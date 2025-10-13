UP Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet Expected Soon at upmsp.edu.in. Check Important Details Here

The following table carries the important details related to UP Board Class 10th, 12th Exams 2026:

UP Board Date Sheet 2026 : The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the UP Board Class 10, 12 Examination dates soon . Candidates will need to visit the official UP Board website at upmsp.edu.in to check the official schedule. The datesheet will be available in PDF format and students will be able to check the dates online without credentials.

How to Check UPMSP 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the UP Board Class 10th and 12th time table:

Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in On the homepage, click on the link for Class 10/ 12 date sheet 2026 Check and download the PDF for exam use

Important Details on UP Board Date Sheet 2026

Candidates must check the following details to be mentioned on the UP Board date sheet 2026:

Subject-wise names

Subject codes

Exam dates

Exam timings

Exam Instructions

Candidates are advised to reach out to the officials via the contact information provided online on the official website for any discrepancies or grievances.

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.