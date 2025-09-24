CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet OUT!
CBSE Board Date Sheet 2025-2026: Check Tentative Subject-wise Exam Dates and Timing, Download PDF

By Anisha Mishra
Sep 24, 2025

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the timetable for the 2026 Board Examinations. Students can now access the comprehensive subject-wise schedule directly on the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in. This announcement provides crucial information for all students preparing for the upcoming exams, allowing them to plan their studies effectively.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the comprehensive examination schedule for the 2026 Board Examinations, giving students ample time to prepare. This detailed timetable, released approximately five months prior to the start of the exams, provides crucial information for all students. This early release is intended to help students meticulously plan their study strategies and minimize pre-exam stress, enabling them to approach their board examinations with increased confidence and a clear path to academic success.

As per the recently released schedule, the CBSE Secondary School Examination 2026 for Class 10 is slated to commence on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, and will conclude on March 18, 2026. Concurrently, the CBSE Senior School Certificate Examination 2026 for Class 12 will also begin on February 17, 2026, extending until April 4, 2026. The board has also confirmed that all examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be held in a single shift on each exam day, commencing promptly at 10:30 am.

CBSE Class 10th  Board Exam 2026 Complete Schedule

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the tentative complete schedule for the Class 10th Board Exams 2026. This detailed timetable provides students with all the necessary information regarding subject-wise exam dates, timings, and subject codes. Students are advised to carefully review this schedule to plan their studies and revision effectively.

DAY & DATE

TIME

SUBJECT CODE

SUBJECT NAME

Tuesday, 17th February 2026

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

041

Mathematics Standard

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

241

Mathematics Basic

Wednesday, 18th February 2026

10:30 am to 12:30 pm

401

Retail

10:30 am to 12:30 pm

403

Security

10:30 am to 12:30 pm

404

Automotive

10:30 am to 12:30 pm

405

Introduction to Financial Markets

10:30 am to 12:30 pm

406

Introduction to Tourism

10:30 am to 12:30 pm

408

Agriculture

10:30 am to 12:30pm

409

Food Production

10:30 am to 12:30 pm

410

Front Office Operations

10:30 am to 12:30 pm

411

Banking & Insurance

10:30 am to 12:30 pm

413

Health Care

10:30 am to 12:30 pm

414

Apparel

10:30 am to 12:30 pm

415

Multi-Media

10:30 am to 12:30 pm

419

Data Science

10:30 am to 12:30 pm

420

Electronics & Hardware

10:30 am to 12:30 pm

421

Foundation Skill for Sciences

10:30 am to 12:30 pm

422

Design Thinking & Innovation

Friday, 20th February 2026

10:30 am to 12:30 pm

407

Beauty & Wellness

10:30 am to 12:30 pm

412

Marketing & Sales

10:30 am to 12:30 pm

416

Multi Skill Foundation Course

10:30 am to 12:30 pm

418

Physical Activity Trainer

Saturday, 21st February 2026

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

101

English (Communicative)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

184

English (Language & Literature)

Monday, 23rd February 2026

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

018

French

Tuesday, 24th February 2026

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

003

Urdu Course-A

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

004

Punjabi

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

005

Bengali

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

600

Tamil

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Marathi

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

010

Gujarati

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

011

Manipuri

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

089

Telugu – Telangana

Wednesday, 25th February 2026

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

086

Science

Thursday, 26th February 2026

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

064

Home Science

Friday, 27th February 2026

10:30 am to 12:30 pm

165

Computer Applications

10:30 am to 12:30 pm

402

Information Technology

10:30 am to 12:30 pm

417

Artificial Intelligence

Saturday, 28th February 2026

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

119

Sanskrit (Communicative)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

122

Sanskrit

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

131

Rai

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

132

Gurung

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

133

Tamang

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

134

Sherpa

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

303

Urdu Course-B

Monday, 2nd March 2026

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

002

Hindi Course-A

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

085

Hindi Course-B

Tuesday, 3rd March 2026

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

017

Tibetan

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

020

German

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

076

National Cadet Corps

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

088

Bhoti

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

092

Bodo

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

093

Tangkhul

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

094

Japanese

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

095

Bhutia

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

096

Spanish

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

097

Kashmiri

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

098

Mizo

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

099

Bahasa Melayu

10:30 am to 12:30 pm

154

Elements of Business

10:30 am to 12:30 pm

254

Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy

Thursday, 5th March 2026

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

049

Painting

Friday, 6th March 2026

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

008

Sindhi

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

012

Malayalam

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

013

Odia

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

014

Assamese

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

015

Kannada

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

091

Kokborok

Saturday, 7th March 2026

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

087

Social Science

Monday, 9th March 2026

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

007

Telugu

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

016

Arabic

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

021

Russian

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

023

Persian

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

024

Nepali

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

025

Limbo

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

026

Lepcha

10:30 am to 12:30 pm

031

Carnatic Music (Vocal)

10:30 am to 12:30 pm

032

Carnatic Music (Mel. Ins.)

10:30 am to 12:30 pm

033

Carnatic Music (Per. Ins.)

10:30 am to 12:30 pm

034

Hindustani Music (Vocal)

10:30 am to 12:30 pm

035

Hindustani Music (Mel. Ins.)

10:30 am to 12:30 pm

036

Hindustani Music (Per. Ins.)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

136

Thai

 

CBSE Class 12th  Board Exam 2026 Complete Schedule

Date

Time

Subject Code

Subject

17 Feb 2026 (Tue)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

045, 066, 825, 826

Biotechnology; Entrepreneurship; Shorthand (English); Shorthand (Hindi)

18 Feb 2026 (Wed)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

48

Physical Education

19 Feb 2026 (Thu)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

046, 057, 058, 059, 060, 061, 816, 823

Engineering Graphics; Bharatanatyam; Kuchipudi; Odissi; Manipuri; Kathakali; Horticulture; Cost Accounting

20 Feb 2026 (Fri)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

42

Physics

21 Feb 2026 (Sat)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

054, 833

Business Studies; Business Administration

23 Feb 2026 (Mon)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

37

Psychology

24 Feb 2026 (Tue)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

837

Fashion Studies

25 Feb 2026 (Wed)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

804, 817

Automotive; Typography & Computer Application

26 Feb 2026 (Thu)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

29

Geography

27 Feb 2026 (Fri)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

049, 050, 051, 052

Painting; Graphics; Sculpture; Applied Art (Commercial Art)

28 Feb 2026 (Sat)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

43

Chemistry

02 Mar 2026 (Mon)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

003, 022, 031, 032, 033, 056, 303, 810, 814, 818, 819

Urdu Elective; Sanskrit Elective; Carnatic Music (Vocal/Mel/Per); Kathak; Urdu Core; Front Office Operations; Insurance; Geospatial Technology; Electrical Technology

03 Mar 2026 (Tue)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

74

Legal Studies

05 Mar 2026 (Thu)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

835, 848

Mass Media Studies; Design Thinking & Innovation

06 Mar 2026 (Fri)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

035, 036, 813, 830, 847

Hindustani Music (Mel/Per); Health Care; Design; Electronics & Hardware

07 Mar 2026 (Sat)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

841

Yoga

09 Mar 2026 (Mon)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

041, 241

Mathematics; Applied Mathematics

10 Mar 2026 (Tue)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

809, 824, 836, 842

Food Production; Office Procedures & Practices; Library & Information Science; Early Childhood Care & Education

11 Mar 2026 (Wed)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

34

Hindustani Music Vocal

12 Mar 2026 (Thu)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

001 / 301

English Elective / English Core

13 Mar 2026 (Fri)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

806, 827

Tourism; Air-conditioning & Refrigeration

14 Mar 2026 (Sat)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

64

Home Science

16 Mar 2026 (Mon)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

002 / 302

Hindi Elective / Hindi Core

17 Mar 2026 (Tue)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

104–198 (various)

Punjabi; Bengali; Tamil; Telugu; Sindhi; Marathi; Gujarati; Manipuri; Malayalam; Odia; Assamese; Kannada; Arabic; Tibetan; German; Russian; Persian; Nepali; Limboo; Lepcha; Telugu (Telangana); Bodo; Tangkhul; Japanese; Bhutia; Spanish; Kashmiri; Mizo

18 Mar 2026 (Wed)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

30

Economics

19 Mar 2026 (Thu)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

845

Physical Activity Trainer

20 Mar 2026 (Fri)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

812

Marketing

23 Mar 2026 (Mon)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

28

Political Science

24 Mar 2026 (Tue)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

807, 843

Beauty & Wellness; Artificial Intelligence

25 Mar 2026 (Wed)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

065, 083, 802

Informatics Practices; Computer Science; Information Technology

27 Mar 2026 (Fri)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

44

Biology

28 Mar 2026 (Sat)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

55

Accountancy

30 Mar 2026 (Mon)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

27

History

01 Apr 2026 (Wed)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

805, 808, 828, 831

Financial Market Management; Agriculture; Medical Diagnostics; Salesmanship

02 Apr 2026 (Thu)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

076, 834

National Cadet Corps (NCC); Food Nutrition & Dietetics

04 Apr 2026 (Sat)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

39

Sociology

06 Apr 2026 (Mon)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

073, 188, 191, 811, 820

Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India; Bhoti; Kokborok; Banking; Electronics Technology

07 Apr 2026 (Tue)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

803

Web Application

08 Apr 2026 (Wed)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

118, 801, 822, 829

French; Retail; Taxation; Textile Design

09 Apr 2026 (Thu)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

322, 821, 844

Sanskrit Core; Multi-media; Data Science

Important Note: CBSE has clarified that these date sheets are tentative. The final date sheets will be published after schools submit the final list of candidates. 

To download the complete CBSE Class 10, 12 Date sheet students can click on the link below and check out the complete details. 

CBSE Board Exams Date Sheet 2026: Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule Check Here

How to Download CBSE Board Date Sheet 2026

Students can easily access and download the official CBSE Board Date Sheet 2026 by following a few simple steps. 

Step 1: Visit the Official CBSE Website

  • Go to cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Locate the Date Sheet Link

  • Find the 'Latest @ CBSE' or 'Examinations' section.

  • Click on the 'CBSE Class 10 and 12 Date Sheet 2026' link.

Step 3: Download and Print

  • The date sheet will open as a PDF.

  • Download and save it.

  • Print a copy for your records.

The release of the date sheet well in advance of the examinations provides students with ample time to strategize their preparation. With the subject-wise dates and timings now confirmed, students can prioritize their studies, allocate sufficient time to each subject, and organize their revision schedules effectively. This early announcement aims to reduce exam-related stress and enable students to approach their board examinations with confidence and a clear roadmap for success. Regular checks on the official CBSE website are also advised for any potential updates or announcements regarding the examination schedule.

