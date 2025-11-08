SSC CHSL Cut Off 2025: Tier 1, 2 Previous Year Cut Off Category-Wise Minimum Qualifying Marks for All Posts

SSC CHSL Cut Off 2025: The Staff Selection Commission releases SSC CHSL cut off after the successful conclusion of the exam. The Tier 1 exam is scheduled to begin from November 12 onwards at various examination centres. Aspirants who score equal to or above the cut off marks will proceed to Tier 2 exam. To understand the cut off variation and set a safe target score, candidates must go through the SSC CHSL Previous Year Cut Off. The cut off marks depends on several factors including the difficulty level of the examination. Scroll on to check category-wise SSC CHSL Previous Year Cut Off for Tier 1 and Tier 2 here.
SSC CHSL Cut Off 2025
The Staff Selection Commission will conduct SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam from November 12 onwards to fill 3131 vacancies for LDA, JSA and DEO posts. The cut off marks for the same will be released after the conclusion of the exam. Aspirants who will clear the Tier 1 exam will be called to appear for the SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam.
SSC CHSL cut off is the minimum qualifying score that candidates need to secure to get the desired post. It is determined based on various factors, including the difficulty level of the examination, the number of candidates who appeared, and the total vacancies available.
SSC CHSL Previous Year Cut Off
Going through the SSC CHSL Previous Year Cut Off can help candidates get an idea of the probable score they need to secure in the written exam. It familiarises them with the difficulty level of the exam and help them set a realistic target. Having a thorough knowledge of SSC CHSL Previous Year Cut Off will aid them in formulating an effective preparation strategy and clearing the exam.
SSC CHSL Previous Year Cut Off Trend Comparison
Referring to the SSC CHSL previous year cut off trends helps candidates understand the increase or drop in this year's cut off. The variation in cut-off trends usually depends on factors such as the number of vacancies released, the difficulty level of the exam, and the total number of applicants. Candidates can review the SSC CHSL previous year cut off marks below to analyse trends and plan their preparation more effectively.
|
Categories
|
2023
|
2022
|
2021
|
2020
|
2019
|
2018
|
2017
|
2016
|
2015
|
UR
|
153.91142
|
157.72984
|
140.18226
|
141.88710
|
159.52
|
135.6
|
143.5
|
127.5
|
119
|
SC
|
136.41166
|
135.46972
|
112.86061
|
114.16235
|
136.1
|
110.09
|
122.5
|
108
|
99
|
ST
|
124.52592
|
125.79702
|
104.78368
|
108.88518
|
127.32
|
99.09
|
112
|
99
|
89.5
|
OBC
|
152.26953
|
153.25024
|
140.1237
|
139.42190
|
156.1
|
133.74
|
139
|
120
|
110
|
EWS
|
151.09782
|
151.02975
|
131.40838
|
117.59855
|
149.98
|
127.25
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
ESM
|
102.47651
|
97.98679
|
55.5861
|
72.06370
|
87.32
|
56.11
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
EXS
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
|
83
|
64.5
|
45.5
|
OH
|
132.44172
|
122.72118
|
107.63592
|
106.37481
|
124.36
|
102.75
|
111.5
|
97.5
|
88
|
HH
|
94.08797
|
86.70978
|
65.89994
|
63.80870
|
81.08
|
58.43
|
73.5
|
65
|
55
|
VH
|
132.21752
|
138.31927
|
89.87114
|
93.81684
|
123.78
|
84.87
|
95.5
|
96
|
83.5
|
PwDOthers
|
115.27865
|
83.24763
|
56.41375
|
51.12050
|
74.32
|
50
|
NA
|
NA
|
NA
SSC CHSL Cut Off 2024
SSC CHSL 2024 cutoff marks are the minimum qualifying marks required to progress to the subsequent stage. Analyzing the cut-off helps aspirants understand the competition level and estimate their chances of selection. The category-wise cut-off was highest for UR and EWS candidates. Refer to the detailed table below to check the breakdown of SSC CHSL previous year cut off for all posts.
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Cut Off 2024
As per SSC CHSL Cut Off PDF for Tier 1, a total of 39835 candidates qualified for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) posts and 1630 candidates for Data Entry Operator (DEO)/DEO Grade A posts. The category-wise SSC CHSL Cut Off marks are shared in the table below.
