SSC CGL Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be releasing today the SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 for the SSC Combined Graduate Level Prelims Exam 2025. Once the provisional answer key will be released. Candidates can download the same and can access and evaluate their performance in the Phase I exam. The provisional answer will be released with a process to raise objections, against the answer key. Candidates can raise their objections, if any in online mode with the evidence in favour of their answers. Once assessment of their objections by the experts, the Candidates who appeared in the SSC Combined Graduate Level Prelims Exam 2025 can download their answer key from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

The Combined Graduate Level exam 2025 was conducted at 255 different exam centres which are spread over 126 cities.

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Download Link

Once released, candidates can download the SSC CGL 2025 answer key after visiting the official website of Staff Selection Commission- ssc.gov.in. On the official website, you will get the Answer Key download link on the home page and then you will have to click on the “Answer Key” link. Once clicking, you will have to provide your login details including registration number and password or date of birth.

How to Download the SSC CGL Answer Key 2025?

Candidates can download the SSC CGL Answer key 2025, by visiting the official website of the Staff Selection Commission. You can download the same after following the steps given below-