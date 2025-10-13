NBA Preseason Schedule 2025: Global Games & Check How to Watch!

NBA Preseason 2025 Schedule: The wait is almost over as the 2025-26 NBA season is now officially in motion with its commencement on October 2, 2025. It started with international games in Abu Dhabi, with global exhibitions, evaluation of new rosters, and fresh matchups to set the tone for the regular season. The schedule includes global events such as the NBA China Games, NBAxNBL Melbourne Series, and NBA Canada Series. The preseason concludes on October 18, 2025, with the regular season tipping off on October 21, 2025.
Below is the updated 2025 preseason schedule, international games, and ways to watch, especially for fans in the U.K. and U.S.
Key Dates & Global Games
The 2025 preseason runs from 2 October to 17 October. The opening game features the Philadelphia 76ers vs. the New York Knicks in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The NBA pushes its global presence this year:
Australia hosts its first-ever NBA preseason games: the New Orleans Pelicans take on Melbourne United and South East Melbourne Phoenix on 3 and 5 October.
Other international stops include Puerto Rico, Canada, and China.
Domestically, some games will also take place at neutral U.S. venues, such as Timberwolves vs. Nuggets in San Diego and Suns vs. Lakers in Palm Desert.
(Source: NBA Preseason 2025 Schedule: Wikipedia)
How to Watch the 2025 Preseason?
If you want to watch the U.S. & International Broadcasts, then the options below will be helpful:
Most preseason games air on NBA TV and local regional networks, as confirmed by the FOX Sports
Select showcases will appear on ESPN or NBATV. ESPN is promoting doubleheaders featuring teams like the Cavaliers vs the Celtics and the Nuggets vs the Clippers.
Streaming Options
NBA League Pass will stream many preseason games globally.
Games on ESPN or NBATV can be streamed via YouTube TV, Fubo, or the ESPN app, as confirmed by the ESPN Press Room U.S.
For viewers in the UK, League Pass or streaming of U.S. network feeds (where rights permit) are the best bet.
What to Expect?
There are a lot of interesting matchups you can expect:
Roster testing over wins: Coaches will experiment with lineups, resting some stars, emphasising youth movement and depth.
Limited national coverage: Some games may only appear on local or league-stream platforms.
Load management: Star players often have restricted minutes, especially in games abroad or back-to-back scenarios.
Travel demands: International games increase logistical challenges, especially as teams cross time zones and long distances.
