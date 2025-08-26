CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 with Solution, Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025: The CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Half Yearly Sample Paper for the academic year 2025-26 is a crucial tool for students getting ready for their mid-term tests. These sample papers help students check how well they understand the topics and get used to the exam format and the kinds of questions they might see in their final exams. By practicing with these papers, students can find out what they are good at and what they need to work on. This helps them prepare better for the end term exam. These question papers help students understand the exam pattern, identify key topics, and become familiar with the types of questions that might appear in the exams. Students can easily find and download these papers from the below mentioned link, making them a useful way to test themselves and review what they've learned. These sample papers by experts are designed to help the students for their Half Yearly exam. In this article we have covered all the topics and important questions so that students can check and practice to score well. After viewing all the questions students can download the PDF for sample paper and solutions.

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025 Read the following instructions carefully.

(a) There are 33 questions in this question paper with internal choice.

(b) SECTION A consists of 16 multiple-choice questions carrying 1 mark each.

(c) SECTION B consists of 5 short answer questions carrying 2 marks each.

(d) SECTION C consists of 7 short answer questions carrying 3 marks each.

(e) SECTION D consists of 2 case-based questions carrying 4 marks each.

(f) SECTION E consists of 3 long answer questions carrying 5 marks each.

g) All questions are compulsory.

(h) Use of log tables and calculators is not allowed. Section A 1. Ammonolysis of ethyl chloride followed by reaction of the amine so formed with mole of methyl chloride gives an amine that

a. reacts with Hinsberg reagent to form a product soluble in an alkali.

b. on reaction with Nitrous acid, produced nitrogen gas.

c. reacts with Benzenesulphonyl chloride to form a product that is insoluble in alkali.

d. does not react with Hinsberg reagent.

2. Which one of the following has the highest dipole moment?

3. On increasing temperature, (a) ionic conductance increases and electronic conductance decreases.

(b) ionic conductance decreases and electronic conductance increases.

(c) both ionic and electronic conductance increase.

(d) both ionic and electronic conductance decrease. 4. 5. a. (i)-(C), (ii)-(B), (iii)-(A)

b. (i)-(C), (ii)-(A), (iii)-(B)

c. (i)-(A), (ii)-(B), (iii)-(C)

d. (i)-(B), (ii)-(A), (iii)-(C) 6. 7. The unit of rate and rate constant are same for a reaction of – (a) zero order (b) first order

(c) Second order (d) third order 8. Formic acid and ethanoic acid can be distinguished by: (a) Sod. Bicarbonate test (b) Tollen’s test

(c) Iodoform test (d) Lucas test 9. Which of the following statements is not true about glucose? (a) It is an aldohexose. (b) On heating with HI it forms n-hexane.

(c) It is present in furanose form. (d) It does not give 2,4-DNP test

11. 12. For questions number 13 to 16, two statements are given one labelled as Assertion (A) and the other labelled as Reason (R). Select the correct answer to these questions from the codes (A), (B), (C) and (D) as given below: (A) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of the Assertion (A). (B) Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true, but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of the Assertion (A). (C)Assertion (A) is true, but Reason (R) is false. (D)Assertion (A) is false, but Reason (R) is true. 13. Assertion (A): The half- life for a zero order reaction is independent of the initial concentration of the reactant. Reason (R): For a zero order reaction, Rate = k 14. Assertion (A) : Transition metals have high melting point. Reason (R) : Transition metals have completely filled d-orbitals.

15. 16.

Section-B 17. (i) Why is an increase in temperature observed on mixing chloroform and acetone? (ii) Why does sodium chloride solution freeze at a lower temperature than water? 18. 19. 20. 21. The presence of Carbonyl group in glucose is confirmed by its reaction with hydroxylamine. Identify the type of carbonyl group present and its position. Give a chemical reaction in support of your answer. Section-C 22. Define the following terms: (i) Pseudo first order reaction (ii) Half-life period of a reaction (iii) Molecularity of a reaction. 23. Account for the following: a. The lowest oxide of transition metal is basic, and the highest is acidic. b. Chromium is a hard metal while mercury is a liquid metal c. The ionisation energy of elements of the 3d series does not vary much with increasing atomic number.