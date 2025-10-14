Nano Banana Comes to Google Search, NotebookLM & Photos: Learn How to Use It Effectively

Google has now made even easier to work with images using Nano Banana, it is an advanced image editing model introduced in August as part of Gemini 2.5 Flash. Since its debut, Nano Banana has helped users generate over 5 billion images in the Gemini app. Now, Google is expanding its reach to Google Search, NotebookLM, and soon Google Photos, bringing creative image tools to platforms where people already explore, learn, and create. From enhancing your photos to generating contextual illustrations for learning, Nano Banana makes working with visuals smarter, faster, and more fun. Here is a complete guide on how to use Nano Banana effectively across these Google tools. Check out: Google Skills Launches Free Google AI Courses & Certificates, Check How to Access! How to Use Nano Banana in Google Search?

Nano Banana in Google Search lets you edit and transform images instantly using Google Lens. Follow these simple steps: 1. Open the Google app on your Android or iOS device. 2. Tap the Lens icon at the top of the search bar. 3. Take a new photo or select one from your gallery. 4. Tap the Create mode option. 5. Apply Nano Banana’s tools to enhance, transform, or stylize your image. 6. Save or share your edited image directly from the app. This makes it easy for students, educators, and creators to turn ordinary photos into creative visuals instantly. How to Use Nano Banana in NotebookLM? In NotebookLM, Nano Banana works in the background to make your learning experience more visual and interactive. Here’s how you can use it: 1. Open NotebookLM and access your notes or documents. 2. Navigate to Video Overviews of your material.

3. Choose one of the six new styles (like watercolor or anime) to make visuals more engaging. 4. Nano Banana can automatically generate illustrations based on your sources. 5. Use the Brief format to quickly summarize information with visuals for faster understanding. These features are perfect for quick insights, visual summaries, and enhancing educational content. How to Use Nano Banana in Google Photos? Google Photos will soon bring Nano Banana’s creative editing tools to your personal library. Steps to use it will likely include: 1. Open the Google Photos app. 2. Select a photo you want to edit. 3. Tap the Nano Banana edit option (will appear once the feature rolls out). 4. Apply styles or transformations to your image. 5. Save the final version or share it with others. This will allow users to enhance memories, create artwork, or experiment visually without switching apps.