JEPBN Admit Card 2025: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board has released the WBJEE JEPBN 2025 admit cards. Candidates appearing for the Post Basic BSc Nursing course entrance test to be held on October 19, 2025, can visit the official website of WBJEEB to download the hall ticket.

Candidates can login using the application number and date of birth to download the JEPBN hall ticket. The admit card will include details like candidate's name, exam schedule, exam centre address and exam day instructions. The JEPBN admit card 2025 is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre.

WBJEE JEPBN admit card 2025 is available for download on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates can also download the JEPBN admit card through the direct link given here.

WBJEE JEPBN Admit Card 2025 - Click Here