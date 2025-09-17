CBSE Class Mid-Term Date Sheet 2025-26: Check Half-Yearly Exam Schedule & Timings

CBSE Half-Yearly Date Sheet 2025: The CBSE mid-term exams for Classes 9 to 12 are conducted around the halfway mark of the academic session. All CBSE-affiliated schools hold these half-yearly examinations to test students on the syllabus covered so far. They serve as a preparatory stage for the final board exams, allowing students to assess their strengths, identify weak areas, and improve time management before year-end. In this article, we share details on the CBSE mid-term exam dates for Classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 (2025-26 session), along with important preparation tips and resources. CBSE Mid-Term Exam Dates for Classes 9-12: 2025-26 Based on official date sheets and school notifications, here are the key dates and schedule details: Exam Duration: Mid-term exams are generally held in September every year.

Each CBSE-affiliated school issues its own date sheet. For instance, DPS (New Delhi) has scheduled its half-yearly/mid-term exams from 15 to 29 September 2025. Exam Timings: Exams will be of 3 hours duration, with an additional 15 minutes provided for reading the question paper before writing begins.

Students of Classes 9 to 12 should keep in mind that the mid-term exams are generally scheduled between September 15 and 30 in most CBSE schools. However, the exact timetable may vary slightly from one school to another, depending on internal planning and holidays. Therefore, while this common schedule gives students a clear idea of when to expect their exams, it is very important that they carefully check the official date sheet or circular issued by their own school to avoid any confusion and to plan their preparation accordingly. Also Check| CBSE Class 9 Half Yearly Sample Papers 2025-26

CBSE Class 10 Half Yearly Sample Papers 2025-26

CBSE Class 11 Half Yearly Sample Papers 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Half Yearly Sample Papers 2025-26 Why Are Mid-Term Exams Important for Students? The mid-term exams hold significant importance in a student’s academic journey. They not only act as a checkpoint for what has been learned so far but also prepare students for the challenges of the final board examinations. Some of the key reasons benefits of mid-term exams include:

Assessment of Learning Progress : Mid-term exams give students and teachers feedback on how well the syllabus taught so far has been understood.

Mid-term exams give students and teachers feedback on how well the syllabus taught so far has been understood. Planning & Time Management : They help students practice exam temperament & time management, which is crucial for CBSE board exams.

They help students practice exam temperament & time management, which is crucial for CBSE board exams. Identification of Weak Areas : Gets you clarity on topics or subjects which need more revision before final exams.

Gets you clarity on topics or subjects which need more revision before final exams. Boost Confidence: Good performance builds confidence for the more important board exams; even if the performance isn’t perfect, it shows where effort should go. Preparation Tips for CBSE Mid-Term Exams Effective preparation is the key to performing well in mid-term exams. With a structured plan and the right study approach, students can maximize their scores and reduce last-minute stress. Here are some useful tips: