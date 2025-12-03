Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025
The 7 Cs of Communication

By Meenu Solanki
Dec 3, 2025, 19:06 IST

What are the 7 C’s of communication, and why do they matter? If you have the same question, you are on the right page. In this article, we explain the 7 C’s of communication to help you convey your message clearly and avoid being overlooked in meetings, classrooms, or social settings.

There's nothing worse than when you're at work or school trying to give a presentation and still unable to put your point across. We often know what we want to say, yet the message doesn’t land the way we intend, simply because we struggle to choose the right words and tone. Good communication is not just speaking, but making the other person understand by conveying your message in a clear and concise manner. To help you explain in a better way and master your communication skills, here we have explained the 7C’s of Communication, which will aid you in framing your messages that are easier to understand, more professional in tone and confident in delivery.

Communication is the process of exchanging ideas, opinions, thoughts, or information, whether verbal or non-verbal. For it to be effective, the message must be clear, concise, complete, and cohesive. Both the sender and the receiver should feel understood and satisfied after delivering or receiving the message. When communication lacks clarity, it can lead to confusion, misunderstanding, and ultimately distancing the individuals.

To avoid this, there are 7C's of communication that you must keep in mind. These 7C’s of Communication won’t just improve how you speak or write, but they also influence how people perceive and respond to you.

7 cs of communication

  1. Clarity

  2. Cohesiveness

  3. Completeness

  4. Conciseness

  5. Concreteness

  6. Courteous

  7. Correctness

What are the 7 C’s of Communication?

For communication to be effective, it should be:

C

Meaning

Clarity

Message must be easy to understand

Conciseness

Convey more in fewer words

Correctness

Use accurate facts, grammar, and data

Completeness

Include all necessary information

Concreteness

Communicate respectfully and politely

Correctness

Message should be grammatically and factually correct

Courteous

Polite and professional tone

Clarity

Clarity

The first C of effective communication is to be clear in your written and verbal communication. To do so, you must identify what exactly you need or convey to the person you are speaking to. Try to incorporate facts or figures to have a greater impact. It is essential to note that the inclusion of facts or figures depends on the information being communicated.

Conciseness

There is no need for storytelling. In this fast-paced world, it is better to keep your message concise. So, try to convey your message concisely to avoid losing the recipient’s attention.

Cohesiveness

Coherence ensures your communication is smooth and easy to follow. By organising your ideas in a logical manner, you eliminate confusion and allow the audience to quickly grasp your intended message.

Completeness

The message should be complete to make sure the recipient understands your message and takes action if needed.

Correctness

Fact-checking is something that we all should do. It ensures we pass accurate and correct information, then spreading misinformation. Hence, you are advised to share facts to make your message clearer. To do it correctly, ensure you double-check facts and figures before sharing.

Concreteness

Communication should always be specific and concrete. By concrete, we mean you must use precise words instead of vague or abstract. 

Courteous

Rightly said by, "Politeness is the art of choosing among your thoughts". Being polite, humble and courteous is very important, irrespective of your profession or intentions. Make sure your message is polite, friendly, professional, open and honest to create a positive impression and get work done.

