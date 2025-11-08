RRB Group D Previous Year Question Paper PDF: Download with Solutions (Free)

The RRB Group D Previous Year Question Paper is one of the best resources to strengthen your preparation for the upcoming RRB Group D Exam. These papers are official PDFs released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). This gives candidates a clear idea of the exam format, total marks, and commonly asked questions. Practicing these papers regularly helps candidates understand the question pattern, improve accuracy, and boost their overall performance.
Solving RRB Group D Previous Year Papers also helps in identifying strong and weak areas, making it easier to adjust your study plan effectively. The RRB Group D Syllabus 2025 covers key subjects like General Science, Mathematics, General Intelligence, and General Awareness, all of which are crucial for scoring well in the exam.
This article provides direct download links to RRB Group D previous year question paper PDFs, along with the latest exam pattern, detailed syllabus, and expert preparation tips to help you succeed in the exam.
RRB Group D Previous Year Question Paper
The RRB Group D Previous Year Question Papers are official papers released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) in PDF format. These papers give candidates a clear idea about the exam pattern, question types, and important topics.
Candidates can evaluate their preparation level, identify frequently asked topics, and improve their time management skills by practicing the RRB Group D previous year papers. The RRB Group D question paper generally includes questions from subjects like Arithmetic, Reasoning, and General Awareness. Regular practice with these papers helps boost confidence and enhances accuracy for the actual exam.
RRB Group D Previous Year Paper PDF Download
Candidates are advised to download and practice the RRB Group D Previous Year Question Paper PDFs to understand the topics that carry more weight in the exam and are repeatedly asked in different shifts. Solving these papers helps in identifying strong and weak areas, allowing aspirants to refine their preparation strategy accordingly.
Candidates can also get familiar with the question trends and difficulty levels. Use the direct link below to easily download the RRB Group D Previous Year Paper PDF and start effective practice for the upcoming exam.
Date and Shift
Download PDF
RRB Group D 06-10-2022 (Shift 1) Paper
RRB Group D 06-10-2022 (Shift 2) Paper
RRB Group D 06-10-2022 (Shift 3) Paper
RRB Group D 07-10-2022 (Shift 1) Paper
RRB Group D 07-10-2022 (Shift 2) Paper
RRB Group D 07-10-2022 (Shift 3) Paper
RRB Group D 11-10-2022 (Shift 1) Paper
RRB Group D 11-10-2022 (Shift 2) Paper
RRB Group D 11-10-2022 (Shift 3) Paper
RRB Group D Exam Pattern 2025
The RRB Group D Exam Pattern for the CBT Level-1 stage is structured to evaluate a candidate’s overall aptitude and awareness. The selection process includes three major stages:
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
Document Verification (DV)
Questions are asked from various subjects such as General Science, Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning, and General Awareness & Current Affairs. The exam follows a negative marking system, where 0.25 marks are deducted for each incorrect answer. The total marks for the CBT are 100, and the time duration is 90 minutes (1 hour 30 minutes).
Check the detailed RRB Group D Exam Pattern in the table below:
Subject
No. of Questions
Time Duration
General Science
25
90 Minutes (1 hour 30 minutes)
Mathematics
25
General Intelligence & Reasoning
30
General Awareness & Current Affairs
20
Total
100
Why Solve RRB Group D Previous Year Papers?
Practicing the RRB Group D Previous Year Papers is one of the most effective ways to prepare for the exam. It helps candidates understand the RRB Group D exam pattern, difficulty level, and types of questions asked in previous years. Aspirants can identify frequently asked topics from General Science, Mathematics, General Awareness, and Reasoning. This improves accuracy and speed and boosts confidence for the actual exam day.
How to Solve RRB Group D Question Papers Effectively?
Candidates should solve the RRB Group D Previous Year Papers in a time-bound manner, as the real exam is conducted online to get the best results. Following a strategic approach while attempting these papers can significantly enhance performance. The following are some useful tips:
Go through the entire paper carefully before starting to understand the question distribution.
Set a timer or stopwatch to simulate real exam conditions and manage time efficiently.
Begin with easier questions to build momentum, then gradually move to the more challenging ones.
-
Compare the answers with the official RRB Group D Answer Key after solving the paper to evaluate your performance and identify weak areas.
