School Holiday on 15 October 2025 (Wednesday): Schools Closed Today in THESE States, Check Details Here

School Holiday 15th October, 2025: Several states across India have announced school closures on Wednesday, 15 October 2025, owing to regional festivals, religious observances, and state-level holidays. With the festive season of Diwali and Chhath Puja approaching, many schools are either shut for the day or preparing for an extended festive break. States such as Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka, and Bihar are observing holidays today for various reasons ranging from Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti to administrative closures and upcoming festival preparations. Why Are Schools Closed on 15 October 2025 ? The date 15 October 2025 marks Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti, a culturally significant day celebrated in several northern states including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. The day honors Maharaja Agrasen, a legendary king known for his principles of equality, kindness, and community welfare. Many schools, government offices, and educational institutions in these regions have declared a public holiday in recognition of this event.

Additionally, with Diwali 2025 just around the corner (from October 18 to 23), several states have already started giving preparatory leaves to students. This includes states where cultural events, cleanliness drives, and festive celebrations take place in schools before the official break begins. Statewise Details: Which States Have a School Holiday? Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan Schools in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan are closed today on the occasion of Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti 2025. The state governments and educational boards have officially declared this day as a holiday, recognizing the cultural and historical significance of Maharaja Agrasen. Students across government and private schools are enjoying a mid-week break, and some institutions may extend this into a long weekend, merging it with the upcoming Diwali holidays starting from October 18.

Karnataka In Karnataka, schools have already been closed since October 8, with the state government granting an extended leave till October 18, 2025. This 10-day break was announced due to administrative reasons linked to the statewide caste survey. As a result, all government schools remain shut, which conveniently overlaps with the upcoming Diwali festival period. Bihar In Bihar, while 15 October is not an official holiday across the state, several districts have given discretionary holidays due to preparations for Diwali and Chhath Puja: two of Bihar’s most celebrated festivals. Many schools are adjusting their schedules to accommodate the extended festive break that begins around October 18 and continues up to October 29, combining both Diwali and Chhath holidays. Maharashtra, Gujarat, and West Bengal

In Maharashtra, Gujarat, and West Bengal, there is no official school holiday on 15 October. However, schools in these states will remain closed during the Diwali vacation window between October 18 and October 23, which includes Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj. Some private schools may grant early leaves to students for festive preparations, especially in urban areas like Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata. Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have not declared a public holiday on 15 October 2025. Schools in these regions will continue regular classes and are expected to close only for Diwali, as per the official academic calendar. The main Diwali holiday for these southern states begins on October 20, extending for about three to four days.