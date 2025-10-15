Ministry of Jal Shakti Offers Internship for UG, PG PhD Students in Mass Communication, Check Details Here

News

Ministry of Jal Shakti has announced a paid internship programme for Mass Communication students. Last date to apply for internship programme is November 24, 2025.

Key Points Candidates who have completed Mass Comm or are pursing the course can apply

Last date to apply for Mass Comm paid internship is November 24

Apply for internship through link on official website - mowr.nic.in

Ministry of Jal Shakti Internship Programme: The Ministry of Jal Shakti has announced an internship programme with the departments media/social media. Students pursuing graduate or postgraduate degree or are research scholars from recognised universities or institutions in the Mass communication course are eligible to apply for the internship programme. The internship will offer a per month honorarium of Rs. 15000 and a certificate of internship. It must be noted that the internship will be available twice in the year based on the requirement of the department. The Mass-Communication Internship Programme allows short the term exposure of candidates to be associated with the Department’s work related to media/social media activities. The programme will help acquaint the Interns with the working of the Department in the field of media/social media related activities etc. and simultaneously the supplement the process of mass publicity of the department to create awareness about the importance of development and management of water resources in a holistic manner.

The last date for eligible candidates to apply for the programme is November 24, 2025. Eligible candidates can visit the official website mowr.nic.in to submit their applications. What the Internship Offers? 1. Knowledge about the functioning of the Government and its Departments in the field of information, education and communication. 2. Continuous observation, evaluation, and feedback for growth 3. Personal development, hard and soft skill development, and academic advancement 4. A balance of learning goals and an organization’s needs Eligibility The following is the eligibility criteria to apply for the internship Students, pursuing studies in post graduate courses/Research scholars in mass communication/Journalism/public relations or related fields/ MBA(Marketing)

Students who have completed their degrees/diplomas in aforesaid course(s) from any recognized college/university with a minimum of 55% or equivalent marks in Graduation.

Skilled and interested in pursuing the internship programme diligently.

Writing, communication, time management, organization, traditional and digital marketing, customer service, relationship building, strategic and analytical thinking, and creativity are required for the internship programme