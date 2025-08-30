Difference Between Beside and Besides

The English language has many words that definitely look and sound similar but they carry different meanings. One of the most common confusion that arises between two words is "Beside" and "Besides". These two words are mostly same and the only difference is the alphabet S but they carry different meanings when used in a context.

Understanding the difference between these two words will not only improve your grammar but also make your writing and speaking clearer.

What is the Meaning of Beside?

The word “beside” is a preposition that means “next to” or “at the side of.” It is used when referring to the physical or figurative position of someone or something.

Examples: