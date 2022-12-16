CBSE Class 12 Maths Previous Year Question Papers with Solutions PDF Download

CBSE Maths Previous Year Question Paper Class 12: It’s almost the end of the year and the CBSE class 12 board exams are fast approaching. Students are deep in preparation and the pre-board exams are happening across all the schools in India. There is no better time to go through previous year question papers than right now.
Maths is one of the most crucial subjects in class 12. Students of all streams choose maths and sit for the exams. It’s essential to solve maths previous year question paper class 12 to perform well in the exams. On that note, we bring you maths previous year question papers of class 12 with solutions.
Applied maths is also a major subject in Class 12 that many students opt for. We have also covered the sample papers and updated syllabus for CBSE class 12 applied maths.
CBSE Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12 Maths
Importance of the Maths Question Paper for the CBSE Class 12 Students
It’s one thing to know the concepts and a whole another to attempt question in the exam under deadline pressure. Solving previous year question papers is beneficial to get an idea of the exam and the type of question usually asked.
Maths Question Paper for the CBSE Class 12 is particularly important because an entire year’s worth of concepts are asked in a three hour exam. Analyzing the previous year question paper gives an idea about how questions are framed and the best way to answer them.
Why should one solve Maths Previous Year’s Question Papers?
Maths is a subject that demands a ton of practice. Even if you have a good grasp of concepts and your fundamentals are clear, you won’t succeed in exams unless you practice. Solving maths previous year’s question papers provides the required practice and also helps boosts confidence.
CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus (2022-23)
CBSE class 12 Maths has a vast syllabus that also requires the basic understanding of some concept from class 10 and 11, like calculus and algebra. The topics play an important role in higher studies and entrance examinations as well so it’s not advisable to skip them. However, not all the class 12 maths topics have equal importance.
Calculus makes up for half the syllabus of Class 12 and should be the priority. You can check the CBSE maths class 12 syllabus for and unit-wise weightage below.
CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus 2022-2023: Download New Curriculum in PDF
|
No.
|
Units
|
No. of Periods
|
Marks
|
I
|
Relations and Functions
|
30
|
08
|
II
|
Algebra
|
50
|
10
|
III
|
Calculus
|
80
|
35
|
IV
|
Vectors and Three - Dimensional Geometry
|
30
|
14
|
V
|
Linear Programming
|
20
|
05
|
VI
|
Probability
|
30
|
08
|
|
Total
|
240
|
80
|
|
Internal Assessment
|
|
20
Another thing to know is that CBSE has updated the class 12 maths syllabus for the 2022-23 exam session. Be sure to analyze the deleted syllabus before further attempting sample papers or previous year papers. You can check out the class 12 maths deleted syllabus below.
CBSE Class 12 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: Get CBSE 12th Maths Deleted Syllabus Here
Applied mathematics is another key subject in class 12 but it differs in syllabus and exam pattern. The CBSE class 12 applied maths syllabus is listed below.
CBSE Class 12 Applied Maths Syllabus 2022-2023 (PDF): Download Revised Curriculum Here
|
No.
|
Units
|
No. of Periods
|
Marks
|
I
|
Numbers, Quantification and Numerical Applications
|
30
|
11
|
II
|
Algebra
|
20
|
10
|
III
|
Calculus
|
50
|
15
|
IV
|
Probability Distributions
|
35
|
10
|
V
|
Inferential Statistics
|
10
|
05
|
VI
|
Index Numbers and Time-based data
|
30
|
06
|
VII
|
Financial Mathematics
|
50
|
15
|
VIII
|
Linear Programming
|
15
|
08
|
|
Total
|
240
|
80
|
|
Internal Assessment
|
|
20
CBSE Class 12 Maths Marking Scheme (2022-23)
CBSE also releases the marking scheme of exams and sample papers every year. Sample papers provide and idea of the exam blueprint and the unit wise distribution of the questions.
Students can also gauge the length of the exam and prepare accordingly so they don’t miss out on questions due to the clock running out.
Since the syllabus has been rationalised, the format of the sample papers has also been modified. You can check out the CBSE class 12 maths sample papers below.
CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Sample Paper 2022-23 Download PDF Here
The marking scheme reveals the answers and what are the most key points the examiner hopes to see in the answer sheet. You can read and download the marking scheme for CBSE Class 12 maths Exam 2023 below.
CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Marking Scheme 2022-23 Download PDF Here
Applied maths is a statistics heavy subject so it also requires practice, proper formula use and a clear understanding of the topics. The subject can get challenging for people without an affinity for aptitude. This is where sample papers come in. Solve the applied maths sample papers given below.
CBSE Class 12 Applied Maths Sample Paper 2022-23 Download PDF Here