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Cut Off 2024 for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA)
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
Candidates Available
|
UR
|
157.36168
|
6362
|
SC
|
139.68408
|
7003
|
ST
|
129.44568
|
2950
|
OBC
|
156.61665
|
10887
|
EWS
|
150.51731
|
6656
|
ESM
|
78.23008
|
3698
|
OH
|
124.70219
|
763
|
HH
|
81.06810
|
532
|
VH
|
123.78593
|
583
|
PwD – Other
|
72.53530
|
401
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Cut Off 2024 for Data Entry Operator (DEO)/DEO Grade ‘A’
|
Category
|
Cut Off Marks
|
Candidates Available
|
UR
|
176.27042
|
408
|
SC
|
166.67647
|
276
|
ST
|
165.07894
|
65
|
OBC
|
176.27042
|
486
|
EWS
|
176.27042
|
192
|
ESM
|
133.93856
|
150
|
OH
|
166.25113
|
53
SSC CHSL Cut Off 2024 Tier 2
Tier 2 is divided into 3 modules. The commission announces cut off marks for each module separately. You can check category-wise SSC CHSL Previous Year Cut Off for Tier 2 in the table below.
|
Module
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
ESM
|
OH
|
HH
|
VH
|
PWD-others
|
UR
|
Module 1 of Section 3 [Category-wise cut off]
|
9
|
9
|
11.25
|
11.25
|
9
|
9
|
9
|
9
|
9
|
13.5
|
Module 2 of Section 3
|
10%
|
10%
|
10%
|
10%
|
10%
|
10%
|
10%
|
10%
|
10%
|
7%
|
Module -II of Section III
|
7%
|
7%
|
7%
|
7%
|
7%
|
7%
|
7%
|
7%
|
7%
|
5%
SSC CHSL Cut Off 2023
The commission announces SSC CHSL cut off marks separately for Tier 1 and Tier 2. It is released in PDF format along with final answer key and result. You can check the SSC CHSL previous year cut off 2023 for tier 1 and 2 here.
SSC CHSL Cut Off 2023 Tier 1
The commission announced the category-wise SSC CHSL Tier 1 cut off 2023 for JSA, LDC, DEO & other posts on 27 September. Check out the cut off marks for all categories in the table below.
SSC CHSL Tier-1 Cut Off 2023 for LDC/JSA
|
Category
|
Cut off Marks
|
Candidates Available
|
UR
|
153.91142
|
2890
|
SC
|
136.41166
|
3290
|
ST
|
124.52592
|
1450
|
OBC
|
152.26953
|
5405
|
EWS
|
151.09782
|
2536
|
ESM
|
102.47651
|
878
|
OH
|
132.44172
|
245
|
HH
|
94.08797
|
199
|
VH
|
132.21752
|
265
|
PwD – Other
|
115.27865
|
37
|
Total
|
17495
SSC CHSL Tier-1 Cut Off 2023 for CAG & DCA
|
Category
|
Cut off Marks
|
Candidates Available
|
UR
|
169.92585
|
342
|
SC
|
157.67965
|
165
|
OBC
|
169.92585
|
247
|
Total
|
|
754
SSC CHSL Cut Off 2023 for Other Posts
|
Category
|
Cut off Marks
|
Candidates Available
|
UR
|
169.28877
|
323
|
SC
|
157.32139
|
227
|
OBC
|
168.77506
|
378
|
ST
|
154.58030
|
65
|
EWS
|
169.28877
|
164
|
ESM
|
126.84662
|
100
|
HH
|
115.87954
|
50
|
Total
|
754
SSC CHSL Tier 2 Cut Off 2023
SSC CHSL Tier 2 Cut Off 2023 has been released on the official website — ssc.gov.in. The cut-off marks have been determined based on candidates’ performance in the Tier 2 exam and several other factors.
SSC CHSL Cut Off 2022
Candidates can check the SSC CHSL 2022 cut off for all the categories including General, OBC, SC, ST, etc. Check the category-wise SSC CHSL Previous Year Cut Off for LDC, JSA and DEO posts in the table below.
|
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Cut Off 2022-23
|
Category
|
Cut off Marks
|
Candidates Available
|
UR
|
157.72984
|
5496*
|
SC
|
135.46972
|
7414
|
ST
|
125.79702
|
3189
|
OBC
|
153.25024
|
12960
|
EWS
|
151.02975
|
7132
|
ESM
|
97.98679
|
2247
|
OH
|
122.72118
|
729
|
HH
|
86.70978
|
455
|
VH
|
138.31927
|
347
|
PwD – Other
|
83.24763
|
255
|
Total
|
40224
How to Check SSC CHSL Cut Off 2025
The commission issues SSC CHSL cut off in a PDF format on the official website. Here is the step-by-step guide to check the SSC CHSL exam Cut Off 2025 with ease.
Step 1: Go to the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click the “SSC CHSL Cut Off 2025” link under the “Result” tab.
Step 3: The cut-off PDF will be displayed on the computer screen.
Step 4: Download the SSC CHSL cutoff PDF for future use.
Factors Determining SSC CHSL Cut Off
The SSC CHSL cut-off marks are determined after considering several factors, such as:
-
The number of candidates appearing for the exam
-
The difficulty level of the paper
-
The number of vacancies released for each post
-
The category of the candidates
-
The overall performance of candidates in the examination
-
Normalization of scores in case of multiple shifts
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation