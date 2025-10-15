SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Today
[LIVE] SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Today at ssc.gov.in, Download Tier Response Sheet PDF - Link Here

Manish Kumar
By Manish Kumar
Oct 15, 2025, 14:20 IST

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 is expected to be released today by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for the SSC Combined Graduate Level Prelims Exam 2025. Once the provisional answer key will be released, candidates will be able to raise their objections, if any, in online mode.The exam was conducted at 255 different exam centres which are spread over 126 cities. Check all details here.

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
SSC CGL Answer Key 2025

HIGHLIGHTS

  • SSC CGL Answer Key 2025: Check where and how to download the answer key when released.
  • SSC CGL Answer Key 2025: Know the details steps to raise objections, if any against the provisional answer key.
  • SSC CGL Answer Key 2025: Know the details of the provisional answer key updates here

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be releasing today the SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 for the SSC Combined Graduate Level Prelims Exam 2025. Once the provisional answer key will be released. Candidates can download the same and can access and evaluate their performance in the Phase I exam. The provisional answer will be released with a process to raise objections, against the answer key. Candidates can raise their objections, if any in online mode with the evidence in favour of their answers. Once assessment of their objections by the experts, the Candidates who appeared in the SSC Combined Graduate Level Prelims Exam 2025 can download their answer key from the official website, ssc.gov.in.
The Combined Graduate Level exam 2025 was conducted at 255 different exam centres which are spread over 126 cities.

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Download Link

Once released, candidates can download the SSC CGL 2025 answer key after visiting the official website of Staff Selection Commission- ssc.gov.in. On the official website, you will get the Answer Key download link on the home page and then you will have to click on the “Answer Key” link. Once clicking, you will have to provide your login details including registration number and password or date of birth.

How to Download the SSC CGL Answer Key 2025?

Candidates can download the SSC CGL Answer key 2025, by visiting the official website of the Staff Selection Commission. You can download the same after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.gov.in
  • On the homepage click on the “Answer key” button
  • Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password.
  • Submit the details and admit card will be displayed on screen
  • Verify the detail mentioned in the SSC CGL 2025 Answer key and download it for future reference.
LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Oct 15, 2025, 14:20 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2025: What's the Next Step

    After the release of SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key, candidates should download the official answer key PDF along with their response sheet. By comparing their answers with the official key, they can calculate their estimated scores and assess their exam performance.

  • Oct 15, 2025, 14:14 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 - How to Download SSC CGL Answer Key 2025?

    Once released, Candidate can download their SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 PDF at ssc.gov.in by following the steps. 

    1. Go to the official website — ssc.gov.in
    2. On the homepage, click on the “Answer Key” section.
    3. Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password.
    4. Click Submit to continue.
    5. The SSC CGL 2025 Answer Key will appear on the screen.
    6. Download and save it for future reference.
  • Oct 15, 2025, 14:05 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Download Link

    The SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 will be released soon on the official website, www.ssc.gov.in. Once released, Candidates can download their answer key in PDF format using login credentials. A direct download link will be provided here once officially released.

  • Oct 15, 2025, 13:59 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2025: Is the SSC CGL answer key released?

    The SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 is expected to be released anytime Soon Today( October 15, 2025). Candidates should keep their Registration Number and Password ready to download it from ssc.gov.in/login

  • Oct 15, 2025, 12:04 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 LIVE: Know details about the SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Tier 1 Release Date

    As per the notice shared by the Staff Selection Commission on social media platform X, the ssc cgl answer key 2025 tier 1 is likely to be  released on October 15, 2025 on the official website.


  • Oct 15, 2025, 11:46 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 LIVE: What are the total vacancies?

    There are approx. 14582 vacancies to be filled by the Staff Selection Commission in different departments including Central Secretariat Service, Ministry of Railways,Ministry of External Affairs,Central Bureau of Investigation,Directorate of Enforcement, Central Bureau of Narcotics, Ministry of Finance and others. 


  • Oct 15, 2025, 11:33 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 LIVE: What login credentials required to download SSC CGL Answer Key 2025?

    Once released, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to download the SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key 2025. You  will have to visit to the candidate's login page on the official website and use the login credentials given below-

    • SSC One Time Registration (OTR) number and 
    • Password

  • Oct 15, 2025, 11:01 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 LIVE: Where to get SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Download Link?

    When released, you can download the SSC CGL 2025 answer key after visiting the official website of Staff Selection Commission- ssc.gov.in. On the official website, you will get the Answer Key download link on the home page and provide your login details including registration number and password or date of birth. 


  • Oct 15, 2025, 10:13 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 LIVE: How to raise objections against answer key for SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam?

    To raise objections, if any against the provisional answer key, candidates will have to first of all login  to the official website-ssc.gov.in/digialm. To raise objections, you will have to mention the Question Booklet Number, section name and question Id  to the link. 


  • Oct 15, 2025, 09:26 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Live: When the Answer key will be released?

    It is expected that the answer key will be releasd soon on the official website with steps to raise objections, if any in online mode.

  • Oct 15, 2025, 08:52 IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Live: Check where and how to download the SSC CGL Answer Key 2025, when released?

    Once released, candidates can download the SSC CGL Answer key 2025, by visiting the official website of the Staff Selection Commission. -ssc.gov.in. you can follow the below steps to download the answer key.

    • On the homepage click on the “Answer key” button
    • Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password.
    • Submit the details and admit card will be displayed on screen
    • Verify the detail mentioned in the SSC CGL 2025 Answer key and download it for future reference.
Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

