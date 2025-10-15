SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Today
Ministry of Jal Shakti Offers Internship for UG, PG PhD Students in Mass Communication, Check Details Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 15, 2025, 10:49 IST

Ministry of Jal Shakti has announced a paid internship programme for Mass Communication students. Last date to apply for internship programme is November 24, 2025.

Key Points

  • Candidates who have completed Mass Comm or are pursing the course can apply
  • Last date to apply for Mass Comm paid internship is November 24
  • Apply for internship through link on official website - mowr.nic.in

Ministry of Jal Shakti Internship Programme: The Ministry of Jal Shakti has announced an internship programme with the departments media/social media. Students pursuing graduate or postgraduate degree or are research scholars from recognised universities or institutions in the Mass communication course are eligible to apply for the internship programme. The internship will offer a per month honorarium of Rs. 15000 and a certificate of internship. It must be noted that the internship will be available twice in the year based on the requirement of the department.

The Mass-Communication Internship Programme allows short the term exposure of candidates to be associated with the Department’s work related to media/social media activities. The programme will help acquaint the Interns with the working of the Department in the field of media/social media related activities etc. and simultaneously the supplement the process of mass publicity of the department to create awareness about the importance of development and management of water resources in a holistic manner.

The last date for eligible candidates to apply for the programme is November 24, 2025. Eligible candidates can visit the official website mowr.nic.in to submit their applications. 

What the Internship Offers?

1. Knowledge about the functioning of the Government and its Departments in the field of information, education and communication. 

2. Continuous observation, evaluation, and feedback for growth 

3. Personal development, hard and soft skill development, and academic advancement 

4. A balance of learning goals and an organization’s needs

Eligibility 

The following is the eligibility criteria to apply for the internship

  • Students, pursuing studies in post graduate courses/Research scholars in mass communication/Journalism/public relations or related fields/ MBA(Marketing) 

  • Students who have completed their degrees/diplomas in aforesaid course(s) from any recognized college/university with a minimum of 55% or equivalent marks in Graduation. 

  • Skilled and interested in pursuing the internship programme diligently. 

  • Writing, communication, time management, organization, traditional and digital marketing, customer service, relationship building, strategic and analytical thinking, and creativity are required for the internship programme

Duration of Internship

The Internship will be for six months starting from the date of joining as an intern. The period of internship may be extended upto a maximum of three months in respect of deserving candidates and based on the requirements of the Department. Interns not completing the requisite period of six months will not be issued any certificate.

Number of Interns

A total of 3 interns will be accepted for each internship programme and no intern will be allowed to repeat the internship.

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years.
