Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Live: Registration Ends Tomorrow; Direct link to Apply Here vbb.mic.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 10, 2025, 17:11 IST

The last date for candidates to register for Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 will close tomorrow, October 11, 2025. Schools interested in sending teams for the buildathon must register through the link available at vbb.mic.gov.in

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Live: Registration Last Date October 11
Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Live: Registration Last Date October 11

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registrations Close on October 11
  • Link to apply for Viksit Bharat 2025 available at vbb.mic.gov.in
  • Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 to be held on October 13

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration: Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 online registration process to close tomorrow, October 11, 2025. Schools interested in sending teams for the buildathon must complete the registration process through the link on the official website. Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 will be held on October 13, 2025.

The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, launched the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 on September 23, 2025, a nationwide innovation movement set to engage students from classes 6 -12 from schools across the country. Schools must submit the entries as photos pr videos which will be evaluated by a panel of experts. Top teams will be awarded prizes.

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration - Click Here

Also Read: Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Registrations Close Tomorrow, Apply at vbb.mic.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

Viksit Bharat Buildathon is organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog and All India Council for Technical Education. According to recent information provided by the ministry, the buildathon has received overwhelming responses from students across the country. The initiative has engaged participants from around 2.5 lakh schools, making it India’s largest-ever student innovation challenge and a significant step toward the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

LIVE UPDATES
  • Oct 10, 2025, 17:11 IST

    Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registrations Close Tomorrow

    The link for candidates to register for the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 will close tomorrow, October 11, 2025. Students interested in participating in the buildathon can submit their registrations and project details through the link available at vbb.mic.gov.in

  • Oct 10, 2025, 15:05 IST

    Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Awards for Winners

    A panel of experts will evaluate the entries. Top student teams will be awarded prizes and schools and students will receive long-term support through corporate adoption, mentorship, and resources to further strengthen their innovations. There will also be an Awards Pool of Rs. 1 Crore, with 10 National Level winners, 100 State level winners and 1000 District level winners.

  • Oct 10, 2025, 14:41 IST

    Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: How to Participate?

    • Eligibility: Participation is open to all school students from class 6-12, across India. Students must form a team of 3-5 members from same schools. Students can register with the help of their teachers. There is no restriction on the number of teams per school.
    • Registration of Team: Schools/teachers have to encourage students to form teams and then register their teams on the official Buildathon portal after which a unique registration ID will be generated for each team. The Registration Link for schools for Viksit Bharat Buildathon is - vbb.mic.gov.in
    • Selection of Theme: Each team will need to choose one out of the four Buildathon themes and identify any problem statement.
    • Brainstorm & Build: The team will ideate to solve community problems.
    • Prepare for Submission: Teams will be required to create a 2–5 minute video explaining the problem it is solving, the innovative solution/prototype they have created, how it works and its possible impact.
    • Submission: The project video/ summaries have to be submitted on the Portal within the submission window of Oct. 13 to Oct. 31, 2025
  • Oct 10, 2025, 14:26 IST

    Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Eligiblity for Participation

    Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 will be held on October 13, 2025. The last date for candidates to register for the buildathon is October 11, 2025. As per the notification provided, all school students from classes 6 to 12 are eligible to apply for the programme. Each team participating can have a minimum of 3 to 5 members from the same school.

  • Oct 10, 2025, 13:48 IST

    Viksit Bharat 2025 Registration Last Date Tomorrow

    The window for candidates to register for the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 will close tomorrow, October 11, 2025. Candidates interested in participating in the buildathon must visit the official website - vbb.mic.gov.in to register.

  • Oct 10, 2025, 13:13 IST

    Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Schedule

    Phase Activity Date
    Phase 1 Launch of Viksit Bharat Buildathon by Hon’ble Education Minister 23rd September 2025
    Phase 2 School-level innovation activities across 1.5 lakh+ schools (with mentor support) 23rd Sept – 12th Oct 2025
    Phase 3 National Live Buildathon inaugurated by Hon’ble Prime Minister at Vigyan Bhawan with 400 students; simultaneous innovation by 1 crore students nationwide 13th October 2025
    Phase 4 Submission of entries (photos & videos) by schools on the portal 14th – 31st October 2025
    Phase 5 Evaluation of entries by a panel of experts November 2025
    Phase 6 Announcement of Top 10,000 winners and corporate adoption of top schools December 2025
  • Oct 10, 2025, 12:56 IST

    Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Objectives

    The Buildathon will provide hands-on, experiential learning in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The buildathon will inspire students, promote self-reliance, indigenous innovation and sustainable growth, provide national and global platrform for students.

  • Oct 10, 2025, 12:31 IST

    VBB 2025 Last Date to Apply

    Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 registrations will close tomorrow. Schools are encouraged to register for the buildathon within the given deadline. It must be noted that there is no restriction on the number of teams eligible to participate.

