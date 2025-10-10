Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Live: Registration Ends Tomorrow; Direct link to Apply Here vbb.mic.gov.in

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration: Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 online registration process to close tomorrow, October 11, 2025. Schools interested in sending teams for the buildathon must complete the registration process through the link on the official website. Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 will be held on October 13, 2025.

The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, launched the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 on September 23, 2025, a nationwide innovation movement set to engage students from classes 6 -12 from schools across the country. Schools must submit the entries as photos pr videos which will be evaluated by a panel of experts. Top teams will be awarded prizes.

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration - Click Here

Also Read: Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Registrations Close Tomorrow, Apply at vbb.mic.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

Viksit Bharat Buildathon is organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog and All India Council for Technical Education. According to recent information provided by the ministry, the buildathon has received overwhelming responses from students across the country. The initiative has engaged participants from around 2.5 lakh schools, making it India’s largest-ever student innovation challenge and a significant step toward the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Keep Refreshing This Page for Latest Updates