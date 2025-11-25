RRB Group D Exam Day Guidelines 2025: Check Reporting Time, Dress Code & Documents

RRB Group D Exam Day Guidelines 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have officially released the RRB Group D exam day guidelines for all candidates appearing in the upcoming exam. The RRB Group D exam is scheduled to take place from November 27, 2025, to January 16, 2026, and the admit card is now available for download. These guidelines provide complete details about reporting time, exam timings, dress code, essential documents, and the photo ID required at the exam centre. Following these rules is important to avoid any last-minute issues on exam day. Read the updated RRB Group D exam day instructions below to ensure a smooth and hassle-free exam experience. RRB Group D Exam Day Guidelines 2025 Check the important RRB Group D exam day guidelines 2025 below to avoid any issues on the exam day:

RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2025 Before understanding the detailed RRB Group D Exam Day Guidelines, it’s important to know the structure of the exam. The RRB Group D CBT is conducted for 90 minutes, and it includes 100 objective-type MCQs covering four sections: Mathematics

General Intelligence & Reasoning

General Science

General Awareness & Current Affairs Candidates must understand that time is limited, so accuracy and speed matter. The exam includes negative marking, so guessing answers without proper knowledge may reduce the score. These details are a significant part of the RRB Group D Exam Day Guidelines because they help candidates plan their last-minute preparation. RRB Group D 2025 Exam Timings The exam will be held in three shifts each day as mentioned in the RRB Group D Exam Day Guidelines. Check the table below:

Shift Exam Start Time Shift 1 9:00 AM Shift 2 12:45 PM Shift 3 5:00 PM Important Documents to Carry for RRB Group D Exam Day The RRB Group D Exam Day Guidelines state that candidates must carry specific documents to the center without fail. Missing even one document may lead to denial of entry. However, carrying unnecessary items may also delay verification. The following are compulsory as per the RRB Group D Exam Day Guidelines: Printed RRB Group D Admit Card

One valid Photo ID Proof

Passport-size photograph (same as the one in application form) Some documents are not mandatory in the RRB Group D Exam Day Guidelines, but carrying them can help avoid confusion: Extra photocopy of ID proof

Additional passport-size photos

Travel ticket printout RRB Group D Exam Day Guidelines on Prohibited Items