CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2026: Check Tentative CBSE Board Class 12 Exam Dates and Timing, Download PDF

By Apeksha Agarwal
Sep 24, 2025, 21:50 IST

CBSE has released the tentative datesheet for Class 12 board examinations 2026, scheduled to begin from 17 February 2026. The exams will cover all streams including Science, Commerce, Humanities, and Vocational subjects, and are currently provisional, with final dates subject to board approval. Both theory and practical exams are included, along with an optional improvement/re-exam window to provide flexibility to students.

CBSE Class 12th Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the tentative datesheet for Class 12 board examinations 2026, offering students a clear roadmap for preparation. According to the board’s notification, the exams are scheduled to begin from 17 February 2026, with streams including Science, Commerce, and Humanities. The datesheet is tentative and may be revised based on logistical requirements and the final submission of student lists from schools.

With over 25 lakh students expected to appear for Class 12 exams, this early release helps both students and schools plan their preparation, revision, and evaluation schedules effectively. The board is also implementing reforms such as dual exam opportunities and extended exam windows to reduce stress and provide flexibility.

CBSE Class 12th Exam 2026: Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Board

CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education)

Class

12

Exam

Board Exam CBSE 12th

Academic Year

2025-26

Tentative Exam Dates

17 February – 15 July 2026

Streams Covered

Science, Commerce, Humanities

Exam Duration

3 hours for theory subjects

Dual Exam Window

Optional improvement/re-exam phase planned to reduce exam stress

Number of Students

Approximately 25 lakh candidates across India and abroad

Note: These dates are tentative. Final dates may change based on logistics, school LOC submissions, and CBSE approvals.

CBSE 12th Tentative Exam Dates 2025-26 

Check the table below to get the Exact Tentative Exam Dates for CBSE Class 12th Exam 2026:

Date

Time

Subject

17 Feb 2026 (Tue)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Biotechnology; Entrepreneurship; Shorthand (English); Shorthand (Hindi)

18 Feb 2026 (Wed)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Physical Education

19 Feb 2026 (Thu)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Engineering Graphics; Bharatanatyam; Kuchipudi; Odissi; Manipuri; Kathakali; Horticulture; Cost Accounting

20 Feb 2026 (Fri)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Physics

21 Feb 2026 (Sat)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Business Studies; Business Administration

23 Feb 2026 (Mon)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Psychology

24 Feb 2026 (Tue)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Fashion Studies

25 Feb 2026 (Wed)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Automotive; Typography & Computer Application

26 Feb 2026 (Thu)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Geography

27 Feb 2026 (Fri)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Painting; Graphics; Sculpture; Applied Art (Commercial Art)

28 Feb 2026 (Sat)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Chemistry

02 Mar 2026 (Mon)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Urdu Elective; Sanskrit Elective; Carnatic Music (Vocal/Mel/Per); Kathak; Urdu Core; Front Office Operations; Insurance; Geospatial Technology; Electrical Technology

03 Mar 2026 (Tue)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Legal Studies

05 Mar 2026 (Thu)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Mass Media Studies; Design Thinking & Innovation

06 Mar 2026 (Fri)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Hindustani Music (Mel/Per); Health Care; Design; Electronics & Hardware

07 Mar 2026 (Sat)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Yoga

09 Mar 2026 (Mon)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Mathematics; Applied Mathematics

10 Mar 2026 (Tue)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Food Production; Office Procedures & Practices; Library & Information Science; Early Childhood Care & Education

11 Mar 2026 (Wed)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Hindustani Music Vocal

12 Mar 2026 (Thu)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

English Elective / English Core

13 Mar 2026 (Fri)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Tourism; Air-conditioning & Refrigeration

14 Mar 2026 (Sat)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Home Science

16 Mar 2026 (Mon)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Hindi Elective / Hindi Core

17 Mar 2026 (Tue)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Punjabi; Bengali; Tamil; Telugu; Sindhi; Marathi; Gujarati; Manipuri; Malayalam; Odia; Assamese; Kannada; Arabic; Tibetan; German; Russian; Persian; Nepali; Limboo; Lepcha; Telugu (Telangana); Bodo; Tangkhul; Japanese; Bhutia; Spanish; Kashmiri; Mizo

18 Mar 2026 (Wed)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Economics

19 Mar 2026 (Thu)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Physical Activity Trainer

20 Mar 2026 (Fri)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Marketing

23 Mar 2026 (Mon)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Political Science

24 Mar 2026 (Tue)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Beauty & Wellness; Artificial Intelligence

25 Mar 2026 (Wed)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Informatics Practices; Computer Science; Information Technology

27 Mar 2026 (Fri)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Biology

28 Mar 2026 (Sat)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Accountancy

30 Mar 2026 (Mon)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

History

01 Apr 2026 (Wed)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Financial Market Management; Agriculture; Medical Diagnostics; Salesmanship

02 Apr 2026 (Thu)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

National Cadet Corps (NCC); Food Nutrition & Dietetics

04 Apr 2026 (Sat)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Sociology

06 Apr 2026 (Mon)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India; Bhoti; Kokborok; Banking; Electronics Technology

07 Apr 2026 (Tue)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Web Application

08 Apr 2026 (Wed)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

French; Retail; Taxation; Textile Design

09 Apr 2026 (Thu)

10:30 am to 01:30 pm

Sanskrit Core; Multi-media; Data Science

Note: This is a provisional schedule. Subject-wise dates may vary and practical exams will be conducted separately.

How to Download CBSE 12th Board Date Sheet 2026 ?

Students can download and go through the official CBSE Class 12th Board Date Sheet 2026 by following steps below: 

  1. Visit the Official CBSE Website: cbse.gov.in.

  2. Go to the 'Latest @ CBSE' or 'Examinations' section and Click on the 'CBSE 12 Date Sheet 2026' link.

  3. The CBSE Class 12th Date Sheet will open as a PDF and download and save it.

  4. Print a copy for your future reference.

The release of the tentative Class 12 board datesheet 2026 marks a significant step in ensuring transparency and flexibility in the examination process. While the dates provide a roadmap for preparation, students should monitor official notifications for final changes. CBSE’s focus on student-friendly reforms, including extended exam windows and dual opportunities, promises a more stress-free approach to one of India’s most important academic milestones.

