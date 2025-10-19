JEE Main 2026 Dates: Check NTA JEE January and April Session Exam Schedule Official PDF and Registration Details

JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the JEE Main 2026 exam dates for both January and April sessions, setting the stage for India’s biggest engineering entrance test. If you’re preparing for B.E./B.Tech, B.Arch, or B.Planning admissions in 2026, this is your cue to start preparing strategically.

Check this article for the complete JEE Main 2026 exam schedule, registration details, important dates, official PDF notice, and latest updates from NTA. JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates Announced According to the official NTA notification, JEE Main 2026 will be conducted in two sessions — one in January and another in April — to provide candidates with two opportunities to improve their scores. Session Exam Dates Registration Window Highlights Session 1 (January 2026) January 21 – 30, 2026 Likely to begin in October 2025 First attempt for JEE Main aspirants Session 2 (April 2026) April 1 – 10, 2026 Expected in February 2026 Second opportunity for score improvement

Check JEE Main 2026 Exam Syllabus: Download NTA JEE Paper 1, 2 PDF; Check Exam Pattern Official Notification PDF The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the official JEE Main 2026 exam schedule notification, confirming the dates for both January and April sessions. Candidates can refer to the official document for complete details on the exam timetable, registration process, and important instructions. Download Official JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates PDF Notice JEE Main 2026 Overview Particulars Details Exam Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Name Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (CBT) Papers Conducted Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech), Paper 2A (B.Arch), Paper 2B (B.Planning) Frequency Twice a year (January and April) Official Website jeemain.nta.nic.in

How to Register for JEE Main 2026 Once the NTA activates the registration portal, candidates can apply online by following a simple step-by-step process. It’s essential to read the official notification carefully and keep all required documents ready before starting the application. Here’s how to register for JEE Main 2026: Visit the official website: Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in. Read the information brochure: Check eligibility, exam pattern, fees, and document guidelines. Register online: Create a login using your email ID and mobile number. Fill out the application form: Enter personal, academic, and exam centre details accurately. Upload required documents: Upload your photo, signature, mark sheets, Aadhaar, and category certificate (if applicable). Pay the application fee: Use debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI for online payment. Review and submit: Verify all details before submission, as only limited edits are allowed later. Download confirmation page: Save a copy for future reference. Use the correction window (if provided): Edit permitted fields like exam city, category, or images during the correction period.

Important Note: ➜ Complete registration well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. ➜ Ensure your Aadhaar card and school records have matching names to avoid application rejection. Download: JEE Main 2026 Registration Update Important Documents for Online Application Form Official Notice JEE Main 2026 Eligibility Criteria Before filling out the application form, candidates must carefully review the eligibility rules set by NTA to ensure they meet the academic and exam requirements. The criteria include educational qualifications, subject combinations, age limit, and the number of attempts allowed. Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed Class 12 (or equivalent) in 2024, 2025, or appearing in 2026.

Candidates must have passed Class 12 (or equivalent) in 2024, 2025, or appearing in 2026. Subjects Required: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics are mandatory for B.Tech aspirants.

Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics are mandatory for B.Tech aspirants. Age Limit: No age restriction for appearing in JEE Main 2026.

No age restriction for appearing in JEE Main 2026. Number of Attempts: Candidates can attempt in both sessions, and the best of the two scores will be considered.

Check JEE Main Eligibility Criteria 2026: Age Limit, Marks Required, Number of Attempts, and More Why JEE Main 2026 Is Conducted in Two Sessions NTA conducts the JEE Main exam twice a year to provide students with greater flexibility and a fair chance to improve their scores. This approach reduces exam pressure and allows candidates to perform their best across two separate attempts. The two-session format helps students: Avoid the pressure of a single high-stakes exam.

Improve their performance in the second session.

Use their best score for admission to NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and eligibility for JEE Advanced 2026. Tentative Timeline for JEE Main 2026 Here’s an overview of the expected schedule for JEE Main 2026 based on NTA’s annual exam calendar. Candidates can use this tentative timeline to plan their preparation and application process effectively.

Event Tentative Dates Release of Official Notification October 2025 JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration October – November 2025 Admit Card Release (Session 1) January 2026 JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam January 21 – 30, 2026 JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration February 2026 JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Exam April 1 – 10, 2026 Result Declaration (Session 2) April 2026 NTA Initiatives for JEE Main 2026 Candidates To ensure smooth participation and transparency in the JEE Main 2026 process, NTA has taken several key steps: The number of exam cities will be increased for wider reach and accessibility.

Special arrangements are being made to support PwD/PwBD candidates.

A public notice issued on September 29, 2025, aims to minimize procedural difficulties while filling the online form.

NTA will fetch candidate details like Name, DOB, Gender, Photograph, and Address from UIDAI through Aadhaar authentication.

Since Parent/Guardian details are not available in Aadhaar, candidates must fill them separately.

In case of name mismatch between Aadhaar and Class 10 certificate, an option will be provided during form submission.

Candidates may refer to the NTA Public Notice dated November 6, 2024, on the JEE Main website for Aadhaar name mismatch guidance.