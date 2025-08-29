CBSE Class 12 Half Yearly Sample Papers 2025 PDF with Solutions - All Subjects

CBSE Class 12 Half Yearly Sample Papers 2025: For the academic year 2025–2026, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) half yearly all subject sample papers, solutions and marking schemes from every stream (Science, Commerce, Humanities) for the 2025-26 board exams have been released by the subject experts. Before exams, students can always benefit from practicing with sample papers. Students are encouraged to consider their accomplishments, identify their areas of strength and weakness, and consider how they might develop. It can be difficult to prepare for the half yearly exams, but you can approach your studies in the proper way if you use the right techniques.

In this article, we have provided the complete set of subject-wise sample papers with solutions and their marking scheme released by the subject experts. Read the complete article for the latest update and get a free link to download a PDF.