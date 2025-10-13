RBI Grade B Admit Card 2025
WBJEEB JEPBN 2025 Admit Card Released; Download Hall Ticket at wbjeeb.nic.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 13, 2025, 16:47 IST

WBJEE JEPBN 2025 admit card is available for download on the official website. To download the hall ticket, candidates can login with the application number and date of birth. 

Key Points

  • Download WBJEEB JEPBN 2025 Admit Card using application number and password
  • WBJEEB JEPBN 2025 Admit Cards available at wbjeeb.nic.in
  • WBJEE JEPBN 2025 to be held on October 19

JEPBN Admit Card 2025: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the WBJEE JEPBN 2025 admit cards. Candidates appearing for the Post Basic BSc Nursing course entrance test to be held on October 19, 2025, can visit the official website of WBJEEB to download the hall ticket.

Candidates can login using the application number and date of birth to download the JEPBN hall ticket. The admit card will include details like candidate's name, exam schedule, exam centre address and exam day instructions. The JEPBN admit card 2025 is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre.

WBJEE JEPBN admit card 2025 is available for download on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can also download the JEPBN admit card through the direct link given here. 

WBJEE JEPBN Admit Card 2025 - Click Here

How to Download WBJEE JEPBN Admit Card 2025

The link to download JEPBN Admit Card 2025 is available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB

Step 2: Click on JEPBN Examination

Step 3: Click on the admit card link

Step 4: Enter the application number and date of birth

Step 5: Download the admit card for further reference

