHSL previous year cut off for all posts.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Cut Off 2024

As per SSC CHSL Cut Off PDF for Tier 1, a total of 39835 candidates qualified for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) posts and 1630 candidates for Data Entry Operator (DEO)/DEO Grade A posts. The category-wise SSC CHSL Cut Off marks are shared in the table below.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Cut Off 2024 for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)

Category 

Cut Off Marks

Candidates Available

UR

157.36168

6362

SC

139.68408

7003

ST

129.44568

2950

OBC

156.61665

10887

EWS

150.51731

6656

ESM

78.23008

3698

OH

124.70219

763

HH

81.06810 

532

VH

123.78593

583

PwD – Other

72.53530

401

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Cut Off 2024 for Data Entry Operator (DEO)/DEO Grade ‘A’ 

Category 

Cut Off Marks

Candidates Available

UR

176.27042

408

SC

166.67647

276

ST

165.07894 

65

OBC

176.27042

486

EWS

176.27042

192

ESM

133.93856

150

OH

166.25113

53

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2024 Tier 2

Tier 2 is divided into 3 modules. The commission announces cut off marks for each module separately. You can check category-wise SSC CHSL Previous Year Cut Off for Tier 2 in the table below.

Module

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

ESM

OH

HH

VH

PWD-others

UR

Module 1 of Section 3 [Category-wise cut off]

9

9

11.25

11.25

9

9

9

9

9

13.5

Module 2 of Section 3

10%

10%

10%

10%

10%

10%

10%

10%

10%

7%

Module -II of Section III

7%

7%

7%

7%

7%

7%

7%

7%

7%

5%

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2023

The commission announces SSC CHSL cut off marks separately for Tier 1 and Tier 2. It is released in PDF format along with final answer key and result. You can check the SSC CHSL previous year cut off 2023 for tier 1 and 2 here.

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2023 Tier 1

The commission announced the category-wise SSC CHSL Tier 1 cut off 2023 for JSA, LDC, DEO & other posts on 27 September. Check out the cut off marks for all categories in the table below.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 Cut Off 2023 for LDC/JSA

Category 

Cut off Marks

Candidates Available

UR

153.91142 

2890

SC

136.41166 

3290

ST

124.52592  

1450

OBC

152.26953 

5405

EWS

151.09782 

2536

ESM

102.47651

878

OH

132.44172

245

HH

94.08797

199

VH

132.21752

265

PwD – Other

115.27865

37

Total

17495

SSC CHSL Tier-1 Cut Off 2023 for CAG & DCA

Category 

Cut off Marks

Candidates Available

UR

169.92585 

342

SC

157.67965 

165

OBC

169.92585

247

Total

 

754

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2023 for Other Posts

Category 

Cut off Marks

Candidates Available

UR

169.28877

323

SC

157.32139  

227

OBC

168.77506

378

ST

154.58030

65

EWS

169.28877

164

ESM

126.84662

100

HH

115.87954

50

Total

754

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Cut Off 2023

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Cut Off 2023 has been released on the official website — ssc.gov.in. The cut-off marks have been determined based on candidates’ performance in the Tier 2 exam and several other factors. 

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2022

Candidates can check the SSC CHSL 2022 cut off for all the categories including General, OBC, SC, ST, etc. Check the category-wise SSC CHSL Previous Year Cut Off for LDC, JSA and DEO posts in the table below.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Cut Off 2022-23

Category 

Cut off Marks

Candidates Available

UR

157.72984

5496*

SC

135.46972

7414

ST

125.79702

3189

OBC

153.25024

12960

EWS

151.02975

7132

ESM

97.98679

2247

OH

122.72118

729

HH

86.70978

455

VH

138.31927

347

PwD – Other

83.24763

255

Total

40224

How to Check SSC CHSL Cut Off 2025

The commission issues SSC CHSL cut off in a PDF format on the official website. Here is the step-by-step guide to check the SSC CHSL exam Cut Off 2025 with ease. 

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the “SSC CHSL Cut Off 2025” link under the “Result” tab.

Step 3: The cut-off PDF will be displayed on the computer screen.

Step 4: Download the SSC CHSL cutoff PDF for future use. 

Factors Determining SSC CHSL Cut Off

The SSC CHSL cut-off marks are determined after considering several factors, such as:

  • The number of candidates appearing for the exam

  • The difficulty level of the paper

  • The number of vacancies released for each post

  • The category of the candidates

  • The overall performance of candidates in the examination

  • Normalization of scores in case of multiple shifts

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
