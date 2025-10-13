RPSC Assistant Engineer Answer Key 2025 Released rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Steps to Raise Objection Here

RPSC Assistant Engineer Answer Key 2025 Out: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam. The Commission had conducted the written exam for the Assistant Engineer posts from September 28 to 30, 2025 across the state. The provisional answer key pdf for various subjects including &General Knowledge & General Science, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering & Agriculture Engineering is available on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for these posts can download the answer key from the official website -https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

