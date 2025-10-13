RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

UP Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet Expected Soon at upmsp.edu.in. Check Important Details Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 13, 2025, 16:03 IST

UP Board Date Sheet 2026: The UPMSP will soon release the UP Board Class 10, 12 exam dates on upmsp.edu.in. The schedule will be available as a PDF for students to access online without credentials.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
UP Board Date Sheet 2026 will be released soon.
UP Board Date Sheet 2026 will be released soon.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • UP Board Date Sheet 2026 to be released soon.
  • Candidates can check UP Board Class 10, 12 exam dates on upmsp.edu.in.
  • The schedule will be available as a PDF online accessible without credentials.

UP Board Date Sheet 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the UP Board Class 10, 12 Examination dates soon. Candidates will need to visit the official UP Board website at upmsp.edu.in to check the official schedule. The datesheet will be available in PDF format and students will be able to check the dates online without credentials. 

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Exams 2026 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to UP Board Class 10th, 12th Exams 2026:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

UP Board Date Sheet 2026

Date sheet name (expected)

UP Board High School Time Table 2026

UP Board Intermediate Time Table 2026

Board name 

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

upmsp.edu.in

Format 

PDF

State 

Uttar Pradesh (UP)

Classes 

10

12

Exam shifts  

Morning 

Evening 

Exam date (tentative)

Practicals: January - February 2026

Theory: February - March 2026

How to Check UPMSP 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the UP Board Class 10th and 12th time table:

  1. Visit the official website at upmsp.edu.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the link for Class 10/ 12 date sheet 2026
  3. Check and download the PDF for exam use

Important Details on UP Board Date Sheet 2026

Candidates must check the following details to be mentioned on the UP Board date sheet 2026:

  • Subject-wise names
  • Subject codes
  • Exam dates
  • Exam timings
  • Exam Instructions

Candidates are advised to reach out to the officials via the contact information provided online on the official website for any discrepancies or grievances.

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.

Related Stories

https://www.jagranjosh.com/news 

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News