CBSE Class 12 Maths Important Questions and Answers for Board Exam 2026: ALL Chapters PDF Download

CBSE Class 12 Maths Important Questions 2026: CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2026 are approaching, and students are now focused on strengthening their final revision strategy for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026. To support your preparation, we have compiled the most important Class 12 Maths questions based on the latest CBSE syllabus, updated marking scheme, and expert analysis. These important questions will help you revise high-weightage chapters, practice different question formats, and improve your accuracy and speed for the Maths board exam. To make your preparation more effective, we have categorised the Class 12 Maths important questions according to mark distribution — including MCQs, 2-mark questions, 3-mark questions, case-based questions, assertion & reasoning, and 4/5-mark questions — as per the current CBSE exam pattern. All questions and solutions have been prepared with reference to previous year papers, expected exam trends, and official guidelines issued by the board.

Important MCQs for Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2026 1. The corner points of the bounded feasible region determined by a system of linear constraints are (0,3),(1,1), and (3,0). Let Z=px+qy, where p,q>0. The condition on p and q so that the minimum of Z occurs at (3,0)and (1,1) is (a) p = 2q (b) p = q/2 (c) p= 3q (d) p=q Answer. (b) 2. In the interval (1,2) the function f(x)= 2|x-1|+3|x-2|is (a) Strictly Increasing (b) Strictly Decreasing (c) Neither Increasing nor Decreasing (d) Remains constant Answer.(b) 3. The solution set of the inequation 3x+2y>3 is

(a) half plane containing the origin (b) half plane not containing the origin (c) the point being on the line 3x+2y=3+ = (d) None of these Answer. (b) 4. In a hockey match, both teams A and B scored same number of goals up to the end of this game, so to decide the winner, the referee asked both the captains to throw a die alternately and decided that the team, whose captain gets a six first, will be declared the winner. If the captain of team A was asked to start, then probability of B winning the match is. (a) 1 / 6 (b) 5 / 6 (c) 5/11 (d) 6 / 11 Answer.(c) 5. The direction ratios of the line 3x+1=6y−2=1–z are (a) 3, 6, 1 (b) 3, 6, -1 (c) 2, 1, 6 (d) 2, 1, -6 Answer. (d)

Important Assertion Reasoning Questions for Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2026

1. Assertion (A): The relation P on set X is a transitive relation. Reason (R): The relation P has a subset of the form {(a, b), (b, c), (a, c)}, where a, b, c ∈ X. 2. Assertion (A): The maximum value of the function f(x) = x 5 , x ∈ [-1, 1], is attained at its critical point, x = 0. Reason (R): The maximum of a function can only occur at points where the derivative is zero. 3. Assertion (A): The function f is not onto. Reason (R): 3 ∈ R (co-domain of f) has no preimage in the domain of f. 4. Assertion (A): The function f(x) = |x − 6|(cos x) is differentiable in 𝑅 − {6}. Reason (R): If a function f is continuous at a point c, then it is also differentiable at that point.

Important 2 Mark Questions for Class 12 Maths Board Exam 2026 1. Find the domain of the function y = cos-1 (|x - 1|). Show your steps. 2. Iqbal, a data analyst in a social media platform is tracking the number of active users on their site between 5 pm and 6 pm on a particular day. The user growth function is modelled by N(t) = 1000e 0.1t , where N(t) represents the number of active users at time t minutes during that period.Find how fast the number of active users are increasing or decreasing at 10 minutes past 5 pm. Show your steps. 3. Draw the graph of the following function: y = 2sin-1 (x), -π ≤ y ≤ π 4. Based on the above equation, find tan-1(1/x) using the principal values of the inverse trigonometric functions. Show your work. 5. If A is a square matrix such that A2 = I, then find the simplified value of (A – I)3 + (A + I)3 – 7A.

6. Find the maximum profit that a company can make, if the profit function is given by P(x)=72+42x-x2, where x is the number of units and P is the profit in rupees. 7. Prove that if E and F are independent events, then the events E and F' are also independent.