Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Registrations Open, Check Details Here

Key Points
- Government has launched Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 for students
- Registrations open until October 6, 2025 at vbb.mic.gov.in
- Participation certificates for teams participating in the event
Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025: Union Minister for Education, Dharmendar Pradhan has launched the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025. The initiative has been launched to promote innovation, creativity and problem solving among students.
The event is organised by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI ayog and All India Council for Technical Education. The event is expected to engage more than 1 crore students fom 1.5 lakh schools scross the country.
Registrations for interested candidates is now open on the official website. The last date to register for the Buildathon is October 6, 2025. Candidates can visit the official website vbb.mic.gov.in to register. When registering, candidates must submit their initial idea or project concept.
The Buildathon focuses on Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local and Samriddh bharat. It aims to inspire creative thinking for national development, promote self-reliance and sustainable growth engaging schools in subchronised innovation and project India as a global innovation.
Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Schedule
The registration link will remain open until October 6, 2025. Participation certificates will also be provided to all the teams participating in the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025. Check the schedule below
|Event
|Dates
|
Preparation period
|
October 6 to October 13, 2025
|
Live synchronized innovation event
|
October 13, 2025
|
Final submission window
|
October 13 to October 31, 2025
|
Evaluation period
|
November 1 to December 31, 2025
|
Result and felicitation
|
January 2026
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation