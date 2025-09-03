IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Rajasthan University Result 2025 OUT at uniraj.ac.in; Direct Link to Download Uniraj UG and PG Marksheet

By Sunil Sharma
Sep 3, 2025, 21:38 IST

Rajasthan University Result 2025: The University of Rajasthan (Uniraj) has announced the semester results for various UG, PG, Diploma, and Certificate courses on its official website. Below, the students can find the direct link and steps to check the Uniraj results 2025.

Uniraj Result 2025: The University of Rajasthan (Uniraj) has released the semester results for various courses such as BBA, BCA, BCom, BSc, MA, and others. The Rajasthan University Result 2025 is now available online at the official website – uniraj.ac.in. Students who appeared in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link given below. To view the Uniraj 2025 result PDF, students need to enter their roll number and date of birth.

University of Rajasthan Results 2025

As per the latest update, the University of Rajasthan has released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Uniraj results on the official website of the University- uniraj.ac.in.

Click here

How to Check Uniraj Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Uniraj results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Rajasthan University- uniraj.ac.in

Step 2: Check the "Students Corner" and click on the "Results" option available there.

Step 3: Select Results, and choose the respective course/year

Step 4: Fill in the Roll Number, Date of Birth and click on “Find”

Step 5: The result will show on the screen.

Step 6: Download the PDF for future reference 

Direct Links to University of Rajasthan Results 2025

Check here the direct link for the University of Rajasthan Results 2025 for various semester examinations.

Course 

Semester

Result Date

Result Link

M.Sc. IT

IV

12-08-2025

Click here

M.A./M.Sc. Psychology

II

12-08-2025

 Click here

M.Sc. Microbiology

II

12-08-2025

Click here

MCA

IV

12-08-2025

Click here

B.A. B.Ed. (Integrated)

Part IV

10-08-2025

Click here

B.Sc. B.Ed. (Integrated)

Part IV

10-08-2025

Click here

B.A. LL.B. (Hons) (5-Yr)

II

08-08-2025

Click here

B.A. LL.B. (Hons) (5-Yr)

IV

08-08-2025

Click here

B.A. LL.B. (Hons) (5-Yr)

VI

08-08-2025

Click here

B.A. LL.B. (Hons) (5-Yr)

VIII

08-08-2025

Click here

Highlights of University of Rajasthan

University of Rajasthan, popularly known as Uniraj located in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). It was established in the year 1947.

The University of Rajasthan offers various UG, PG, and diploma courses in numerous departments like faculty of arts, faculty of commerce, faculty of education, faculty of eng & tech, faculty of fine arts, faculty of science, faculty of social science, faculty of mgmt, faculty of law.

University of Rajasthan: Highlights

University Name

University of Rajasthan 

Established

1947

Location

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Uniraj Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

