CBSE 2026 Exam Rule Changes: Check Official Guidelines for Minimum Attendance, Board Exams, Registration and Others

CBSE 2026 Exam Rules: The Class 10 board exam system will undergo extensive changes starting in the 2025–2026 academic year, with the first tests administered under the new regulations in 2026, according to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Inspired by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, these modifications seek to provide greater flexibility, lessen stress, and guarantee that a student's achievement is not determined by just one bad day. Here's a closer look at the main changes, the people who are impacted, and the implications for parents, teachers, and students.

What’s Changing: CBSE Board New Features and Exam Structure

Two Exam Windows per Year

Instead of a single high-stakes exam, CBSE will now conduct two Board-exam windows for Class 10: