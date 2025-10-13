Kerala DElEd Result 2025: Download 4th Semester Result at deledexam.kerala.gov.in; Direct link here

Kerala DElEd Result 2025: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan, Office of The Commissioner of Government Examinations has released the Kerala DElEd Result 2025 today, October 13, 2025. Candidates will be able to check their result for Semester 4 online on the official website at deledexam.kerala.gov.in. Students will need to use their exam roll number to check their results online.

Kerala DElEd Result 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to Kerala DElEd Semester 4 Result 2025: