RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Result 2025 PDF Released – Download Merit List

RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Result 2025: RSMSSB has released the Livestock Assistant Result 2025 for the 2024 exam held on June 13. Candidates can check the merit list PDF on rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, which includes roll numbers and category-wise details of selected candidates. A total of 2540 candidates will be shortlisted for the next phase.

RSMSSB Livestock Result 2025
RSMSSB Livestock Result 2025

RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Result 2025 OUT: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the Livestock Assistant 2024 exam result. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check the result by visiting the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSMSSB Livestock Result 2025 has been released in the pdf format containing the roll number, name, and category-wise details of the selected candidates.
The RSMSSB Livestock Assistant exam was conducted on June 13, 2025 at various exam centres across the state. A total of 2540 candidates will be selected through this recruitment drive.

RSSB Livestock Assistant Result 2025 PDF Download Link

The Rajasthan Livestock Assistant Result 2025 has been released in the PDF format containing the roll number of candidates selected for the next phase of examination. The result has been released on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can click on the direct link below to download the Rajasthan RSSB Livestock Assistant Result 2025.

RSMSSB LSA Result 2025 PDF 

Click Here

RSSB LiveStock Final Answer Key PDF

Click Here

How to download the Rajasthan Livestock Assistant Result 2025 PDF?

Candidates can download the Rajasthan Livestock Assistant Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website www.rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Open the “Result” section on the homepage.
  • Find the link “Live Stock Assistant 2024: Merit-wise List of Qualified Candidates (LSA)” and click on “PDF” in front of it.
  • The PDF will open on your screen.
  • Search your name and roll number in the PDF
  • If you are selected, download it for future use

 

