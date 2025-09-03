Rajasthan University Result 2025 OUT at uniraj.ac.in; Direct Link to Download Uniraj UG and PG Marksheet

Uniraj Result 2025: The University of Rajasthan (Uniraj) has released the semester results for various courses such as BBA, BCA, BCom, BSc, MA, and others. The Rajasthan University Result 2025 is now available online at the official website – uniraj.ac.in. Students who appeared in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link given below. To view the Uniraj 2025 result PDF, students need to enter their roll number and date of birth.
University of Rajasthan Results 2025
As per the latest update, the University of Rajasthan has released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Uniraj results on the official website of the University- uniraj.ac.in.
How to Check Uniraj Results 2025
Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Uniraj results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan University- uniraj.ac.in
Step 2: Check the "Students Corner" and click on the "Results" option available there.
Step 3: Select Results, and choose the respective course/year
Step 4: Fill in the Roll Number, Date of Birth and click on “Find”
Step 5: The result will show on the screen.
Step 6: Download the PDF for future reference
Direct Links to University of Rajasthan Results 2025
Check here the direct link for the University of Rajasthan Results 2025 for various semester examinations.
Course
Semester
Result Date
Result Link
M.Sc. IT
IV
12-08-2025
M.A./M.Sc. Psychology
II
12-08-2025
|Click here
M.Sc. Microbiology
II
12-08-2025
MCA
IV
12-08-2025
B.A. B.Ed. (Integrated)
Part IV
10-08-2025
B.Sc. B.Ed. (Integrated)
Part IV
10-08-2025
B.A. LL.B. (Hons) (5-Yr)
II
08-08-2025
B.A. LL.B. (Hons) (5-Yr)
IV
08-08-2025
B.A. LL.B. (Hons) (5-Yr)
VI
08-08-2025
B.A. LL.B. (Hons) (5-Yr)
VIII
08-08-2025
Highlights of University of Rajasthan
University of Rajasthan, popularly known as Uniraj located in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 1947.
The University of Rajasthan offers various UG, PG, and diploma courses in numerous departments like faculty of arts, faculty of commerce, faculty of education, faculty of eng & tech, faculty of fine arts, faculty of science, faculty of social science, faculty of mgmt, faculty of law.
University of Rajasthan: Highlights
University Name
University of Rajasthan
Established
1947
Location
Jaipur, Rajasthan
Uniraj Result Link - Latest
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed
