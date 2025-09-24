CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2026: Check Tentative CBSE Board Class 12 Exam Dates and Timing, Download PDF

CBSE Class 12th Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the tentative datesheet for Class 12 board examinations 2026, offering students a clear roadmap for preparation. According to the board’s notification, the exams are scheduled to begin from 17 February 2026, with streams including Science, Commerce, and Humanities. The datesheet is tentative and may be revised based on logistical requirements and the final submission of student lists from schools.
With over 25 lakh students expected to appear for Class 12 exams, this early release helps both students and schools plan their preparation, revision, and evaluation schedules effectively. The board is also implementing reforms such as dual exam opportunities and extended exam windows to reduce stress and provide flexibility.
Big Update from #CBSE— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) September 24, 2025
Tentative Date Sheets for Class X & XII 2026
MORE details at https://t.co/Mgv75k9CQ6 pic.twitter.com/SAqQFVoChW
CBSE Class 12th Exam 2026: Key Highlights
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Board
|
CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education)
|
Class
|
12
|
Exam
|
Board Exam CBSE 12th
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Tentative Exam Dates
|
17 February – 15 July 2026
|
Streams Covered
|
Science, Commerce, Humanities
|
Exam Duration
|
3 hours for theory subjects
|
Dual Exam Window
|
Optional improvement/re-exam phase planned to reduce exam stress
|
Number of Students
|
Approximately 25 lakh candidates across India and abroad
Note: These dates are tentative. Final dates may change based on logistics, school LOC submissions, and CBSE approvals.
CBSE 12th Tentative Exam Dates 2025-26
Check the table below to get the Exact Tentative Exam Dates for CBSE Class 12th Exam 2026:
|
Date
|
Time
|
Subject
|
17 Feb 2026 (Tue)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Biotechnology; Entrepreneurship; Shorthand (English); Shorthand (Hindi)
|
18 Feb 2026 (Wed)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Physical Education
|
19 Feb 2026 (Thu)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Engineering Graphics; Bharatanatyam; Kuchipudi; Odissi; Manipuri; Kathakali; Horticulture; Cost Accounting
|
20 Feb 2026 (Fri)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Physics
|
21 Feb 2026 (Sat)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Business Studies; Business Administration
|
23 Feb 2026 (Mon)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Psychology
|
24 Feb 2026 (Tue)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Fashion Studies
|
25 Feb 2026 (Wed)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Automotive; Typography & Computer Application
|
26 Feb 2026 (Thu)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Geography
|
27 Feb 2026 (Fri)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Painting; Graphics; Sculpture; Applied Art (Commercial Art)
|
28 Feb 2026 (Sat)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Chemistry
|
02 Mar 2026 (Mon)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Urdu Elective; Sanskrit Elective; Carnatic Music (Vocal/Mel/Per); Kathak; Urdu Core; Front Office Operations; Insurance; Geospatial Technology; Electrical Technology
|
03 Mar 2026 (Tue)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Legal Studies
|
05 Mar 2026 (Thu)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Mass Media Studies; Design Thinking & Innovation
|
06 Mar 2026 (Fri)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Hindustani Music (Mel/Per); Health Care; Design; Electronics & Hardware
|
07 Mar 2026 (Sat)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Yoga
|
09 Mar 2026 (Mon)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Mathematics; Applied Mathematics
|
10 Mar 2026 (Tue)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Food Production; Office Procedures & Practices; Library & Information Science; Early Childhood Care & Education
|
11 Mar 2026 (Wed)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Hindustani Music Vocal
|
12 Mar 2026 (Thu)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
English Elective / English Core
|
13 Mar 2026 (Fri)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Tourism; Air-conditioning & Refrigeration
|
14 Mar 2026 (Sat)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Home Science
|
16 Mar 2026 (Mon)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Hindi Elective / Hindi Core
|
17 Mar 2026 (Tue)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Punjabi; Bengali; Tamil; Telugu; Sindhi; Marathi; Gujarati; Manipuri; Malayalam; Odia; Assamese; Kannada; Arabic; Tibetan; German; Russian; Persian; Nepali; Limboo; Lepcha; Telugu (Telangana); Bodo; Tangkhul; Japanese; Bhutia; Spanish; Kashmiri; Mizo
|
18 Mar 2026 (Wed)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Economics
|
19 Mar 2026 (Thu)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Physical Activity Trainer
|
20 Mar 2026 (Fri)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Marketing
|
23 Mar 2026 (Mon)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Political Science
|
24 Mar 2026 (Tue)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Beauty & Wellness; Artificial Intelligence
|
25 Mar 2026 (Wed)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Informatics Practices; Computer Science; Information Technology
|
27 Mar 2026 (Fri)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Biology
|
28 Mar 2026 (Sat)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Accountancy
|
30 Mar 2026 (Mon)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
History
|
01 Apr 2026 (Wed)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Financial Market Management; Agriculture; Medical Diagnostics; Salesmanship
|
02 Apr 2026 (Thu)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
National Cadet Corps (NCC); Food Nutrition & Dietetics
|
04 Apr 2026 (Sat)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Sociology
|
06 Apr 2026 (Mon)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India; Bhoti; Kokborok; Banking; Electronics Technology
|
07 Apr 2026 (Tue)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Web Application
|
08 Apr 2026 (Wed)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
French; Retail; Taxation; Textile Design
|
09 Apr 2026 (Thu)
|
10:30 am to 01:30 pm
|
Sanskrit Core; Multi-media; Data Science
|
CHECK: CBSE Class 12th Tentative Exam schedule 2025-26
Note: This is a provisional schedule. Subject-wise dates may vary and practical exams will be conducted separately.
How to Download CBSE 12th Board Date Sheet 2026 ?
Students can download and go through the official CBSE Class 12th Board Date Sheet 2026 by following steps below:
-
Visit the Official CBSE Website: cbse.gov.in.
-
Go to the 'Latest @ CBSE' or 'Examinations' section and Click on the 'CBSE 12 Date Sheet 2026' link.
-
The CBSE Class 12th Date Sheet will open as a PDF and download and save it.
-
Print a copy for your future reference.
The release of the tentative Class 12 board datesheet 2026 marks a significant step in ensuring transparency and flexibility in the examination process. While the dates provide a roadmap for preparation, students should monitor official notifications for final changes. CBSE’s focus on student-friendly reforms, including extended exam windows and dual opportunities, promises a more stress-free approach to one of India’s most important academic milestones.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation