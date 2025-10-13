NBA Preseason Schedule 2025: Global Games & Check How to Watch!

NBA Preseason 2025 Schedule: The wait is almost over as the 2025-26 NBA season is now officially in motion with its commencement on October 2, 2025. It started with international games in Abu Dhabi, with global exhibitions, evaluation of new rosters, and fresh matchups to set the tone for the regular season. The schedule includes global events such as the NBA China Games, NBAxNBL Melbourne Series, and NBA Canada Series. The preseason concludes on October 18, 2025, with the regular season tipping off on October 21, 2025.

Below is the updated 2025 preseason schedule, international games, and ways to watch, especially for fans in the U.K. and U.S.

Key Dates & Global Games

The 2025 preseason runs from 2 October to 17 October. The opening game features the Philadelphia 76ers vs. the New York Knicks in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The NBA pushes its global presence this year: