Year Laureates Discovery / Contribution

2025 Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, Omar M. Yaghi for the development of metal-organic frameworks

2024 David Baker, Demis Hassabis, John Jumper for computational protein design and protein structure prediction

2023 Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, Aleksey Yekimov for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots

2022 Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal, K. Barry Sharpless for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry

2021 Benjamin List, David W.C. MacMillan for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis

2020 Emmanuelle Charpentier, Jennifer A. Doudna for the development of a method for genome editing

2019 John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham, Akira Yoshino for the development of lithium-ion batteries

2018 Frances H. Arnold, George P. Smith, Sir Gregory P. Winter for the directed evolution of enzymes and the phage display of peptides and antibodies

2017 Jacques Dubochet, Joachim Frank, Richard Henderson for developing cryo-electron microscopy for the high-resolution structure determination of biomolecules in solution

2016 Jean-Pierre Sauvage, Sir J. Fraser Stoddart, Bernard L. Feringa for the design and synthesis of molecular machines

2015 Tomas Lindahl, Paul Modrich, Aziz Sancar for mechanistic studies of DNA repair

2014 Eric Betzig, Stefan W. Hell, William E. Moerner for the development of super-resolved fluorescence microscopy

2013 Martin Karplus, Michael Levitt, Arieh Warshel for the development of multiscale models for complex chemical systems

2012 Robert J. Lefkowitz, Brian Kobilka for studies of G-protein-coupled receptors

2011 Dan Shechtman for the discovery of quasicrystals

2010 Richard F. Heck, Ei-ichi Negishi, Akira Suzuki for palladium-catalyzed cross couplings in organic synthesis

2009 Venkatraman Ramakrishnan, Thomas A. Steitz, Ada E. Yonath for studies of the structure and function of the ribosome

2008 Osamu Shimomura, Martin Chalfie, Roger Y. Tsien for the discovery and development of the green fluorescent protein, GFP

2007 Gerhard Ertl for his studies of chemical processes on solid surfaces

2006 Roger D. Kornberg for his studies of the molecular basis of eukaryotic transcription

2005 Yves Chauvin, Robert H. Grubbs, Richard R. Schrock for the development of the metathesis method in organic synthesis

2004 Aaron Ciechanover, Avram Hershko, Irwin Rose for the discovery of ubiquitin-mediated protein degradation

2003 Peter Agre, Roderick MacKinnon for discoveries concerning channels in cell membranes

2002 John B. Fenn, Koichi Tanaka, Kurt Wüthrich for the development of methods for identification and structure analyses of biological macromolecules

2001 William Knowles, Ryoji Noyori, K. Barry Sharpless for work on chirally catalysed hydrogenation and oxidation reactions

2000 Alan Heeger, Alan MacDiarmid, Hideki Shirakawa for the discovery and development of conductive polymers

1999 Ahmed Zewail for his studies of the transition states of chemical reactions using femtosecond spectroscopy

1998 Walter Kohn, John Pople for their development of density-functional theory and computational methods in quantum chemistry

1997 Paul D. Boyer, John E. Walker, Jens C. Skou for elucidation of the enzymatic mechanism underlying ATP synthesis and discovery of Na+,K+-ATPase

1996 Robert F. Curl Jr., Sir Harold Kroto, Richard E. Smalley for the discovery of fullerenes

1995 Paul J. Crutzen, Mario J. Molina, F. Sherwood Rowland for their work in atmospheric chemistry, particularly concerning ozone formation and decomposition

1994 George A. Olah for his contribution to carbocation chemistry

1993 Kary B. Mullis, Michael Smith for PCR invention and site-directed mutagenesis

1992 Rudolph A. Marcus for contributions to the theory of electron transfer reactions

1991 Richard R. Ernst for development of high-resolution NMR spectroscopy methodology

1990 Elias James Corey for his development of the theory and methodology of organic synthesis

1989 Sidney Altman, Thomas R. Cech for discovery of catalytic properties of RNA

1988 Johann Deisenhofer, Robert Huber, Hartmut Michel for determination of the three-dimensional structure of a photosynthetic reaction centre

1987 Donald J. Cram, Jean-Marie Lehn, Charles J. Pedersen for their development and use of molecules with structure-specific interactions

1986 Dudley R. Herschbach, Yuan T. Lee, John C. Polanyi for contributions concerning the dynamics of chemical elementary processes

1985 Herbert A. Hauptman, Jerome Karle for development of direct methods for determination of crystal structures

1984 Bruce Merrifield for methodology for chemical synthesis on a solid matrix

1983 Henry Taube for work on mechanisms of electron transfer reactions, especially in metal complexes

1982 Aaron Klug for development of crystallographic electron microscopy and structural elucidation of nucleic acid-protein complexes

1981 Kenichi Fukui, Roald Hoffmann for their theories concerning the course of chemical reactions

1980 Paul Berg, Walter Gilbert, Frederick Sanger for studies of the biochemistry of nucleic acids and determination of base sequences in nucleic acids

