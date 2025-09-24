CBSE Board Date Sheet 2025-2026: Check Tentative Subject-wise Exam Dates and Timing, Download PDF

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the comprehensive examination schedule for the 2026 Board Examinations, giving students ample time to prepare. This detailed timetable, released approximately five months prior to the start of the exams, provides crucial information for all students. This early release is intended to help students meticulously plan their study strategies and minimize pre-exam stress, enabling them to approach their board examinations with increased confidence and a clear path to academic success.
As per the recently released schedule, the CBSE Secondary School Examination 2026 for Class 10 is slated to commence on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, and will conclude on March 18, 2026. Concurrently, the CBSE Senior School Certificate Examination 2026 for Class 12 will also begin on February 17, 2026, extending until April 4, 2026. The board has also confirmed that all examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be held in a single shift on each exam day, commencing promptly at 10:30 am.
CBSE Class 10th Board Exam 2026 Complete Schedule
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the tentative complete schedule for the Class 10th Board Exams 2026. This detailed timetable provides students with all the necessary information regarding subject-wise exam dates, timings, and subject codes. Students are advised to carefully review this schedule to plan their studies and revision effectively.
|
DAY & DATE
|
TIME
|
SUBJECT CODE
|
SUBJECT NAME
|
Tuesday, 17th February 2026
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
041
|
Mathematics Standard
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
241
|
Mathematics Basic
|
Wednesday, 18th February 2026
|
10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
401
|
Retail
|
10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
403
|
Security
|
10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
404
|
Automotive
|
10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
405
|
Introduction to Financial Markets
|
10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
406
|
Introduction to Tourism
|
10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
408
|
Agriculture
|
10:30 am to 12:30pm
|
409
|
Food Production
|
10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
410
|
Front Office Operations
|
10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
411
|
Banking & Insurance
|
10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
413
|
Health Care
|
10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
414
|
Apparel
|
10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
415
|
Multi-Media
|
10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
419
|
Data Science
|
10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
420
|
Electronics & Hardware
|
10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
421
|
Foundation Skill for Sciences
|
10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
422
|
Design Thinking & Innovation
|
Friday, 20th February 2026
|
10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
407
|
Beauty & Wellness
|
10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
412
|
Marketing & Sales
|
10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
416
|
Multi Skill Foundation Course
|
10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
418
|
Physical Activity Trainer
|
Saturday, 21st February 2026
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
101
|
English (Communicative)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
184
|
English (Language & Literature)
|
Monday, 23rd February 2026
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
018
|
French
|
Tuesday, 24th February 2026
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
003
|
Urdu Course-A
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
004
|
Punjabi
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
005
|
Bengali
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
600
|
Tamil
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
—
|
Marathi
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
010
|
Gujarati
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
011
|
Manipuri
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
089
|
Telugu – Telangana
|
Wednesday, 25th February 2026
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
086
|
Science
|
Thursday, 26th February 2026
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
064
|
Home Science
|
Friday, 27th February 2026
|
10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
165
|
Computer Applications
|
10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
402
|
Information Technology
|
10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
417
|
Artificial Intelligence
|
Saturday, 28th February 2026
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
119
|
Sanskrit (Communicative)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
122
|
Sanskrit
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
131
|
Rai
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
132
|
Gurung
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
133
|
Tamang
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
134
|
Sherpa
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
303
|
Urdu Course-B
|
Monday, 2nd March 2026
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
002
|
Hindi Course-A
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
085
|
Hindi Course-B
|
Tuesday, 3rd March 2026
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
017
|
Tibetan
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
020
|
German
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
076
|
National Cadet Corps
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
088
|
Bhoti
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
092
|
Bodo
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
093
|
Tangkhul
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
094
|
Japanese
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
095
|
Bhutia
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
096
|
Spanish
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
097
|
Kashmiri
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
098
|
Mizo
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
099
|
Bahasa Melayu
|
10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
154
|
Elements of Business
|
10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
254
|
Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy
|
Thursday, 5th March 2026
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
049
|
Painting
|
Friday, 6th March 2026
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
008
|
Sindhi
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
012
|
Malayalam
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
013
|
Odia
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
014
|
Assamese
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
015
|
Kannada
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
091
|
Kokborok
|
Saturday, 7th March 2026
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
087
|
Social Science
|
Monday, 9th March 2026
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
007
|
Telugu
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
016
|
Arabic
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
021
|
Russian
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
023
|
Persian
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
024
|
Nepali
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
025
|
Limbo
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
026
|
Lepcha
|
10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
031
|
Carnatic Music (Vocal)
|
10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
032
|
Carnatic Music (Mel. Ins.)
|
10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
033
|
Carnatic Music (Per. Ins.)
|
10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
034
|
Hindustani Music (Vocal)
|
10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
035
|
Hindustani Music (Mel. Ins.)
|
10:30 am to 12:30 pm
|
036
|
Hindustani Music (Per. Ins.)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
136
|
Thai
Check - CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026
CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2026 Complete Schedule
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the tentative complete schedule for the Class 12th Board Exams 2026. This detailed timetable provides students with all the necessary information regarding subject-wise exam dates, timings, and subject codes. Students are advised to carefully review this schedule to plan their studies and revision effectively.
|
Date
|
Time
|
Subject Code
|
Subject
|
17 Feb 2026 (Tue)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
045, 066, 825, 826
|
Biotechnology; Entrepreneurship; Shorthand (English); Shorthand (Hindi)
|
18 Feb 2026 (Wed)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
48
|
Physical Education
|
19 Feb 2026 (Thu)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
046, 057, 058, 059, 060, 061, 816, 823
|
Engineering Graphics; Bharatanatyam; Kuchipudi; Odissi; Manipuri; Kathakali; Horticulture; Cost Accounting
|
20 Feb 2026 (Fri)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
42
|
Physics
|
21 Feb 2026 (Sat)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
054, 833
|
Business Studies; Business Administration
|
23 Feb 2026 (Mon)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
37
|
Psychology
|
24 Feb 2026 (Tue)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
837
|
Fashion Studies
|
25 Feb 2026 (Wed)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
804, 817
|
Automotive; Typography & Computer Application
|
26 Feb 2026 (Thu)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
29
|
Geography
|
27 Feb 2026 (Fri)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
049, 050, 051, 052
|
Painting; Graphics; Sculpture; Applied Art (Commercial Art)
|
28 Feb 2026 (Sat)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
43
|
Chemistry
|
02 Mar 2026 (Mon)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
003, 022, 031, 032, 033, 056, 303, 810, 814, 818, 819
|
Urdu Elective; Sanskrit Elective; Carnatic Music (Vocal/Mel/Per); Kathak; Urdu Core; Front Office Operations; Insurance; Geospatial Technology; Electrical Technology
|
03 Mar 2026 (Tue)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
74
|
Legal Studies
|
05 Mar 2026 (Thu)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
835, 848
|
Mass Media Studies; Design Thinking & Innovation
|
06 Mar 2026 (Fri)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
035, 036, 813, 830, 847
|
Hindustani Music (Mel/Per); Health Care; Design; Electronics & Hardware
|
07 Mar 2026 (Sat)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
841
|
Yoga
|
09 Mar 2026 (Mon)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
041, 241
|
Mathematics; Applied Mathematics
|
10 Mar 2026 (Tue)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
809, 824, 836, 842
|
Food Production; Office Procedures & Practices; Library & Information Science; Early Childhood Care & Education
|
11 Mar 2026 (Wed)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
34
|
Hindustani Music Vocal
|
12 Mar 2026 (Thu)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
001 / 301
|
English Elective / English Core
|
13 Mar 2026 (Fri)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
806, 827
|
Tourism; Air-conditioning & Refrigeration
|
14 Mar 2026 (Sat)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
64
|
Home Science
|
16 Mar 2026 (Mon)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
002 / 302
|
Hindi Elective / Hindi Core
|
17 Mar 2026 (Tue)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
104–198 (various)
|
Punjabi; Bengali; Tamil; Telugu; Sindhi; Marathi; Gujarati; Manipuri; Malayalam; Odia; Assamese; Kannada; Arabic; Tibetan; German; Russian; Persian; Nepali; Limboo; Lepcha; Telugu (Telangana); Bodo; Tangkhul; Japanese; Bhutia; Spanish; Kashmiri; Mizo
|
18 Mar 2026 (Wed)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
30
|
Economics
|
19 Mar 2026 (Thu)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
845
|
Physical Activity Trainer
|
20 Mar 2026 (Fri)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
812
|
Marketing
|
23 Mar 2026 (Mon)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
28
|
Political Science
|
24 Mar 2026 (Tue)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
807, 843
|
Beauty & Wellness; Artificial Intelligence
|
25 Mar 2026 (Wed)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
065, 083, 802
|
Informatics Practices; Computer Science; Information Technology
|
27 Mar 2026 (Fri)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
44
|
Biology
|
28 Mar 2026 (Sat)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
55
|
Accountancy
|
30 Mar 2026 (Mon)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
27
|
History
|
01 Apr 2026 (Wed)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
805, 808, 828, 831
|
Financial Market Management; Agriculture; Medical Diagnostics; Salesmanship
|
02 Apr 2026 (Thu)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
076, 834
|
National Cadet Corps (NCC); Food Nutrition & Dietetics
|
04 Apr 2026 (Sat)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
39
|
Sociology
|
06 Apr 2026 (Mon)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
073, 188, 191, 811, 820
|
Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India; Bhoti; Kokborok; Banking; Electronics Technology
|
07 Apr 2026 (Tue)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
803
|
Web Application
|
08 Apr 2026 (Wed)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
118, 801, 822, 829
|
French; Retail; Taxation; Textile Design
|
09 Apr 2026 (Thu)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
322, 821, 844
|
Sanskrit Core; Multi-media; Data Science
Important Note: CBSE has clarified that these date sheets are tentative. The final date sheets will be published after schools submit the final list of candidates.
To download the complete CBSE Class 10, 12 Date sheet students can click on the link below and check out the complete details.
CBSE Board Exams Date Sheet 2026: Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule Check Here
How to Download CBSE Board Date Sheet 2026
Students can easily access and download the official CBSE Board Date Sheet 2026 by following a few simple steps.
Step 1: Visit the Official CBSE Website
-
Go to cbse.gov.in.
Step 2: Locate the Date Sheet Link
-
Find the 'Latest @ CBSE' or 'Examinations' section.
-
Click on the 'CBSE Class 10 and 12 Date Sheet 2026' link.
Step 3: Download and Print
-
The date sheet will open as a PDF.
-
Download and save it.
-
Print a copy for your records.
The release of the date sheet well in advance of the examinations provides students with ample time to strategize their preparation. With the subject-wise dates and timings now confirmed, students can prioritize their studies, allocate sufficient time to each subject, and organize their revision schedules effectively. This early announcement aims to reduce exam-related stress and enable students to approach their board examinations with confidence and a clear roadmap for success. Regular checks on the official CBSE website are also advised for any potential updates or announcements regarding the examination schedule.