  • Oct 10, 2025, 12:27 IST

    Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: vbb.mic.gov.in registration

    The nitiative by the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, is empowering students from Classes 6 to 12 to think, create, and innovate for a self-reliant and developed India.

  • Oct 10, 2025, 12:09 IST

    Viksit Bharat Buildathon Apply Online

    The Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 online registration window will close tomorrow, October 11. Students from classes 6 to 12 from schools across the country interested in participating in the event can register through the direct link given here

    Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration - Click Here

  • Oct 10, 2025, 11:59 IST

    Viksit Bharat Buildathon: Registration Date Extended to October 11

    The last date for candidates to submit the registrations for the Buildathon is October 11, 2025. Earlier, the last date to apply for the buildathon was October 6

  • Oct 10, 2025, 11:42 IST

    Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Themes for the Buildathon

    The Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 will be conducted on the following themes

    • Atmanirbhar Bharat
    • Swadeshi
    • Vocal for Local
    • Samriddh Bharat
  • Oct 10, 2025, 11:26 IST

    Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Awards for Winners

    A panel of experts will evaluate the entries, and the top student teams will be awarded prizes. These schools and students will receive long-term support through corporate adoption, mentorship, and resources to further strengthen their innovations. There will be an Awards Pool of Rs. 1 Crore, with 10 National Level winners, 100 State level winners and 1000 District level winners.

  • Oct 10, 2025, 11:12 IST

    Viksit Bharat Buildathon Registration: How to Participate

    • Eligibility:  Participation is open to all school students from classes 6-12 across India. Students must form a team of 3-5 members from the same school. Students can register with the help of their teachers. There is no restriction on the number of teams per school.
    • Registration of Teams:  Schools/teachers have to encourage students to form teams and then register their teams on the official Buildathon portal, after which a unique registration ID will be generated for each team. The Registration Link for schools for Viksit Bharat Buildathon is - vbb.mic.gov.in
    • Selection of Theme:  Each team will need to choose one of the four Buildathon themes and identify a problem statement.
    • Brainstorm & Build: The team will ideate to solve community problems.
    • Prepare for Submission: Teams will be required to create a 2–5 minute video explaining the problem it is solving, the innovative solution/prototype they have created, how it works and its possible impact.
    • Submission: The project video/ summaries have to be submitted on the Portal within the submission window of Oct. 13 to Oct. 31, 2025
  • Oct 10, 2025, 10:53 IST

    Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Key Features

    • Dedicated Portal: There is a national portal for registration and submission of final entries (ideas or prototypes)
    • Mode of Participation: A team of 3-5 students will participate in the Buildathon and submit entries (ideas/prototypes) in the form of videos. There will be no limit on the number of teams from a school.
    • Mentorship Support: Dedicated support will be provided by volunteers and mentors from Incubation Centres, Mentor of Change Network, Higher Education Institutions, and Corporations to help students build their projects at the school level.
    • National Live Event: A national-level virtual live streaming session will be organised, which shall be joined by all schools (6th to 12th standard).
    • Global Streaming: The event will be streamed on nationwide news and media channels.
    • Inclusive Spotlight: A Special spotlight will be given to schools from Aspirational Blocks, Tribal Regions, Frontier Villages, and Remote Areas.
    • District & State-Level Events: Schools will conduct Innovation activities. States are encouraged to organise community level innovation events inviting multiple schools and dignitaries.
    • Submission of Entries: Post-event, schools will submit videos of their innovation entries (Ideas or Prototypes).
  • Oct 10, 2025, 10:37 IST

    Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Timeline

    • Sept. 23, 2025: Launch of Viksit Bharat Buildathon by Hon’ble Minister for Education, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan
    • Sept. 23 – Oct. 11: Registrations for the event on the Portal
    • Oct. 11 – Oct. 12: Preparatory activities including team formation, registration, mentoring, organising brainstorming sessions, idea camps, and innovation circles to help students prepare, select themes and build solutions
    • Oct. 13: Nationwide Synchronised Live Buildathon across all schools via live    streaming
    • Oct. 13 – Oct. 31: Submission of entries by schools on the Portal
    • Nov. 1 – Dec. 31: Evaluation of entries by a panel of experts
    • Jan. 2026: Announcement and felicitation of top teams
  • Oct 10, 2025, 10:33 IST

    Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Key Takeaways

    • India's largest school hackathon engaging 1 crore students (classes 6-12) to build prototypes on themes of SwadeshiAtmanirbhar BharatVocal for Local, and Samriddh Bharat.
    • Live nationwide event on Oct. 13, 2025: Nationwide Synchronised Live Buildathon across all schools via live streaming
    • Awards Pool of Rs. 1 Crore, with 10 National Level winners, 100 State level winners and 1000 District level winners.
  • Oct 10, 2025, 10:31 IST

    Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registrations Close on October 11

    The Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 registration window will close on October 11, 2025. The link to register for the buildathon is available at vbb.mic.gov.in

