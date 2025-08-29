CBSE Class 12 Half Yearly Sample Papers 2025 PDF with Solutions - All Subjects

CBSE Class 12 Half Yearly Sample Papers 2025: For the academic year 2025–2026, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) half yearly all subject sample papers, solutions and marking schemes from every stream (Science, Commerce, Humanities) for the 2025-26 board exams have been released by the subject experts. Before exams, students can always benefit from practicing with sample papers. Students are encouraged to consider their accomplishments, identify their areas of strength and weakness, and consider how they might develop. It can be difficult to prepare for the half yearly exams, but you can approach your studies in the proper way if you use the right techniques.
In this article, we have provided the complete set of subject-wise sample papers with solutions and their marking scheme released by the subject experts. Read the complete article for the latest update and get a free link to download a PDF.
Note: The example papers follow the same format as the ones from the prior year. This year's only change is that competency-based questions are given more weight. Find below the changes regarding exam pattern:
50% Weightage for Competency-Based Questions: A greater percentage of exam questions will now assess students' application of knowledge in practical situations.Questions will include:
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
Case-based questions
Source-based integrated questions
20% Weightage for Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs): MCQs, or multiple-choice questions, will account for 20% of the final grade. Students are encouraged to think critically and make decisions quickly by answering questions of this nature.
30% Weightage for Constructed Response Type Questions: To make room for the competency-based questions, the weighting of traditional answer questions, such as short and long answer questions, has been lowered from 40%.
CBSE Board Class 12 Subject-Wise Half Yearly Sample Paper PDF and Solutions 2025-2026
From the table given below, you can directly access and download the Class 12th Mid Term CBSE Sample paper 2025-26 along with their marking schemes, in PDF format for free:
CBSE Class 12 Half Yearly Subject-Wise Sample Papers and Solutions 2025-26
|
Class 12 Subjects
|
Download PDF Half Yearly Sample Paper
|
Maths
|
Physics
|
Chemistry
|
Biology
What are the Benefits of Solving CBSE Sample Papers for Mid-Term Class 12 - All Subjects
-
Students learn the structure and format of the real test by working through sample papers.
-
Students who regularly practice will be able to finish the test in the allocated time.
-
Students who regularly practice answering different types of questions feel more comfortable taking the test.
-
Students can find areas that require additional work by using sample papers.
-
By working through sample papers, students can improve their response time and precision.
-
Students can evaluate their preparation using sample papers and modify their study schedules as necessary.
CBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2025-26
The syllabus of CBSE Class 12 Science, Commerce, and Humanities (Arts) streams is provided below. Check out the link and get the subject-wise syllabus
