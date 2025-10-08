Key Points
- The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awards the Nobel Prize in Chemistry every year.
- Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi were the Nobel Prize winners for Chemistry in 2025.
- The Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded 117 times to 200 individuals for their discoveries.
Who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry? The Nobel Prize in Chemistry is one of the world’s most prestigious scientific honors. Since its start in 1901 by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, the prize has celebrated breakthroughs impacting science, medicine, and technology.
According to the Nobel Foundation, the prize recognizes achievements that benefit humanity and solve pressing global challenges. By 2025, the award has been bestowed 117 times on 200 individuals, highlighting advances from the discovery of chemical dynamics to the development of metal-organic frameworks.
Read on to know the List of Nobel Prize in Chemistry Winners from 1901 to 2025 with year, laureate names, and their groundbreaking scientific discoveries.
Who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2025?
The winners of the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 2025 was announced on 08 October 2025. The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi.
-
Their pioneering work on metal–organic frameworks led to new approaches for storing gases and catalysis, benefiting both industry and environmental research.
-
The Nobel Committee praised their achievements, saying it opened new opportunities for solving major chemical challenges.
List of Nobel Prize in Chemistry Winners From 1901 Till 2025
The List of Nobel Prize Winners in Chemistry From 1901 Till 2025 table below shows all the Nobel Prize winners, including the year they won and the groundbreaking discoveries that led to the award.
|
Year
|
Laureates
|
Discovery / Contribution
|
2025
|
Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, Omar M. Yaghi
|
for the development of metal-organic frameworks
|
2024
|
David Baker, Demis Hassabis, John Jumper
|
for computational protein design and protein structure prediction
|
2023
|
Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus, Aleksey Yekimov
|
for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots
|
2022
|
Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal, K. Barry Sharpless
|
for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry
|
2021
|
Benjamin List, David W.C. MacMillan
|
for the development of asymmetric organocatalysis
|
2020
|
Emmanuelle Charpentier, Jennifer A. Doudna
|
for the development of a method for genome editing
|
2019
|
John B. Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham, Akira Yoshino
|
for the development of lithium-ion batteries
|
2018
|
Frances H. Arnold, George P. Smith, Sir Gregory P. Winter
|
for the directed evolution of enzymes and the phage display of peptides and antibodies
|
2017
|
Jacques Dubochet, Joachim Frank, Richard Henderson
|
for developing cryo-electron microscopy for the high-resolution structure determination of biomolecules in solution
|
2016
|
Jean-Pierre Sauvage, Sir J. Fraser Stoddart, Bernard L. Feringa
|
for the design and synthesis of molecular machines
|
2015
|
Tomas Lindahl, Paul Modrich, Aziz Sancar
|
for mechanistic studies of DNA repair
|
2014
|
Eric Betzig, Stefan W. Hell, William E. Moerner
|
for the development of super-resolved fluorescence microscopy
|
2013
|
Martin Karplus, Michael Levitt, Arieh Warshel
|
for the development of multiscale models for complex chemical systems
|
2012
|
Robert J. Lefkowitz, Brian Kobilka
|
for studies of G-protein-coupled receptors
|
2011
|
Dan Shechtman
|
for the discovery of quasicrystals
|
2010
|
Richard F. Heck, Ei-ichi Negishi, Akira Suzuki
|
for palladium-catalyzed cross couplings in organic synthesis
|
2009
|
Venkatraman Ramakrishnan, Thomas A. Steitz, Ada E. Yonath
|
for studies of the structure and function of the ribosome
|
2008
|
Osamu Shimomura, Martin Chalfie, Roger Y. Tsien
|
for the discovery and development of the green fluorescent protein, GFP
|
2007
|
Gerhard Ertl
|
for his studies of chemical processes on solid surfaces
|
2006
|
Roger D. Kornberg
|
for his studies of the molecular basis of eukaryotic transcription
|
2005
|
Yves Chauvin, Robert H. Grubbs, Richard R. Schrock
|
for the development of the metathesis method in organic synthesis
|
2004
|
Aaron Ciechanover, Avram Hershko, Irwin Rose
|
for the discovery of ubiquitin-mediated protein degradation
|
2003
|
Peter Agre, Roderick MacKinnon
|
for discoveries concerning channels in cell membranes
|
2002
|
John B. Fenn, Koichi Tanaka, Kurt Wüthrich
|