1979 Herbert C. Brown, Georg Wittig for development of boron- and phosphorus-containing reagents in organic synthesis

1978 Peter Mitchell for chemiosmotic theory of biological energy transfer

1977 Ilya Prigogine for contributions to non-equilibrium thermodynamics

1976 William Lipscomb for studies on boranes illuminating problems of chemical bonding

1975 John Cornforth, Vladimir Prelog for stereochemistry of enzyme-catalyzed reactions and organic molecules

1974 Paul J. Flory for achievements in the physical chemistry of macromolecules

1973 Ernst Otto Fischer, Geoffrey Wilkinson for pioneering work on organometallic sandwich compounds

1972 Christian Anfinsen, Stanford Moore, William H. Stein for work on ribonuclease and enzyme catalytic activity

1971 Gerhard Herzberg for knowledge of molecular structure, particularly free radicals

1970 Luis Leloir for discovery of sugar nucleotides and their role in carbohydrate biosynthesis

1969 Derek Barton, Odd Hassel for development of the concept of conformation and its application in chemistry

1968 Lars Onsager for discovery of reciprocal relations fundamental to thermodynamics of irreversible processes

1967 Manfred Eigen, Ronald G.W. Norrish, George Porter for studies of fast chemical reactions using short pulses of energy

1966 Robert S. Mulliken for work on chemical bonds and molecular orbital theory

1965 Robert B. Woodward for achievements in organic synthesis

1964 Dorothy Crowfoot Hodgkin for X-ray structure determinations of important biochemical substances

1963 Karl Ziegler, Giulio Natta for discoveries in the chemistry and technology of high polymers

1962 Max F. Perutz, John C. Kendrew for studies of structures of globular proteins

1961 Melvin Calvin for research on carbon dioxide assimilation in plants

1960 Willard F. Libby for development of carbon-14 dating method

1959 Jaroslav Heyrovsky for discovery and development of polarographic methods of analysis

1958 Frederick Sanger for work on the structure of proteins, especially insulin

1957 Lord Todd for work on nucleotides and nucleotide co-enzymes

1956 Sir Cyril Hinshelwood, Nikolay Semenov for researches into the mechanism of chemical reactions

1955 Vincent du Vigneaud for work on biochemically important sulphur compounds and synthesis of a polypeptide hormone

1954 Linus Pauling for research into the nature of the chemical bond and structure of complex substances

1953 Hermann Staudinger for discoveries in macromolecular chemistry

1952 Archer J.P. Martin, Richard L.M. Synge for invention of partition chromatography

1951 Edwin M. McMillan, Glenn T. Seaborg for discoveries in the chemistry of transuranium elements

1950 Otto Diels, Kurt Alder for discovery and development of the diene synthesis

1949 William F. Giauque for contributions in chemical thermodynamics at low temperatures

1948 Arne Tiselius for research on electrophoresis and adsorption analysis

1947 Sir Robert Robinson for investigations on plant alkaloids

1946 James B. Sumner, John H. Northrop, Wendell M. Stanley for discovery that enzymes can be crystallized and purification of enzymes and virus proteins

1945 Artturi Virtanen for research and inventions in agricultural and nutrition chemistry

1944 Otto Hahn for discovery of nuclear fission

1943 George de Hevesy for use of isotopes as tracers in the study of chemical processes

1939 Adolf Butenandt, Leopold Ruzicka for work on sex hormones and polymethylenes

1938 Richard Kuhn for work on carotenoids and vitamins

1937 Norman Haworth, Paul Karrer for investigations on carbohydrates, vitamin C, and carotenoids

1936 Peter Debye for work on molecular structure through dipole moments and X-ray diffraction

1935 Frédéric Joliot, Irène Joliot-Curie for synthesis of new radioactive elements

1934 Harold C. Urey for discovery of heavy hydrogen

1932 Irving Langmuir for discoveries and investigations in surface chemistry

1931 Carl Bosch, Friedrich Bergius for invention and development of chemical high pressure methods

1930 Hans Fischer for researches into haemin and chlorophyll and synthesis of haemin

1929 Arthur Harden, Hans von Euler-Chelpin for investigations on fermentation of sugar and fermentative enzymes

1928 Adolf Windaus for research into sterols and their connection with vitamins

1927 Heinrich Wieland for investigations of bile acids and related substances

1926 The Svedberg for work on disperse systems

1925 Richard Zsigmondy for demonstrating the heterogeneous nature of colloid solutions

1923 Fritz Pregl for invention of micro-analysis of organic substances

1922 Francis W. Aston for discovery of isotopes and the whole-number rule

1921 Frederick Soddy for contributions to the chemistry of radioactive substances and isotopes

1920 Walther Nernst for work in thermochemistry

1918 Fritz Haber for synthesis of ammonia from its elements

1915 Richard Willstätter for research on plant pigments, especially chlorophyll

1914 Theodore W. Richards for accurate determinations of atomic weights

1913 Alfred Werner for work on linkage of atoms in molecules and coordination chemistry

1912 Victor Grignard, Paul Sabatier for discovery of Grignard reagent and hydrogenation of organic compounds

1911 Marie Curie for discovery of radium and polonium and research on their compounds

1910 Otto Wallach for services to organic chemistry in alicyclic compounds

1909 Wilhelm Ostwald for work on catalysis and chemical equilibria

1908 Ernest Rutherford for investigations into the disintegration of elements

1907 Eduard Buchner for discovery of cell-free fermentation

1906 Henri Moissan for isolation of fluorine and the electric furnace

1905 Adolf von Baeyer for work on organic dyes and hydroaromatic compounds

1904 Sir William Ramsay for discovery of inert gases and their place in the periodic system

1903 Svante Arrhenius for electrolytic theory of dissociation

1902 Emil Fischer for work on sugar and purine syntheses