School Holiday on 20 October 2025 (Monday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Regional Festivals

School Holiday on 20 October 2025: October 2025 is filled with excitement across India as schools in many states get ready for holidays to celebrate the festivals of Diwali and Chhath Puja. Students and teachers can look forward to a relaxing and joyful break from October 19 to 29, 2025, depending on the state.
School Holidays on 20 October 2025 (Monday) mark the main Diwali celebration, giving families time to light diyas, exchange sweets, and enjoy cultural traditions together. States like Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu, and Delhi NCR have announced their school holiday schedules. These breaks will help students spend quality time with family while celebrating India’s most loved festivals with devotion and happiness. Check this article for the School Holiday List on 20 October 2025.
The month of October 2025 brings happy news for students across India! Schools in many states will remain closed from October 19 to 29, 2025, for Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations. This long break gives students and families time to decorate their homes, meet relatives, and take part in traditional festivals.
Bihar School Holidays 2025 for Diwali and Chhath Puja
Students in Bihar will enjoy one of the longest holiday breaks this year. All government and private schools will remain closed from October 20 to October 29, 2025. This 10-day holiday will allow everyone to enjoy both Diwali and Chhath Puja with family and friends. Schools will reopen after October 29.
Punjab Diwali School Holidays 2025
Check the table below for Punjab Diwali School Holidays 2025:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Occasion
|
Type of Holiday
|
October 19, 2025
|
Sunday
|
Weekly Off
|
Regular Holiday
|
October 20, 2025
|
Monday
|
Diwali
|
Gazetted Holiday
|
October 21, 2025
|
Tuesday
|
Post-Diwali
|
Expected Holiday
|
October 22, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
Vishwakarma Puja
|
Gazetted Holiday
Haryana Diwali Holidays 2025
In Haryana, schools will remain closed from October 19 (Sunday) to October 23 (Thursday), 2025. The holidays include Chhoti Diwali, Diwali, Vishwakarma Day, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj. Some schools may also declare October 21 (Tuesday) as an extra holiday to make the break longer. Schools are likely to reopen after October 23, depending on the local administration.
Uttar Pradesh School Holidays for Diwali 2025
Students in Uttar Pradesh will also enjoy a festive break from October 20 to October 23, 2025. Including Sunday, October 19, the total holiday will be 5 days. During this time, families will celebrate Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj with joy and devotion. Schools will reopen after the celebrations.
Jammu School Holidays 2025
In Jammu, all government and private schools up to higher secondary level will remain closed from October 19 to November 2, 2025 for Pooja holidays.
This break covers Diwali and other local festivals.
The University of Jammu has also postponed exams that were to be held on October 20, 22, and 23, 2025.
New exam dates will be announced soon, so students are advised to check official college notices regularly.
Delhi NCR Diwali School Holidays 2025
Schools in Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida will observe Diwali holidays from October 19 to October 23, 2025.
Many schools may extend holidays till October 28 to include Chhath Puja, especially for families who celebrate the festival.
Parents should check school circulars for the exact reopening date, as it may vary from school to school.
Diwali School Holidays List 2025
Students can check the table below for the Diwali School Holidays List 2025:
|
State
|
Holiday Dates
|
Main Festivals
|
Bihar
|
Oct 20 to Oct 29
|
Diwali, Chhath Puja
|
Punjab
|
Oct 19 to Oct 22
|
Diwali, Vishwakarma Puja
|
Haryana
|
Oct 19 to Oct 23
|
Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Oct 20 to Oct 23
|
Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj
|
Jammu
|
Oct 19 to Nov 2
|
Diwali, Pooja Holidays
|
Delhi NCR
|
Oct 19 to Oct 23 (may extend till Oct 28)
|
Diwali, Chhath Puja
