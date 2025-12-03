The 7 Cs of Communication

There's nothing worse than when you're at work or school trying to give a presentation and still unable to put your point across. We often know what we want to say, yet the message doesn’t land the way we intend, simply because we struggle to choose the right words and tone. Good communication is not just speaking, but making the other person understand by conveying your message in a clear and concise manner. To help you explain in a better way and master your communication skills, here we have explained the 7C’s of Communication, which will aid you in framing your messages that are easier to understand, more professional in tone and confident in delivery. 7 C’s of Communication Communication is the process of exchanging ideas, opinions, thoughts, or information, whether verbal or non-verbal. For it to be effective, the message must be clear, concise, complete, and cohesive. Both the sender and the receiver should feel understood and satisfied after delivering or receiving the message. When communication lacks clarity, it can lead to confusion, misunderstanding, and ultimately distancing the individuals.

To avoid this, there are 7C's of communication that you must keep in mind. These 7C’s of Communication won’t just improve how you speak or write, but they also influence how people perceive and respond to you. The 7 Cs of ommunication Clarity Cohesiveness Completeness Conciseness Concreteness Courteous Correctness What are the 7 C’s of Communication? For communication to be effective, it should be: C Meaning Clarity Message must be easy to understand Conciseness Convey more in fewer words Correctness Use accurate facts, grammar, and data Completeness Include all necessary information Concreteness Communicate respectfully and politely Correctness Message should be grammatically and factually correct Courteous Polite and professional tone

Clarity The first C of effective communication is to be clear in your written and verbal communication. To do so, you must identify what exactly you need or convey to the person you are speaking to. Try to incorporate facts or figures to have a greater impact. It is essential to note that the inclusion of facts or figures depends on the information being communicated. Conciseness There is no need for storytelling. In this fast-paced world, it is better to keep your message concise. So, try to convey your message concisely to avoid losing the recipient’s attention. Cohesiveness Coherence ensures your communication is smooth and easy to follow. By organising your ideas in a logical manner, you eliminate confusion and allow the audience to quickly grasp your intended message. Completeness The message should be complete to make sure the recipient understands your message and takes action if needed.