for the development of methods for identification and structure analyses of biological macromolecules
|
2001
|
William Knowles, Ryoji Noyori, K. Barry Sharpless
|
for work on chirally catalysed hydrogenation and oxidation reactions
|
2000
|
Alan Heeger, Alan MacDiarmid, Hideki Shirakawa
|
for the discovery and development of conductive polymers
|
1999
|
Ahmed Zewail
|
for his studies of the transition states of chemical reactions using femtosecond spectroscopy
|
1998
|
Walter Kohn, John Pople
|
for their development of density-functional theory and computational methods in quantum chemistry
|
1997
|
Paul D. Boyer, John E. Walker, Jens C. Skou
|
for elucidation of the enzymatic mechanism underlying ATP synthesis and discovery of Na+,K+-ATPase
|
1996
|
Robert F. Curl Jr., Sir Harold Kroto, Richard E. Smalley
|
for the discovery of fullerenes
|
1995
|
Paul J. Crutzen, Mario J. Molina, F. Sherwood Rowland
|
for their work in atmospheric chemistry, particularly concerning ozone formation and decomposition
|
1994
|
George A. Olah
|
for his contribution to carbocation chemistry
|
1993
|
Kary B. Mullis, Michael Smith
|
for PCR invention and site-directed mutagenesis
|
1992
|
Rudolph A. Marcus
|
for contributions to the theory of electron transfer reactions
|
1991
|
Richard R. Ernst
|
for development of high-resolution NMR spectroscopy methodology
|
1990
|
Elias James Corey
|
for his development of the theory and methodology of organic synthesis
|
1989
|
Sidney Altman, Thomas R. Cech
|
for discovery of catalytic properties of RNA
|
1988
|
Johann Deisenhofer, Robert Huber, Hartmut Michel
|
for determination of the three-dimensional structure of a photosynthetic reaction centre
|
1987
|
Donald J. Cram, Jean-Marie Lehn, Charles J. Pedersen
|
for their development and use of molecules with structure-specific interactions
|
1986
|
Dudley R. Herschbach, Yuan T. Lee, John C. Polanyi
|
for contributions concerning the dynamics of chemical elementary processes
|
1985
|
Herbert A. Hauptman, Jerome Karle
|
for development of direct methods for determination of crystal structures
|
1984
|
Bruce Merrifield
|
for methodology for chemical synthesis on a solid matrix
|
1983
|
Henry Taube
|
for work on mechanisms of electron transfer reactions, especially in metal complexes
|
1982
|
Aaron Klug
|
for development of crystallographic electron microscopy and structural elucidation of nucleic acid-protein complexes
|
1981
|
Kenichi Fukui, Roald Hoffmann
|
for their theories concerning the course of chemical reactions
|
1980
|
Paul Berg, Walter Gilbert, Frederick Sanger
|
for studies of the biochemistry of nucleic acids and determination of base sequences in nucleic acids
|
1979
|
Herbert C. Brown, Georg Wittig
|
for development of boron- and phosphorus-containing reagents in organic synthesis
|
1978
|
Peter Mitchell
|
for chemiosmotic theory of biological energy transfer
|
1977
|
Ilya Prigogine
|
for contributions to non-equilibrium thermodynamics
|
1976
|
William Lipscomb
|
for studies on boranes illuminating problems of chemical bonding
|
1975
|
John Cornforth, Vladimir Prelog
|
for stereochemistry of enzyme-catalyzed reactions and organic molecules
|
1974
|
Paul J. Flory
|
for achievements in the physical chemistry of macromolecules
|
1973
|
Ernst Otto Fischer, Geoffrey Wilkinson
|
for pioneering work on organometallic sandwich compounds
|
1972
|
Christian Anfinsen, Stanford Moore, William H. Stein
|
for work on ribonuclease and enzyme catalytic activity
|
1971
|
Gerhard Herzberg
|
for knowledge of molecular structure, particularly free radicals
|
1970
|
Luis Leloir
|
for discovery of sugar nucleotides and their role in carbohydrate biosynthesis
|
1969
|
Derek Barton, Odd Hassel
|
for development of the concept of conformation and its application in chemistry
|
1968
|
Lars Onsager
|
for discovery of reciprocal relations fundamental to thermodynamics of irreversible processes
|
1967
|
Manfred Eigen, Ronald G.W. Norrish, George Porter
|
for studies of fast chemical reactions using short pulses of energy
|
1966
|
Robert S. Mulliken
|
for work on chemical bonds and molecular orbital theory
|
1965
|
Robert B. Woodward
|
for achievements in organic synthesis
|
1964
|
Dorothy Crowfoot Hodgkin
|
for X-ray structure determinations of important biochemical substances
|
1963
|
Karl Ziegler, Giulio Natta
|
for discoveries in the chemistry and technology of high polymers
|
1962
|
Max F. Perutz, John C. Kendrew
|
for studies of structures of globular proteins
|
1961
|
Melvin Calvin
|
for research on carbon dioxide assimilation in plants
|
1960
|
Willard F. Libby
|
for development of carbon-14 dating method
|
1959
|
Jaroslav Heyrovsky
|
for discovery and development of polarographic methods of analysis
|
1958
|
Frederick Sanger
|
