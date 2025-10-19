Assam TET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

School Holiday on 20 October 2025 (Monday): Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Regional Festivals

By Aayesha Sharma
Oct 19, 2025, 17:08 IST

School Holiday on 20 October 2025 marks the main Diwali celebration across several Indian states. Schools in Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu, and Delhi NCR will remain closed for Diwali and Chhath Puja, giving students a joyful festive break to celebrate with family and friends.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
School Holiday on 20 October 2025 (Monday)
School Holiday on 20 October 2025 (Monday)

School Holiday on 20 October 2025: October 2025 is filled with excitement across India as schools in many states get ready for holidays to celebrate the festivals of Diwali and Chhath Puja. Students and teachers can look forward to a relaxing and joyful break from October 19 to 29, 2025, depending on the state. 

School Holidays on 20 October 2025 (Monday) mark the main Diwali celebration, giving families time to light diyas, exchange sweets, and enjoy cultural traditions together. States like Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu, and Delhi NCR have announced their school holiday schedules. These breaks will help students spend quality time with family while celebrating India’s most loved festivals with devotion and happiness. Check this article for the School Holiday List on 20 October 2025.

School Holiday on 20 October 2025

The month of October 2025 brings happy news for students across India! Schools in many states will remain closed from October 19 to 29, 2025, for Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations. This long break gives students and families time to decorate their homes, meet relatives, and take part in traditional festivals. 

Bihar School Holidays 2025 for Diwali and Chhath Puja

Students in Bihar will enjoy one of the longest holiday breaks this year. All government and private schools will remain closed from October 20 to October 29, 2025. This 10-day holiday will allow everyone to enjoy both Diwali and Chhath Puja with family and friends. Schools will reopen after October 29.

Punjab Diwali School Holidays 2025

Check the table below for Punjab Diwali School Holidays 2025:

Date

Day

Occasion

Type of Holiday

October 19, 2025

Sunday

Weekly Off

Regular Holiday

October 20, 2025

Monday

Diwali

Gazetted Holiday

October 21, 2025

Tuesday

Post-Diwali

Expected Holiday

October 22, 2025

Wednesday

Vishwakarma Puja

Gazetted Holiday

Haryana Diwali Holidays 2025

In Haryana, schools will remain closed from October 19 (Sunday) to October 23 (Thursday), 2025. The holidays include Chhoti Diwali, Diwali, Vishwakarma Day, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj. Some schools may also declare October 21 (Tuesday) as an extra holiday to make the break longer. Schools are likely to reopen after October 23, depending on the local administration.

Uttar Pradesh School Holidays for Diwali 2025

Students in Uttar Pradesh will also enjoy a festive break from October 20 to October 23, 2025. Including Sunday, October 19, the total holiday will be 5 days. During this time, families will celebrate Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj with joy and devotion. Schools will reopen after the celebrations.

Jammu School Holidays 2025

In Jammu, all government and private schools up to higher secondary level will remain closed from October 19 to November 2, 2025 for Pooja holidays.
 This break covers Diwali and other local festivals.

The University of Jammu has also postponed exams that were to be held on October 20, 22, and 23, 2025.
 New exam dates will be announced soon, so students are advised to check official college notices regularly.

Delhi NCR Diwali School Holidays 2025

Schools in Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida will observe Diwali holidays from October 19 to October 23, 2025.
 Many schools may extend holidays till October 28 to include Chhath Puja, especially for families who celebrate the festival.

Parents should check school circulars for the exact reopening date, as it may vary from school to school.

Diwali School Holidays List 2025

Students can check the table below for the Diwali School Holidays List 2025:

State

Holiday Dates

Main Festivals

Bihar

Oct 20 to Oct 29

Diwali, Chhath Puja

Punjab

Oct 19 to Oct 22

Diwali, Vishwakarma Puja

Haryana

Oct 19 to Oct 23

Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj

Uttar Pradesh

Oct 20 to Oct 23

Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj

Jammu

Oct 19 to Nov 2

Diwali, Pooja Holidays

Delhi NCR

Oct 19 to Oct 23 (may extend till Oct 28)

Diwali, Chhath Puja

Also check: 

Diwali School Holidays 2025 in MP

Creative Diwali 2025 Activities for School Students

10+ Easy Laxmi Mata Rangoli Designs for Diwali 

10 Best Easy, Simple and Beautiful Diwali Rangoli Designs Ideas

Diwali School Holidays 2025 in Delhi

Diwali School Holidays 2025 Rajasthan

Diwali School Holidays 2025 Bihar

 50+ Happy Diwali Captions for Instagram 2025

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News