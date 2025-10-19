School Holiday on 20 October 2025 (Monday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Regional Festivals

School Holiday on 20 October 2025: October 2025 is filled with excitement across India as schools in many states get ready for holidays to celebrate the festivals of Diwali and Chhath Puja. Students and teachers can look forward to a relaxing and joyful break from October 19 to 29, 2025, depending on the state. School Holidays on 20 October 2025 (Monday) mark the main Diwali celebration, giving families time to light diyas, exchange sweets, and enjoy cultural traditions together. States like Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu, and Delhi NCR have announced their school holiday schedules. These breaks will help students spend quality time with family while celebrating India’s most loved festivals with devotion and happiness. Check this article for the School Holiday List on 20 October 2025.

School Holiday on 20 October 2025 The month of October 2025 brings happy news for students across India! Schools in many states will remain closed from October 19 to 29, 2025, for Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations. This long break gives students and families time to decorate their homes, meet relatives, and take part in traditional festivals. Bihar School Holidays 2025 for Diwali and Chhath Puja Students in Bihar will enjoy one of the longest holiday breaks this year. All government and private schools will remain closed from October 20 to October 29, 2025. This 10-day holiday will allow everyone to enjoy both Diwali and Chhath Puja with family and friends. Schools will reopen after October 29. Punjab Diwali School Holidays 2025 Check the table below for Punjab Diwali School Holidays 2025: Date Day Occasion Type of Holiday October 19, 2025 Sunday Weekly Off Regular Holiday October 20, 2025 Monday Diwali Gazetted Holiday October 21, 2025 Tuesday Post-Diwali Expected Holiday October 22, 2025 Wednesday Vishwakarma Puja Gazetted Holiday

Haryana Diwali Holidays 2025 In Haryana, schools will remain closed from October 19 (Sunday) to October 23 (Thursday), 2025. The holidays include Chhoti Diwali, Diwali, Vishwakarma Day, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj. Some schools may also declare October 21 (Tuesday) as an extra holiday to make the break longer. Schools are likely to reopen after October 23, depending on the local administration. Uttar Pradesh School Holidays for Diwali 2025 Students in Uttar Pradesh will also enjoy a festive break from October 20 to October 23, 2025. Including Sunday, October 19, the total holiday will be 5 days. During this time, families will celebrate Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj with joy and devotion. Schools will reopen after the celebrations. Jammu School Holidays 2025 In Jammu, all government and private schools up to higher secondary level will remain closed from October 19 to November 2, 2025 for Pooja holidays.

This break covers Diwali and other local festivals.