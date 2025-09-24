Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Registrations Open, Check Details Here

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Union Minister for Education, Dharmendar Pradhan has launched the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025. The initiative has been launched to promote innovation, creativity and problem solving among students.

The event is organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI ayog and All India Council for Technical Education. The event is expected to engage more than 1 crore students fom 1.5 lakh schools scross the country.

Registrations for interested candidates is now open on the official website. The last date to register for the Buildathon is October 6, 2025. Candidates can visit the official website vbb.mic.gov.in to register. When registering, candidates must submit their initial idea or project concept.