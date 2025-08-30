Difference Between Beside and Besides

The English language has many words that definitely look and sound similar but they carry different meanings. One of the most common confusion that arises between two words is "Beside" and "Besides". These two words are mostly same and the only difference is the alphabet S but they carry different meanings when used in a context.
Understanding the difference between these two words will not only improve your grammar but also make your writing and speaking clearer.
What is the Meaning of Beside?
The word “beside” is a preposition that means “next to” or “at the side of.” It is used when referring to the physical or figurative position of someone or something.
Examples:
-
She sat beside her best friend during the ceremony.
-
The lamp is placed beside the bed.
-
He stood beside me in the photograph.
Here, beside clearly indicates location or position.
What is the Meaning of Besides?
The word “besides” has a different function. The word Besides can be used as both a preposition and adverb.
How is Besides Used As a Preposition?
Here are some examples as to how Besides is used as a Preposition:
-
Besides French, she can fluently speak English and Spanish
-
Besides writing, she is a talented musician.
How is Besides Used As an Adverb?
Here are some examples as to how Besides is used as an Adverb:
-
I don't feel like going out today; besides the weather is gloomy
-
He is quite young for this role and besides he lacks the required skills.
What are the Key Differences Between Beside and Besides?
The main confusion between the two words is because both of them are prepositions however, their meanings are not interchangeable.
|
Feature
|
Beside
|
Besides
|
Part of Speech
|
Preposition
|
Preposition and Adverb
|
Meaning
|
Means “next to” or “at the side of”
|
Means “in addition to” or “moreover”
|
Usage in a Sentence
|
Indicates location or position
|
Adds extra information, shows inclusion or exclusion
|
Example (Preposition)
|
She sat beside her brother.
|
Besides milk, we also need eggs and bread.
|
Example (Adverb)
|
– (Not used as adverb)
|
He is tired; besides, it’s too late to start now.
|
Interchangeable?
|
Cannot replace besides
|
Cannot replace beside
In conclusion, the words “beside” and “besides” may look similar, but they have very different uses. Knowing the correct usage can help in clear and effective communication.