for work on the structure of proteins, especially insulin
|
1957
|
Lord Todd
|
for work on nucleotides and nucleotide co-enzymes
|
1956
|
Sir Cyril Hinshelwood, Nikolay Semenov
|
for researches into the mechanism of chemical reactions
|
1955
|
Vincent du Vigneaud
|
for work on biochemically important sulphur compounds and synthesis of a polypeptide hormone
|
1954
|
Linus Pauling
|
for research into the nature of the chemical bond and structure of complex substances
|
1953
|
Hermann Staudinger
|
for discoveries in macromolecular chemistry
|
1952
|
Archer J.P. Martin, Richard L.M. Synge
|
for invention of partition chromatography
|
1951
|
Edwin M. McMillan, Glenn T. Seaborg
|
for discoveries in the chemistry of transuranium elements
|
1950
|
Otto Diels, Kurt Alder
|
for discovery and development of the diene synthesis
|
1949
|
William F. Giauque
|
for contributions in chemical thermodynamics at low temperatures
|
1948
|
Arne Tiselius
|
for research on electrophoresis and adsorption analysis
|
1947
|
Sir Robert Robinson
|
for investigations on plant alkaloids
|
1946
|
James B. Sumner, John H. Northrop, Wendell M. Stanley
|
for discovery that enzymes can be crystallized and purification of enzymes and virus proteins
|
1945
|
Artturi Virtanen
|
for research and inventions in agricultural and nutrition chemistry
|
1944
|
Otto Hahn
|
for discovery of nuclear fission
|
1943
|
George de Hevesy
|
for use of isotopes as tracers in the study of chemical processes
|
1939
|
Adolf Butenandt, Leopold Ruzicka
|
for work on sex hormones and polymethylenes
|
1938
|
Richard Kuhn
|
for work on carotenoids and vitamins
|
1937
|
Norman Haworth, Paul Karrer
|
for investigations on carbohydrates, vitamin C, and carotenoids
|
1936
|
Peter Debye
|
for work on molecular structure through dipole moments and X-ray diffraction
|
1935
|
Frédéric Joliot, Irène Joliot-Curie
|
for synthesis of new radioactive elements
|
1934
|
Harold C. Urey
|
for discovery of heavy hydrogen
|
1932
|
Irving Langmuir
|
for discoveries and investigations in surface chemistry
|
1931
|
Carl Bosch, Friedrich Bergius
|
for invention and development of chemical high pressure methods
|
1930
|
Hans Fischer
|
for researches into haemin and chlorophyll and synthesis of haemin
|
1929
|
Arthur Harden, Hans von Euler-Chelpin
|
for investigations on fermentation of sugar and fermentative enzymes
|
1928
|
Adolf Windaus
|
for research into sterols and their connection with vitamins
|
1927
|
Heinrich Wieland
|
for investigations of bile acids and related substances
|
1926
|
The Svedberg
|
for work on disperse systems
|
1925
|
Richard Zsigmondy
|
for demonstrating the heterogeneous nature of colloid solutions
|
1923
|
Fritz Pregl
|
for invention of micro-analysis of organic substances
|
1922
|
Francis W. Aston
|
for discovery of isotopes and the whole-number rule
|
1921
|
Frederick Soddy
|
for contributions to the chemistry of radioactive substances and isotopes
|
1920
|
Walther Nernst
|
for work in thermochemistry
|
1918
|
Fritz Haber
|
for synthesis of ammonia from its elements
|
1915
|
Richard Willstätter
|
for research on plant pigments, especially chlorophyll
|
1914
|
Theodore W. Richards
|
for accurate determinations of atomic weights
|
1913
|
Alfred Werner
|
for work on linkage of atoms in molecules and coordination chemistry
|
1912
|
Victor Grignard, Paul Sabatier
|
for discovery of Grignard reagent and hydrogenation of organic compounds
|
1911
|
Marie Curie
|
for discovery of radium and polonium and research on their compounds
|
1910
|
Otto Wallach
|
for services to organic chemistry in alicyclic compounds
|
1909
|
Wilhelm Ostwald
|
for work on catalysis and chemical equilibria
|
1908
|
Ernest Rutherford
|
for investigations into the disintegration of elements
|
1907
|
Eduard Buchner
|
for discovery of cell-free fermentation
|
1906
|
Henri Moissan
|
for isolation of fluorine and the electric furnace
|
1905
|
Adolf von Baeyer
|
for work on organic dyes and hydroaromatic compounds
|
1904
|
Sir William Ramsay
|
for discovery of inert gases and their place in the periodic system
|
1903
|
Svante Arrhenius
|
for electrolytic theory of dissociation
|
1902
|
Emil Fischer
|
for work on sugar and purine syntheses
|
1901
|
Jacobus H. van 't Hoff
|
for discovery of the laws of chemical dynamics and osmotic pressure
(Source- Nobel Prize Org)
Conclusion
Since 1901, the Nobel Prize in Chemistry has recognized scientists whose work revolutionized the field, from chemical dynamics and radioactive elements to gene editing and advanced frameworks. The latest award in 2025 keeps this tradition alive, as Kitagawa, Robson, and Yaghi’s work continually influences future chemistry innovation and applications. Each laureate’s contribution demonstrates the Nobel Prize’s ongoing role in honoring research that shapes our world.
