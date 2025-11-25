RRB Group D Exam Day Guidelines 2025: Check Reporting Time, Dress Code & Documents

RRB Group D Exam Day Guidelines 2025: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have officially released the RRB Group D exam day guidelines for all candidates appearing in the upcoming exam. The RRB Group D exam is scheduled to take place from November 27, 2025, to January 16, 2026, and the admit card is now available for download.
These guidelines provide complete details about reporting time, exam timings, dress code, essential documents, and the photo ID required at the exam centre. Following these rules is important to avoid any last-minute issues on exam day.
Read the updated RRB Group D exam day instructions below to ensure a smooth and hassle-free exam experience.
RRB Group D Exam Day Guidelines 2025
Check the important RRB Group D exam day guidelines 2025 below to avoid any issues on the exam day:
Candidates must reach the exam centre on time to complete the Aadhaar-based biometric verification.
They must carry a printed copy of the RRB Group D admit card along with a valid photo
ID proof such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, or Driving Licence.
No electronic gadgets like mobiles, smartwatches, earphones, or calculators are allowed inside the exam hall.
Candidates should not bring pens or pencils, as the exam centre will provide a pen for writing.
Rough sheets will also be given at the centre for calculations or note-making during the exam.
Also Check:
RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2025
Before understanding the detailed RRB Group D Exam Day Guidelines, it’s important to know the structure of the exam. The RRB Group D CBT is conducted for 90 minutes, and it includes 100 objective-type MCQs covering four sections:
Mathematics
General Intelligence & Reasoning
General Science
General Awareness & Current Affairs
Candidates must understand that time is limited, so accuracy and speed matter. The exam includes negative marking, so guessing answers without proper knowledge may reduce the score. These details are a significant part of the RRB Group D Exam Day Guidelines because they help candidates plan their last-minute preparation.
RRB Group D 2025 Exam Timings
The exam will be held in three shifts each day as mentioned in the RRB Group D Exam Day Guidelines. Check the table below:
Shift
Exam Start Time
Shift 1
9:00 AM
Shift 2
12:45 PM
Shift 3
5:00 PM
Important Documents to Carry for RRB Group D Exam Day
The RRB Group D Exam Day Guidelines state that candidates must carry specific documents to the center without fail. Missing even one document may lead to denial of entry. However, carrying unnecessary items may also delay verification. The following are compulsory as per the RRB Group D Exam Day Guidelines:
Printed RRB Group D Admit Card
One valid Photo ID Proof
Passport-size photograph (same as the one in application form)
Some documents are not mandatory in the RRB Group D Exam Day Guidelines, but carrying them can help avoid confusion:
Extra photocopy of ID proof
Additional passport-size photos
Travel ticket printout
RRB Group D Exam Day Guidelines on Prohibited Items
Candidates must be very careful about what they carry to the exam center. The RRB Group D Exam Day Guidelines list several prohibited items, and violation of these rules can lead to permanent debarment.
The following items are restricted as per the RRB Group D Exam Day Guidelines:
Mobile phones
Watches (digital or analogue)
Bags, wallets, or purses
Books, notebooks, paper sheets
Metal accessories
Camera devices
Caps, scarves, and jackets with many pockets
Last-Minute Tips Based on RRB Group D Exam Day Guidelines
The following are practical tips inspired by the RRB Group D Exam Day Guidelines:
Ensure to keep the admit card, ID proof, and photographs safely. Remove all gadgets and unnecessary items to avoid issues during frisking.
Candidates who arrive early have enough time for verification, relaxation, and understanding the seating arrangement.
Many candidates make mistakes because they ignore the details mentioned in the RRB Group D Exam Day Guidelines. Reading carefully helps avoid confusion.
Exam day can be stressful, but try to stay relaxed. Trust preparation and give the best without worrying about the outcome.
