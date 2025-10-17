RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Result 2025 PDF Released – Download Merit List

RSMSSB Livestock Assistant Result 2025 OUT: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the Livestock Assistant 2024 exam result. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check the result by visiting the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSMSSB Livestock Result 2025 has been released in the pdf format containing the roll number, name, and category-wise details of the selected candidates.

The RSMSSB Livestock Assistant exam was conducted on June 13, 2025 at various exam centres across the state. A total of 2540 candidates will be selected through this recruitment drive.

RSSB Livestock Assistant Result 2025 PDF Download Link

The Rajasthan Livestock Assistant Result 2025 has been released in the PDF format containing the roll number of candidates selected for the next phase of examination. The result has been released on the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can click on the direct link below to download the Rajasthan RSSB Livestock Assistant Result 2025.