CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2026: Check Tentative CBSE Board Class 12 Exam Dates and Timing, Download PDF

CBSE Class 12th Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the tentative datesheet for Class 12 board examinations 2026, offering students a clear roadmap for preparation. According to the board’s notification, the exams are scheduled to begin from 17 February 2026, with streams including Science, Commerce, and Humanities. The datesheet is tentative and may be revised based on logistical requirements and the final submission of student lists from schools.

With over 25 lakh students expected to appear for Class 12 exams, this early release helps both students and schools plan their preparation, revision, and evaluation schedules effectively. The board is also implementing reforms such as dual exam opportunities and extended exam windows to reduce stress and provide flexibility.