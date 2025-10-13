Where will Oklahoma’s Legends Tower Rank among America’s Tallest Buildings?

Tallest building in Oklahoma City: The skyline of the American heartland is on the verge of a dramatic transformation. Oklahoma City is planning to build the next tallest building in the United States, beating out New York and Chicago. The Legends Tower is the official name for this huge building, which will be the main attraction at the Boardwalk at Bricktown development. It will be an amazing 1,907 feet tall. If it is finished, it will be the tallest building in the United States, almost twice as tall as the Devon Energy Center, which is the tallest building in the city right now. But the journey to make this future tallest building in Oklahoma City is not over yet. To make sure this big idea comes to life, developers are working through a lot of technical and financial issues. It's a plan that has put Oklahoma skyscrapers in the spotlight around the world, bringing both excitement and a lot of doubt.

What will the Legends Tower's rank be among America's Tallest Buildings? The Legends Tower is designed to be the undisputed leader among America's tallest buildings. Its symbolic height of 1,907 feet honors the year Oklahoma became a state (1907). If built as planned, the tower would be: Rank #1 in the United States : It would be 131 feet taller than One World Trade Center in New York City, which is currently the tallest building in the United States.

Rank #6 in the World : It would be the sixth-tallest building in the world, joining a select group of supertalls from Asia and the Middle East, such as the Burj Khalifa.

Rank #1 in Oklahoma: The Devon Energy Center (844 feet) is the tallest building in Oklahoma City right now, but this one would be even taller. The Proposed Legend Tower, Courtesy - Wikipedia

This monumental project will effectively create a new standard for American height and architecture, potentially ending the decades-long dominance of coastal metropolises. List of Current Tallest Buildings in Oklahoma City The existing Oklahoma skyscrapers are dwarfed by the proposed height of the Legends Tower. The city's current skyline is anchored by buildings significantly shorter than the proposed structure. Here are the five tallest buildings in Oklahoma City as of today. They show how big the new Legends Tower OKC proposal would be: Rank Name of Skyscraper OKC Height (ft) Floors Year Built 1 Devon Energy Center 844 50 2012 2 BancFirst Tower 500 36 1971 3 First National Center 493 33 1931 4 BOK Park Plaza 433 27 2017 5 Oklahoma Tower 410 31 1982

Will the Tallest Building in the US Overcome Construction Skepticism? Even though the Oklahoma City Council gave the development the go-ahead for "unlimited height," many people are still skeptical, and there are real-world problems that need to be solved. People who don't like the project often point to two main reasons why it won't work: Tornado Alley Concerns It raises serious engineering questions to build a 1,907-foot glass tower in an area that is prone to strong tornadoes. Developers have told the public that the design includes a huge, strong concrete core that can handle the area's strong winds. Regulatory Delays (FAA) The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has said that the tower's height could be a "hazard to air navigation" because it is close to several regional airports. Matteson Capital, the company behind the project, has promised to work with the FAA, but the Legends Tower's final height may still need to be changed to meet federal safety standards.