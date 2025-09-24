CBSE Board Date Sheet 2025-2026: Check Tentative Subject-wise Exam Dates and Timing, Download PDF

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the comprehensive examination schedule for the 2026 Board Examinations, giving students ample time to prepare. This detailed timetable, released approximately five months prior to the start of the exams, provides crucial information for all students. This early release is intended to help students meticulously plan their study strategies and minimize pre-exam stress, enabling them to approach their board examinations with increased confidence and a clear path to academic success. As per the recently released schedule, the CBSE Secondary School Examination 2026 for Class 10 is slated to commence on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, and will conclude on March 18, 2026. Concurrently, the CBSE Senior School Certificate Examination 2026 for Class 12 will also begin on February 17, 2026, extending until April 4, 2026. The board has also confirmed that all examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be held in a single shift on each exam day, commencing promptly at 10:30 am.

— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) September 24, 2025 CBSE Class 10th Board Exam 2026 Complete Schedule The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the tentative complete schedule for the Class 10th Board Exams 2026. This detailed timetable provides students with all the necessary information regarding subject-wise exam dates, timings, and subject codes. Students are advised to carefully review this schedule to plan their studies and revision effectively. DAY & DATE TIME SUBJECT CODE SUBJECT NAME Tuesday, 17th February 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 041 Mathematics Standard 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 241 Mathematics Basic Wednesday, 18th February 2026 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 401 Retail 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 403 Security 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 404 Automotive 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 405 Introduction to Financial Markets 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 406 Introduction to Tourism 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 408 Agriculture 10:30 am to 12:30pm 409 Food Production 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 410 Front Office Operations 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 411 Banking & Insurance 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 413 Health Care 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 414 Apparel 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 415 Multi-Media 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 419 Data Science 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 420 Electronics & Hardware 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 421 Foundation Skill for Sciences 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 422 Design Thinking & Innovation Friday, 20th February 2026 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 407 Beauty & Wellness 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 412 Marketing & Sales 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 416 Multi Skill Foundation Course 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 418 Physical Activity Trainer Saturday, 21st February 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 101 English (Communicative) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 184 English (Language & Literature) Monday, 23rd February 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 018 French Tuesday, 24th February 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 003 Urdu Course-A 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 004 Punjabi 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 005 Bengali 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 600 Tamil 10:30 am to 01:30 pm — Marathi 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 010 Gujarati 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 011 Manipuri 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 089 Telugu – Telangana Wednesday, 25th February 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 086 Science Thursday, 26th February 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 064 Home Science Friday, 27th February 2026 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 165 Computer Applications 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 402 Information Technology 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 417 Artificial Intelligence Saturday, 28th February 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 119 Sanskrit (Communicative) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 122 Sanskrit 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 131 Rai 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 132 Gurung 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 133 Tamang 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 134 Sherpa 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 303 Urdu Course-B Monday, 2nd March 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 002 Hindi Course-A 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 085 Hindi Course-B Tuesday, 3rd March 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 017 Tibetan 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 020 German 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 076 National Cadet Corps 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 088 Bhoti 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 092 Bodo 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 093 Tangkhul 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 094 Japanese 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 095 Bhutia 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 096 Spanish 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 097 Kashmiri 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 098 Mizo 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 099 Bahasa Melayu 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 154 Elements of Business 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 254 Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy Thursday, 5th March 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 049 Painting Friday, 6th March 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 008 Sindhi 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 012 Malayalam 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 013 Odia 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 014 Assamese 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 015 Kannada 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 091 Kokborok Saturday, 7th March 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 087 Social Science Monday, 9th March 2026 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 007 Telugu 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 016 Arabic 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 021 Russian 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 023 Persian 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 024 Nepali 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 025 Limbo 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 026 Lepcha 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 031 Carnatic Music (Vocal) 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 032 Carnatic Music (Mel. Ins.) 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 033 Carnatic Music (Per. Ins.) 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 034 Hindustani Music (Vocal) 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 035 Hindustani Music (Mel. Ins.) 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 036 Hindustani Music (Per. Ins.) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 136 Thai

CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2026 Complete Schedule The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the tentative complete schedule for the Class 12th Board Exams 2026. This detailed timetable provides students with all the necessary information regarding subject-wise exam dates, timings, and subject codes. Students are advised to carefully review this schedule to plan their studies and revision effectively. Date Time Subject Code Subject 17 Feb 2026 (Tue) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 045, 066, 825, 826 Biotechnology; Entrepreneurship; Shorthand (English); Shorthand (Hindi) 18 Feb 2026 (Wed) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 48 Physical Education 19 Feb 2026 (Thu) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 046, 057, 058, 059, 060, 061, 816, 823 Engineering Graphics; Bharatanatyam; Kuchipudi; Odissi; Manipuri; Kathakali; Horticulture; Cost Accounting 20 Feb 2026 (Fri) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 42 Physics 21 Feb 2026 (Sat) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 054, 833 Business Studies; Business Administration 23 Feb 2026 (Mon) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 37 Psychology 24 Feb 2026 (Tue) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 837 Fashion Studies 25 Feb 2026 (Wed) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 804, 817 Automotive; Typography & Computer Application 26 Feb 2026 (Thu) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 29 Geography 27 Feb 2026 (Fri) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 049, 050, 051, 052 Painting; Graphics; Sculpture; Applied Art (Commercial Art) 28 Feb 2026 (Sat) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 43 Chemistry 02 Mar 2026 (Mon) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 003, 022, 031, 032, 033, 056, 303, 810, 814, 818, 819 Urdu Elective; Sanskrit Elective; Carnatic Music (Vocal/Mel/Per); Kathak; Urdu Core; Front Office Operations; Insurance; Geospatial Technology; Electrical Technology 03 Mar 2026 (Tue) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 74 Legal Studies 05 Mar 2026 (Thu) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 835, 848 Mass Media Studies; Design Thinking & Innovation 06 Mar 2026 (Fri) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 035, 036, 813, 830, 847 Hindustani Music (Mel/Per); Health Care; Design; Electronics & Hardware 07 Mar 2026 (Sat) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 841 Yoga 09 Mar 2026 (Mon) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 041, 241 Mathematics; Applied Mathematics 10 Mar 2026 (Tue) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 809, 824, 836, 842 Food Production; Office Procedures & Practices; Library & Information Science; Early Childhood Care & Education 11 Mar 2026 (Wed) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 34 Hindustani Music Vocal 12 Mar 2026 (Thu) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 001 / 301 English Elective / English Core 13 Mar 2026 (Fri) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 806, 827 Tourism; Air-conditioning & Refrigeration 14 Mar 2026 (Sat) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 64 Home Science 16 Mar 2026 (Mon) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 002 / 302 Hindi Elective / Hindi Core 17 Mar 2026 (Tue) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 104–198 (various) Punjabi; Bengali; Tamil; Telugu; Sindhi; Marathi; Gujarati; Manipuri; Malayalam; Odia; Assamese; Kannada; Arabic; Tibetan; German; Russian; Persian; Nepali; Limboo; Lepcha; Telugu (Telangana); Bodo; Tangkhul; Japanese; Bhutia; Spanish; Kashmiri; Mizo 18 Mar 2026 (Wed) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 30 Economics 19 Mar 2026 (Thu) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 845 Physical Activity Trainer 20 Mar 2026 (Fri) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 812 Marketing 23 Mar 2026 (Mon) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 28 Political Science 24 Mar 2026 (Tue) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 807, 843 Beauty & Wellness; Artificial Intelligence 25 Mar 2026 (Wed) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 065, 083, 802 Informatics Practices; Computer Science; Information Technology 27 Mar 2026 (Fri) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 44 Biology 28 Mar 2026 (Sat) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 55 Accountancy 30 Mar 2026 (Mon) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 27 History 01 Apr 2026 (Wed) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 805, 808, 828, 831 Financial Market Management; Agriculture; Medical Diagnostics; Salesmanship 02 Apr 2026 (Thu) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 076, 834 National Cadet Corps (NCC); Food Nutrition & Dietetics 04 Apr 2026 (Sat) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 39 Sociology 06 Apr 2026 (Mon) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 073, 188, 191, 811, 820 Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India; Bhoti; Kokborok; Banking; Electronics Technology 07 Apr 2026 (Tue) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 803 Web Application 08 Apr 2026 (Wed) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 118, 801, 822, 829 French; Retail; Taxation; Textile Design 09 Apr 2026 (Thu) 10:30 am to 01:30 pm 322, 821, 844 Sanskrit Core; Multi-media; Data Science

Important Note: CBSE has clarified that these date sheets are tentative. The final date sheets will be published after schools submit the final list of candidates. To download the complete CBSE Class 10, 12 Date sheet students can click on the link below and check out the complete details. How to Download CBSE Board Date Sheet 2026 Students can easily access and download the official CBSE Board Date Sheet 2026 by following a few simple steps. Step 1: Visit the Official

Click on the 'CBSE Class 10 and 12 Date Sheet 2026' link. Step 3: Download and Print The date sheet will open as a PDF.

Download and save it.

Print a copy for your records.