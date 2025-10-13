RPSC Assistant Engineer Answer Key 2025 Released rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Steps to Raise Objection Here

RPSC Assistant Engineer Answer Key 2025 Out: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam. The Commission had conducted the written exam for the Assistant Engineer posts from September 28 to 30, 2025 across the state. The provisional answer key pdf for various subjects including &General Knowledge & General Science, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering & Agriculture Engineering is available on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for these posts can download the answer key from the official website -https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
You can access the direct link to download the answer key pdf given below-
RPSC AE Answer Key 2025 Download
The provisional answer key pdf for various subjects including &General Knowledge & General Science, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering & Agriculture Engineering is available on the official website.
|Subject
|Answer Key PDF Download Link
|General Knowledge & General Science
|Answer Key PDF Download Link
|Civil Engineering
|Answer Key PDF Download Link
|Electrical Engineering
|Answer Key PDF Download Link
|Mechanical Engineering
|Answer Key PDF Download Link
|Agriculture Engineering
|Answer Key PDF Download Link
How to Download RPSC Answer Key 2025?
Candidates can download the ansewr key with subjects name after following the steps given below.
- Step 1 : Visit the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) at - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- Step 2: Click on the link Press Note regarding Online Objection on Model Answer Key for Asst. Engineer Comb. Comp. Exam - 2024 (G.K. and G.S., Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Agriculture Engineering)on the home page.
- Step 3: You will have to choose the name of subjedt with pdf download link on the home page.
- Step 4: Click on the required answer key link and you will get the same in a new window.
- Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.
RPSC Assistant Engineer Answer Key 2025 Steps to Raise Objection
The Commission has uploaded the answer key for Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam exam on its official website with a process to raise objections for the same. Candidates can raise their objection in online mode through the link available on the official website after providing the login credentials. Candidates can raise their objections, if any, from October 15 to 17, 2025.
