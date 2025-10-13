Kerala DElEd Result 2025: Download 4th Semester Result at deledexam.kerala.gov.in; Direct link here

Key Points
- Kerala DElEd Result 2025 declared for Semester 4 Result 2025 today, October 13, 2025.
- Candidates can check their results online at deledexam.kerala.gov.in.
- Any discrepancies must be reported to the authorities immediately.
Kerala DElEd Result 2025: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, Office of The Commissioner of Government Examinations has released the Kerala DElEd Result 2025 today, October 13, 2025. Candidates will be able to check their result for Semester 4 online on the official website at deledexam.kerala.gov.in. Students will need to use their exam roll number to check their results online.
Kerala DElEd Result 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details related to Kerala DElEd Semester 4 Result 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Kerala DElEd Result 2025
|
Exam name
|
Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd)
|
Board name
|
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, Office of The Commissioner of Government Examinations
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
deledexam.kerala.gov.in
|
State
|
Kerala
|
Semester
|
4
|
Stream
|
Education
|
Log in credentials
|
Roll number
How to Check Kerala DElEd Result 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their semester 4 Kerala DElEd Result 2025:
- Visit the official website at deledexam.kerala.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the link for the ‘DElEd Semester 4 Result 2025’
- Enter your credentials and select your semester and session
- Click the 'Submit' button
- Kerala DElEd Semester 4 Marks Memo will appear
- Check your details and download the PDF for future reference
DIRECT LINK - Kerala DElEd Result 2025
Candidates can check their pass status and subject-wise marks and verify all details on their scorecard, including personal information and subject marks. In case of any discrepancies, candidates must report it immediately to the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan authorities.
